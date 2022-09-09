Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Carlin Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGD   CA1422401002

CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION

(CGD)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:10 2022-09-09 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
05:10pCARLIN GOLD : December 31, 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/29Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/20Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlin Gold : December 31, 2021 Annual Report

09/09/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 and 2020

Index

Page

Consolidated Financial Statements

Independent Auditors' Report

2 - 4

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

5

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

6

Consolidated Statements of Equity

7

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

9 - 25

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Carlin Gold Corporation and its subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise:

the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2021 and 2020;

the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2021 and 2020, and its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that as at December 31, 2021, the Company has a working capital deficiency of $183,196 and an accumulated deficit of $9,009,550. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditors' report. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Consolidated Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors' report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors' report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Company to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditors' report is Kevin Yokichi Nishi.

Chartered Professional Accountants

Vancouver, British Columbia

April 22, 2022

4

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2021 and 2020 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

18,962

$

73,878

Accounts receivable

2,637

3,692

Marketable securities (Note 5)

507,500

338,280

529,099

415,850

Exploration and evaluation properties (Note 6)

1,888,108

1,852,225

$

2,417,207

$

2,268,075

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$

39,643

$

50,957

Other amounts due to related parties (Note 9)

672,652

589,986

712,295

640,943

Equity

Share capital (Note 7)

10,603,291

10,603,291

Reserves - Stock options

111,171

169,627

Deficit

(9,009,550)

(9,145,786)

1,704,912

1,627,132

$

2,417,207

$

2,268,075

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Event Subsequent to the end of the year (Note 12)

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

"Robert Culbert"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

5

Disclaimer

Carlin Gold Corporation published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 21:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION
05:10pCARLIN GOLD : December 31, 2021 Annual Report
PU
08/29Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months ..
CI
05/20Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/28Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/28Carlin Gold Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2021CARLIN GOLD : September 30, 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
2021CARLIN GOLD : June 30, 2021 Quarterly Report
PU
2021Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021CARLIN GOLD : December 31, 2020 Annual Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 0,08 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net cash 2021 0,53 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,78 M 1,36 M 1,36 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carlin Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kent Wayne Livingstone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aris P. A. Morfopoulos Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Robert Allan Culbert Independent Director
Dong H. Shim Independent Director
Robert D. Thomas Director & Vice President-Exploration