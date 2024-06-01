INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF Carlin Gold Corporation

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Carlin Gold Corporation and its subsidiary (the "Company"), which comprise:

the consolidated statements of financial position as at December 31, 2023 and 2022;

the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of changes in equity for the years then ended;

the consolidated statements of cash flows for the years then ended; and

the notes to the consolidated financial statements, including material accounting policy information.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2023 and 2022, and its consolidated financial performance and consolidated cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

We conducted our audits in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained in our audits is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

We draw attention to Note 1 in the consolidated financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred an accumulated deficit of $7,946,566 as at December 31, 2023. As stated in Note 1, these events or conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Except for the matter described in the section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our auditors' report.