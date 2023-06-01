Carlin Gold : March 31, 2023 Quarterly Report

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Carlin Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by management and reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to financial statements and the related quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Other amounts due to related parties (Note 7)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Loss per share (basic and diluted)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

Fair value change of marketable securities (Note 4)

Gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of Stock Shares Amount options Deficit Total equity Balance, December 31, 2021 88,939,464 $10,603,291 $111,171 ($9,009,550) $1,704,912 Net loss for the period - - - (54,783) (54,783) Balance, March 31, 2022 88,939,464 $10,603,291 $111,171 ($9,064,333) $1,650,129 Cancellation of stock options (Note 6b) - - (111,171) 111,171 - Net income for the period - - - 443,366 443,366 Balance, December 31, 2022 88,939,464 $10,603,291 $ - ($8,509,796) $ 2,093,495 Share based compensation (Note 6b) - - 29,740 - 29,740 Net loss for the period - - - (122,353) (122,353) Balance, March 31, 2023 88,939,464 $10,603,291 $29,740 ($8,632,149) $2,000,882

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.