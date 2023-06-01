Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Carlin Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGD   CA1422401002

CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION

(CGD)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:30:57 2023-05-31 pm EDT
0.0150 CAD   -.--%
03:42aCarlin Gold : March 31, 2023 Quarterly Report
PU
05/30Carlin Gold Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.6 million in funding
CI
05/29Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlin Gold : March 31, 2023 Quarterly Report

06/01/2023 | 03:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

Index

Page

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Notice to Reader

2

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

3

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

4

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Equity

5

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

7 - 14

Notice to Reader:

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Carlin Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by management and reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to financial statements and the related quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

Accounts receivable

Marketable securities (Note 4)

Exploration and evaluation properties (Note 5)

$

Liabilities

Current liabilities:

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

$

Other amounts due to related parties (Note 7)

Equity

Share capital (Note 6)

Reserves - Stock options

Deficit

$

March 31

December 31

2023

2022

319,793

$

198,970

5,561

5,106

574,784

766,290

900,138

970,366

1,920,830

1,920,830

2,820,968

$

2,891,196

28,317

$

26,168

791,769

771,533

820,086

797,701

10,603,291

10,603,291

29,740

-

(8,632,149)

(8,509,796)

2,000,882

2,093,495

2,820,968

$

2,891,196

"K. Wayne Livingstone"

"Robert Culbert"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

2023

Expenses:

Accounting and audit

$

5,365

$

Management and administration fees (Note 7)

15,000

Office

2,232

Regulatory fees

5,696

Share-based payments (Note 8b)

29,740

Technical consulting

6,083

Transfer agent fees

1,539

(65,655)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain

189

Gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities

(1,380)

Fair value change of marketable securities (Note 4)

(55,506)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(122,353)

$

Loss per share (basic and diluted)

$

(0.00)

$

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

88,939,464

2022

5,284 15,000 90 - - - 385 (20,759)

(9) 17,235 (51,250)

(54,783) (0.00) 88,939,464

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Number of

Stock

Shares

Amount

options

Deficit

Total equity

Balance, December 31, 2021

88,939,464

$10,603,291

$111,171

($9,009,550)

$1,704,912

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(54,783)

(54,783)

Balance, March 31, 2022

88,939,464

$10,603,291

$111,171

($9,064,333)

$1,650,129

Cancellation of stock options (Note 6b)

-

-

(111,171)

111,171

-

Net income for the period

-

-

-

443,366

443,366

Balance, December 31, 2022

88,939,464

$10,603,291

$

-

($8,509,796)

$

2,093,495

Share based compensation (Note 6b)

-

-

29,740

-

29,740

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

(122,353)

(122,353)

Balance, March 31, 2023

88,939,464

$10,603,291

$29,740

($8,632,149)

$2,000,882

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Disclaimer

Carlin Gold Corporation published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION
03:42aCarlin Gold : March 31, 2023 Quarterly Report
PU
05/30Carlin Gold Corporation announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.6 million in funding
CI
05/29Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
04/28Carlin Gold : December 31, 2022 Annual Report
PU
04/28Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
04/28Carlin Gold Corporation Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
01/16Carlin Gold Stock Options Issued
AQ
2022Carlin Gold : September 30, 2022 Quarterly Report
PU
2022Carlin Gold Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2022Carlin Gold Announces Results of AGM
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,39 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net cash 2022 0,97 M 0,71 M 0,71 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,58x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,33 M 0,98 M 0,98 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart CARLIN GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Carlin Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kent Wayne Livingstone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aris P. A. Morfopoulos Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Robert Allan Culbert Independent Director
Dong H. Shim Independent Director
Robert D. Thomas Director & Vice President-Exploration
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer