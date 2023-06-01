Carlin Gold : March 31, 2023 Quarterly Report

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
3
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
4
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Equity
5
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
7 - 14
Notice to Reader:
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements of Carlin Gold Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by management and reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved and authorized for issue by the Board of Directors of the Company. In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its external auditors have not reviewed these condensed consolidated interim financial statements, notes to financial statements and the related quarterly Management Discussion and Analysis.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position As at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
Accounts receivable
Marketable securities (Note 4)
Exploration and evaluation properties (Note 5)
$
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
$
Other amounts due to related parties (Note 7)
Equity
Share capital (Note 6)
Reserves - Stock options
Deficit
$
March 31
December 31
2023
2022
319,793
$
198,970
5,561
5,106
574,784
766,290
900,138
970,366
1,920,830
1,920,830
2,820,968
$
2,891,196
28,317
$
26,168
791,769
771,533
820,086
797,701
10,603,291
10,603,291
29,740
-
(8,632,149)
(8,509,796)
2,000,882
2,093,495
2,820,968
$
2,891,196
"K. Wayne Livingstone"
"Robert Culbert"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(Expressed in Canadian dollars)
2023
Expenses:
Accounting and audit
$
5,365
$
Management and administration fees (Note 7)
15,000
Office
2,232
Regulatory fees
5,696
Share-based payments (Note 8b)
29,740
Technical consulting
6,083
Transfer agent fees
1,539
(65,655)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain
189
Gain (loss) on sale of marketable securities
(1,380)
Fair value change of marketable securities (Note 4)
(55,506)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(122,353)
$
Loss per share (basic and diluted)
$
(0.00)
$
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
88,939,464
2022
5,284 15,000 90 - - - 385 (20,759)
(9) 17,235 (51,250)
(54,783) (0.00) 88,939,464
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Equity For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Number of
Stock
Shares
Amount
options
Deficit
Total equity
Balance, December 31, 2021
88,939,464
$10,603,291
$111,171
($9,009,550)
$1,704,912
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(54,783)
(54,783)
Balance, March 31, 2022
88,939,464
$10,603,291
$111,171
($9,064,333)
$1,650,129
Cancellation of stock options (Note 6b)
-
-
(111,171)
111,171
-
Net income for the period
-
-
-
443,366
443,366
Balance, December 31, 2022
88,939,464
$10,603,291
$
-
($8,509,796)
$
2,093,495
Share based compensation (Note 6b)
-
-
29,740
-
29,740
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
(122,353)
(122,353)
Balance, March 31, 2023
88,939,464
$10,603,291
$29,740
($8,632,149)
$2,000,882
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
