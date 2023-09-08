Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today announced participation in upcoming events with the financial community:

Morgan Stanley's 11th Annual Laguna Conference

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club

1 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA 92629

Kevin P. Zdimal, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Mehul S. Patel, Vice President, Investor Relations

Zelman’s 16th Annual Housing Summit

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Virtual

Kevin P. Zdimal, Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Mehul S. Patel, Vice President, Investor Relations

The Company’s presentation at each conference listed above will be accessible in the Events & Presentation section of the Company’s website: www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the aerospace and medical technologies markets through its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business segment. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System, Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

