The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) elected Robin J. Adams as Lead Independent Director succeeding Gregg A. Ostrander, who previously held the position. Mr. Ostrander will continue as a Director of the Company.

Mr. Adams has been a Director of the Company since October 2009. Mr. Adams is former Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of BorgWarner, Inc.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Carlisle said, “Robin has been a valuable member of Carlisle’s Board of Directors for the past 15 years and is well suited for his new role by bringing experience in several industrial business attributes, including skills in corporate governance of public companies. I look forward to working with Robin as we continue to execute on our Vision 2030 strategies. I also thank Gregg Ostrander for valuable past service as Lead Independent Director and am pleased that Gregg will remain on as a Director of our Company.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (“CWT”) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (“COS”), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501084036/en/