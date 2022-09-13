Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carlisle Companies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:54 2022-09-13 am EDT
305.15 USD   -2.17%
11:30aCarlisle Companies Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
08/31Oppenheimer Adjusts Carlisle's Price Target to $360 From $335, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/18INSIDER SELL : Carlisle Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlisle Companies Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

09/13/2022 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today published its 2021 Sustainability Report. The 2021 report shares details of Carlisle’s century-long journey and provides a deeper look into Carlisle’s socially and fiscally responsible approach to create value for its stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The publication of our 2021 Sustainability Report is another milestone on our ESG journey. Carlisle’s three pillars of environmental sustainability - energy efficient products and solutions, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in our manufacturing operations, and the reduction of waste entering landfills - are central to our efforts to achieve our sustainability goals.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its construction materials businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
11:30aCarlisle Companies Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report
BU
08/31Oppenheimer Adjusts Carlisle's Price Target to $360 From $335, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
08/18INSIDER SELL : Carlisle Companies
MT
08/17CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/11INSIDER SELL : Carlisle Companies
MT
08/11INSIDER SELL : Carlisle Companies
MT
08/09CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group ..
PU
08/09CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/09Carlisle Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group President of..
BU
08/09Carlisle Companies Incorporated Appoints Frank Ready as President of Carlisle Weatherpr..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 711 M - -
Net income 2022 951 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 16 085 M 16 085 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 311,92 $
Average target price 336,67 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Philip Zdimal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Robin J. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED25.71%16 085
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.67%24 109
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-31.17%22 102
MASCO CORPORATION-24.95%11 885
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-8.51%11 872
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-28.35%9 585