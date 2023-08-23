Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The 2022 report shares details of Carlisle’s century-long journey and provides a deeper look into Carlisle’s socially and fiscally responsible approach to create value for its stakeholders, including customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and the communities in which we operate.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The publication of our 2022 Sustainability Report reflects continued, meaningful progress on our ESG Journey. Carlisle’s sustainability mission – to produce products that make buildings more efficient, reduce our value stream emissions, and manage end of life materials to reduce waste in landfills, advances our commitment to achieve net zero in our GHG emissions by 2050.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the aerospace and medical technologies markets through its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies business segment. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System, Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230823205492/en/