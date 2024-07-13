Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) today published its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting progress toward its sustainability goals through its three-pillar sustainability strategy and culture of continuous improvement fostered through the Carlisle Operating System.

“Carlisle’s steadfast commitment to our sustainability goals is consistent with our core values of continuous improvement and operational excellence,” said Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The publication of our 2023 Sustainability Report highlights our continued progress on our sustainability mission – to produce products that make buildings more efficient, reduce emissions from our value stream, and manage end of life materials to reduce landfill waste.”

The Carlisle 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report outlines notable accomplishments, which include:

Manufacturing energy efficient products: In 2023 Carlisle sold over $3.2B worth of products that help buildings achieve LEED certification. This number represents approximately 70% of Company revenue, a testament to energy efficiency as a core tenet of Carlisle’s value proposition.

Reducing emissions: Carlisle made significant progress against its emissions targets in 2023, with product innovations and operational efficiencies serving as key drivers in achieving emissions reduction goals. In 2023, Carlisle reduced Scope 1 & 2 emissions by over 21% and Scope 3 emissions by over 12% from our 2021 base year.

Diverting Landfill Waste: In 2023 Carlisle surpassed its initial goal of 1 million tons of waste diverted through recycling initiatives since tracking began. As a result, Carlisle is doubling its commitment to waste reduction, implementing a new waste diversion goal of 2 million tons by 2030.

“Our progress against our three sustainability objectives reached impressive heights in 2023,” said Dave Smith, Vice President of Sustainability and Community Relations. “We manufactured products that have the potential to save our customers $20 billion over the lifetime of those products. We continue to make our factories more efficient as exemplified in our newest LEED Platinum v4 polyiso plant in Sikeston, MO.”

The Carlisle 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report and additional information about the company’s sustainability strategy, objectives, and progress can be found at www.carlisle.com.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (“CWT”) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (“COS”), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

