Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carlisle Companies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
215.87 USD   -0.44%
04:10pCarlisle Companies Recognized as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023 by USA TODAY
BU
05/16CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04Carlisle Companies Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlisle Companies Recognized as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023 by USA TODAY

05/30/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) is very pleased to be recognized on USA Today’s first ever America’s Climate Leaders 2023 list.

America’s Climate Leaders 2023 list was selected based on a multi-step process, which included year-over-year reduction in emissions intensity (compound annual reduction rate). Companies headquartered in the United States that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity - that is, their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue were included in the list.

Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The America’s Climate Leaders 2023 title serves to reinforce Carlisle’s reputation as a company that leads by example. We continue our commitment to being a responsible environmental stakeholder, as we have for over 100 years, by delivering products that improve the energy efficiency of buildings, while reducing emissions from our manufacturing facilities and reducing the volume of construction materials in landfills. With Carlisle’s employees engaged and momentum growing, we are confident Carlisle can make a meaningful contribution to creating a more sustainable future for us all.”

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Construction Materials (CCM) and Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is also a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (COS), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
04:10pCarlisle Companies Recognized as one of America's Climate Leaders for 2023 by USA TODAY
BU
05/16CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/04Carlisle Companies Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters ..
AQ
05/04Carlisle Companies Incorporated Appoints C. David Myers to its Board
CI
05/03Tecnoglass Inc. : Capitalizing on the Housing Renovation Craze
MS
05/02Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/02Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 1, 2023
CI
05/02Carlisle Companies Elects C. David Myers to its Board of Directors
BU
05/02Carlisle Companies Announces May 2023 Events with the Financial Community
BU
05/01BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Carlisle to $310 From $335, Maintains Outperform Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 155 M - -
Net income 2023 802 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 809 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,0x
Yield 2023 1,41%
Capitalization 11 024 M 11 024 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 12 100
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 216,83 $
Average target price 304,17 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Philip Zdimal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Robin J. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-7.99%11 024
SAINT-GOBAIN17.48%29 372
ASSA ABLOY AB9.57%25 141
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.78.14%14 814
MASCO CORPORATION8.79%11 428
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-21.08%8 348
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer