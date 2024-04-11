Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release first quarter 2024 results on Thursday, April 25, 2024, after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, April 25, 2024. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 800-549-8228

International: 646-564-2877

Conference ID: 27308

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials (“CCM”) and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (“CWT”) – and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Leveraging its culture of continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System (“COS”), Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

