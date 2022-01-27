Log in
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlisle Companies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 10, 2022

01/27/2022 | 11:01am EST
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will release fourth quarter 2021 results on Thursday, February 10, 2022, after the market close. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 5pm ET on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The call can be accessed via webcast, along with related materials, at www.carlisle.com/investors/events-and-presentations and via telephone as follows:

Domestic toll free: 844-200-6205
International: 929-526-1599
Conference ID: 151873

Please dial in or access the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the completion of the call.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its Construction Materials (CCM) business and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower GHG emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 705 M - -
Net income 2021 409 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 343 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 11 449 M 11 449 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 219,67 $
Average target price 257,13 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
D. Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relation
Laura Walsh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-11.47%11 449
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-4.72%35 077
ASSA ABLOY AB-9.96%29 808
MASCO CORPORATION-11.22%15 216
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-4.43%13 585
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.23%12 601