    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
237.35 USD   -0.61%
07:34aCarlisle Companies to Present at Baird Industrial Conference on November 9
BU
10/31Credit Suisse Adjusts Carlisle Cos.' Price Target to $350 From $363, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
10/28CARLISLE COMPANIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Carlisle Companies to Present at Baird Industrial Conference on November 9

11/02/2022 | 07:34am EDT
Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer and Kevin Zdimal, Chief Financial Officer of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), will be presenting at the Baird Industrial Conference at The Ritz-Carlton in Chicago, IL, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its building products businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle’s products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building’s resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.


All news about CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
07:34aCarlisle Companies to Present at Baird Industrial Conference on November 9
BU
10/31Credit Suisse Adjusts Carlisle Cos.' Price Target to $350 From $363, Keeps Outperform R..
MT
10/28CARLISLE COMPANIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
10/27Carlisle Companies Seeks Acquisitions
CI
10/27Transcript : Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, ..
CI
10/27Carlisle Companies Earnings, Sales Increase in Q3; Unveils 39% Increase to Annual Divid..
MT
10/27Carlisle : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/27Carlisle Companies Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/27Carlisle Companies Reports Record Third Quarter Results
BU
10/27Earnings Flash (CSL) CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED Reports Q3 Revenue $1.79B, vs. Str..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 621 M - -
Net income 2022 923 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 1,09%
Capitalization 12 238 M 12 238 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 65,3%
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 237,35 $
Average target price 348,33 $
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Philip Zdimal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Robin J. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-4.34%12 238
ASSA ABLOY AB-19.37%22 417
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-32.85%21 514
MASCO CORPORATION-34.98%10 298
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-28.15%9 611
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-43.84%7 700