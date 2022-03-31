Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carlisle Companies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/31 03:19:07 pm EDT
248.43 USD   -0.77%
03:06pCARLISLE INCORPORATED : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
02/23Carlisle Companies Receives $125 Million Earn-Out Payment
BU
02/23Carlisle Companies Incorporated Receives $125 Million Earn-Out Payment
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlisle Incorporated : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

03/31/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

DEPOSIT OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

Reggio Emilia, 31 March 2022 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that Annual Financial Report, containing the draft financial statements for the year ended December 31st 2021, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31st 2021, the management report, the Non-Financial Statement for the year 31st December 2021, drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree 30th December 2016, n. 254, the report on corporate governance and ownership structure, prepared pursuant to art. 123-bis of the TUF, as well as the statements pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, TUF, the Auditing Firm Report and Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, is available to the public on the Company's website https://corporate.newlat.it/en/governance/shareholders-meetings/, at the registered office, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com.

Additionally, is available to the public on the Company's website https://corporate.newlat.it/en/governance/shareholders-meetings/, at the registered office, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com, the Report on the remuneration of the members of the administrative and control bodies, general managers and other managers with strategic responsibilities, drawn up pursuant to article 123-ter of the TUF are

***

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia Newlat Food Investor Relator Mob. +393319559164 investors@newlat.com

Press Office Roberto Stasio Barabino & Partners Tel. 010/2725048 Mob. +393355332483 r.stasio@barabino.it

Alice Brambilla Barabino & Partners Tel. 02/72023535 Mob. +393282668196 a.brambilla@barabino.it

***

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information, visit our website www.newlat.it.

Disclaimer

Carlisle Companies Inc. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 19:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
03:06pCARLISLE INCORPORATED : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
02/23Carlisle Companies Receives $125 Million Earn-Out Payment
BU
02/23Carlisle Companies Incorporated Receives $125 Million Earn-Out Payment
CI
02/23INSIDER SELL : Carlisle Companies
MT
02/17CARLISLE COMPANIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
02/17Tranche Update on Carlisle Companies Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on No..
CI
02/17CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/16INSIDER SELL : Carlisle Companies
MT
02/15Berenberg Bank Adjusts Carlisle Cos.' Price Target to $271 From $267, Maintains Buy Rat..
MT
02/14Carlisle Companies Reports Record Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 983 M - -
Net income 2022 641 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 050 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,6x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 12 997 M 12 997 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 250,36 $
Average target price 288,71 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Philip Zdimal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Robin J. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.90%12 997
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-10.38%32 259
ASSA ABLOY AB-7.13%30 777
MASCO CORPORATION-21.82%12 619
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-20.72%12 012
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-21.87%11 059