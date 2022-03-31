Carlisle Incorporated : 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

DEPOSIT OF ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

Reggio Emilia, 31 March 2022 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that Annual Financial Report, containing the draft financial statements for the year ended December 31st 2021, the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31st 2021, the management report, the Non-Financial Statement for the year 31st December 2021, drawn up pursuant to Legislative Decree 30th December 2016, n. 254, the report on corporate governance and ownership structure, prepared pursuant to art. 123-bis of the TUF, as well as the statements pursuant to art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, TUF, the Auditing Firm Report and Board of Statutory Auditors' Report, is available to the public on the Company's website https://corporate.newlat.it/en/governance/shareholders-meetings/, at the registered office, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com.

Additionally, is available to the public on the Company's website https://corporate.newlat.it/en/governance/shareholders-meetings/, at the registered office, as well as on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage www.emarketstorage.com, the Report on the remuneration of the members of the administrative and control bodies, general managers and other managers with strategic responsibilities, drawn up pursuant to article 123-ter of the TUF are

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information, visit our website www.newlat.it.