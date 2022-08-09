Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Carlisle Companies Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
301.20 USD   -0.50%
05:27pCARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group President of Construction Materials - Form 8-K
PU
04:25pCARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pCarlisle Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group President of Carlisle Construction Materials
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlisle Incorporated : Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group President of Construction Materials - Form 8-K

08/09/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Carlisle Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group President of Carlisle Construction Materials
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, August 9, 2022 - Carlisle Companies Incorporated(NYSE: CSL) today announced that Nicholas J. Shears will retire as Group President of Carlisle Construction Materials LLC ("CCM") after thirty-eight years of service to Carlisle, effective September 30, 2022. Mr. Shears' planned retirement coincides with Carlisle's February 2022 realignment of its construction materials business and appointment of Steve Schwar as President of Carlisle Construction Materials and Frank Ready as President of Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies. Upon his retirement, Mr. Shears will continue to provide consultancy services to CCM for a period of nine months in order to assure a smooth transition of his position.
Over his career at CCM, Mr. Shears served as President, Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing and held engineering and other executive sales and marketing positions.
Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Over his long tenure with CCM, Nick has participated in and led the impressive sales and earnings growth at CCM as well as contributed significantly to the development and implementation of CCM's strategic and operating initiatives and to the advancement of Vision 2025. On behalf of the entire Carlisle community, I thank Nick for his many contributions to Carlisle and wish him the best in his well-earned retirement."
About Carlisle Companies Incorporated
Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative Building Envelope products and energy-efficient solutions for customers creating sustainable buildings of the future. Through its construction materials businesses (CCM and CWT) and family of leading brands, Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers through the Carlisle Experience. Over the life of a building, Carlisle's products help drive lower greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy savings for building owners and operators, and increase a building's resiliency to the elements. Driven by its strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle also is a leading provider of products to the Aerospace, Medical Technologies and General Industrial markets through its Interconnect Technologies (CIT) and Fluid Technologies (CFT) business segments.
Contact:
Jim Giannakouros, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations
(480) 781-5135
jgiannakouros@carlisle.com

Disclaimer

Carlisle Companies Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 21:20:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
05:27pCARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group ..
PU
04:25pCARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04:06pCarlisle Companies Announces the Retirement of Nicholas J. Shears as Group President of..
BU
08/04Carlisle Companies Announces a 39% Dividend Increase, its 46th Consecutive Year of Divi..
BU
08/04Carlisle Companies Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable on Septemb..
CI
07/28CARLISLE COMPANIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
07/28Tranche Update on Carlisle Companies Incorporated's Equity Buyback Plan announced on No..
CI
07/28Oppenheimer Adjusts Carlisle Companies Price Target to $335 From $315, Maintains Outper..
MT
07/27TRANSCRIPT : Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2022
CI
07/27Carlisle Companies Incorporated Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 711 M - -
Net income 2022 950 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 012 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 15 533 M 15 533 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
EV / Sales 2023 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 301,20 $
Average target price 332,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Philip Zdimal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Robin J. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED21.16%15 610
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.57%25 542
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-26.33%23 864
MASCO CORPORATION-24.92%11 948
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-18.59%10 891
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-20.60%10 444