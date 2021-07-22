Log in
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/22 04:10:00 pm
196.01 USD   -0.96%
CARLISLE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Q2 EPS Rise Tops Street View, Revenue Gain in Line
MT
CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Presentation PDF 1.40 MB
PU
Carlisle Incorporated : Presentation PDF 1.40 MB

07/22/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
2nd Quarter

2021 Earnings Call

July 22, 2021

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," "plans," "forecast," and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. It is possible that our future performance may differ materially from current expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors such as: increasing price and product/service competition by foreign and domestic competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; our mix of products/services; increases in raw material costs which cannot be recovered in product pricing; domestic and foreign governmental and public policy changes including environmental and industry regulations; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism; protection and validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the successful integration and identification of our strategic acquisitions; the cyclical nature of our businesses; and the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, the condition of the financial and credit markets, and general domestic and international economic conditions including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Further, any conflict in the international arena may adversely affect general market conditions and our future performance. We refer you to the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward- looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Our management uses non-GAAP financial measures in assessing and evaluating the Company's and its segments' performance, which exclude items we consider non-comparable items. We believe the use of such financial measures and information may be useful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures, as non-GAAP measures are a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix (slides 17 through 24) for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Throughout this presentation each non-GAAP measure is denoted with an *.

(1) Debt covenant ratios use a credit agreement adjusted EBITDA and net debt definitions which differs slightly from standard adjusted

2

EBITDA and net debt calculations.

Vision 2025 On Track in Q2

  • Drive 5%+ Organic Growth
    • Delivered 20.7% organic growth
  • Utilize COS to drive operating leverage, reducing costs annually by 1-2% of sales
    • Delivered 1% of savings, cost avoidance, benefits
  • Re-shapeportfolio with synergistic acquisitions
    • Announced divestiture of CBF in May
    • Announced acquisition of Henry Company in July
  • Return capital to shareholders
    • Repurchased 643K shares for $116M
    • 5.3M shares remain under current authorization
    • Paid $28M in dividends

3

2Q21 Results

2Q revenue increased 22% y/y

  • Organic revenue up 20.7% driven by strong demand across all CCM product lines
  • 0.4% acquisition growth
  • FX had a favorable 0.9% impact

Adjusted EPS increased 10.8% y/y driven by:

  • Higher volumes at CCM and CFT, positive price, savings from COS, and share repurchases
  • Offsets included raw material inflation, volume declines at CIT

Financial Summary

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2Q21

2Q20

Revenues

$1,177.8

$965.4

+22.0%

Operating income

$133.8

$114.5

+16.9%

Operating margin

11.4%

11.9%

-50 bps

Adjusted EBITDA*

$191.7

$180.4

+6.3%

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

16.3%

18.7%

-240 bps

Diluted EPS

$1.77

$1.37

+29.2%

Adjusted diluted EPS*

$2.16

$1.95

+10.8%

The second quarter of 2021 continued to demonstrate the earnings power of CCM

*Refer to the appendix for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures.

4

CCM Executing Well

  • Evolving from a roofing company into a diversified building envelope solutions provider
  • Value of The Carlisle Experience demonstrated by tireless work of CCM team during 2Q demand surge
  • Playing an important role in reducing a building's GHG emissions
  • Significant contributions from our Architectural Metals and Spray Foam Insulation platform additions
  • Focused capital investment in CCM on track
  • Offsetting raw material inflation with price and procurement strategies and actions

Broke ground on Phase 2 of German

facility expansion

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carlisle Companies Inc. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 20:17:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
