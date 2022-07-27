Log in
    CSL   US1423391002

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
271.55 USD   +0.93%
CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Presentation PDF 1.55 MB
PU
CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Reports Record Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
PU
CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
Carlisle Incorporated : Presentation PDF 1.55 MB

07/27/2022 | 04:28pm EDT
2nd Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

July 27, 2022

Forward Looking Statements & Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential or expected impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "believe," "project," "should," "estimate," "will," "plans," "intends," "forecast," and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. Such statements are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of publication and, as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen risks and uncertainties. It is possible that our future performance may differ materially from current expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements, due to a variety of factors such as: risks from the global COVID-19 pandemic, including, for example, expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses, including on customer demand, supply chains and distribution systems, production, our ability to maintain appropriate labor levels, our ability to ship products to our customers, our future results or our full-year financial outlook, increasing price and product/service competition by foreign and domestic competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; our mix of products/services; increases in raw material costs that cannot be recovered in product pricing; domestic and foreign governmental and public policy changes including environmental and industry regulations; threats associated with and efforts to combat terrorism; protection and validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the identification of strategic acquisition targets and our successful completion of any transaction and integration of our strategic acquisitions; our successful completion of strategic dispositions; the cyclical nature of our businesses; the impact of information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches at our businesses or third parties; and the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings and the other factors discussed in the reports we file with or furnish to the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, the condition of the financial and credit markets, and general domestic and international economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Further, any conflict in the international arena, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, may adversely affect general market conditions and our future performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made, and we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances, including unanticipated events, after the date on which that statement is made, unless otherwise required by law. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all of those factors, nor can it assess the impact of each of those factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Our management uses non-GAAP financial measures in assessing and evaluating the Company's and its segments' performance, which exclude items we consider non- comparable items. We believe the use of such financial measures and information may be useful to investors. Non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures, as non-GAAP measures are a supplement to, and not a replacement for, GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the financial reconciliations (slides 18 through 26) for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Throughout this presentation each non-GAAP measure is denoted with an *.

2

Progress Since Vision 2025 Launch

2016

$6.78 Adj EPS*

Exceeding Vision 2025 Target

Vision 2025

  • Drive organic growth
  • Utilize COS to drive efficiencies
  • Build scale with synergistic M&A
  • Develop talent
  • Deploy >$3B in capex, dividends, and repurchases

CCM Price

Leverage

to Value

Superior

The Carlisle

Earning price

Capital

Experience

for the value

we create

Allocation

Award-winning

Innovative

ROI-focused

customer service

energy efficient

Industry-leading

Refocus on

solutions

logistics

CCM and divest

delivered at the

management

underperforming

right place and

businesses

Outstanding

the right time

Active share

supply-chain

management

repurchase

World-class

production

capabilities

Leverage

The "Pivot"

ESG Mega

Enhanced

Pivot to Building

Trends

M&A

Products

Roofing systems,

Processes

Simplified portfolio

insulation, and

weather barrier

Implemented

enhances

sustainable

solutions

rigorous

growth prospects

improve energy

integration model

Improve

efficiency

Facilitates

Remain at the

profitability

entering attractive

Leverage scale

forefront

adjacencies

of global ESG

Led to Henry

mega trends

Company

acquisition -

largest in

Carlisle's history

Vision 2030

  • Early realization of Vision 2025
  • Applying these foundational pillars, Vision 2030 is currently under construction

* Reference the financial reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the related GAAP financial measures.

3

Vision 2025 - Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Delivered 42% organic revenue and 146% Adjusted EBITDA growth; achieved consolidated 22% operating margins

»

»

COS savings and benefits in line with target

Henry acquisition exceeding expectations

  • Continued superior capital allocation
    • $52M capital invested in our businesses
    • $50M of shares repurchased
    • $28M dividends paid

4

Drivers of Record Performance

  • Strong re-roofing demand coupled with increasing ratio of insulation to membrane
  • Delivering The Carlisle Experience - The right product at the right place at the right time
  • Seeking synergistic and accretive acquisitions such as Henry
  • Continued superior capital allocation
  • Commitment to ESG and energy efficient products and solutions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carlisle Companies Inc. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 20:24:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 408 M - -
Net income 2022 808 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 071 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 0,81%
Capitalization 13 868 M 13 868 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
EV / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 65,3%
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 269,05 $
Average target price 316,43 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Philip Zdimal Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Gregg A. Ostrander Lead independent Director
Robin J. Adams Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED7.75%13 868
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.09%24 649
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-31.96%22 221
MASCO CORPORATION-21.52%13 003
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-14.71%11 288
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-24.93%11 116