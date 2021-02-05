Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Carlisle Companies Incorporated    CSL

CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED

(CSL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/04 04:10:00 pm
152.48 USD   +0.63%
03:38aCARLISLE INCORPORATED : View this Presentation
PU
02/04CARLISLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlisle Incorporated : View this Presentation

02/05/2021 | 04:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4th Quarter

2020 Earnings Conference Call

February 4, 2021

Forward-looking statements

During this presentation, we make certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and expectations for Carlisle Companies Incorporated. We caution you that actual events or results may differ materially from our plans and expectations based on various factors and uncertainties, including risks from the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The risk factors are contained in Carlisle's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Carlisle undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures

Certain ratios related to Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Free Cash

Flow, Net Debt, Debt to EBITDA ratio, and Net Debt to Capital Ratio are not measures of liquidity or financial condition under US GAAP. See slide 23 in this presentation for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Throughout this presentation each non-GAAP measure is denoted with an *.

2

2020 Q4 Results

Q4 revenue declined 7% y/y

  • Organic revenue down 9.0%
  • 1.4% acquisition growth
  • FX was a favorable 0.6% impact

Operating income declined 20.9% driven by:

  • Volume declines and subsequent unfavorable absorption
  • Wage inflation
  • Partially offset by raw material savings, reduced SG&A and COS

Financial Summary

(in millions, except per share amounts)

Q4 '20

Q4 '19

Revenues

$1,064.1

$1,144.3

-7.0%

Operating income

$111.8

$141.3

-20.9%

Income from continuing operations,

$84.7

$104.0

-18.6%

net of tax

Diluted EPS from continuing

$1.57

$1.81

-13.3%

operations

Positioned to accelerate through the

recovery

3

2020 Demonstrated the Earnings Power of CCM

Organic Growth (y/y%)

'08

'09

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

+4.5%

(23.5%)

+8.7%

+18.8%

+10.2%

+4.4%

+9.0%

+5.5%

+2.6%

+8.6%

+5.1%

+6.2%

(7.5%)

$3.50

in $B

$3.00

$2.50

OI

and

$2.00

Revenue

$1.50

CCM

$1.00

$0.43

$0.42

$0.44

$0.58

$0.58

$0.50

$0.16

$0.18

$0.27

$0.26

$0.27

$0.35

$0.15

$0.16

$-

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Sales

OI $

OI %

  • CCM delivers consistent organic growth, sustained OI and margin expansion
  • CCM's exceptional and experienced team accelerating results in past three years
  • CCM delivered over 70% of revenues and over 90% of earnings in 2020
  • CCM has consistently delivered ROIC of over 30%

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

CCM Operating Margin

4

Evolution of CCM

1960s to mid-2010s - A Roofing

Membrane Company

  • CCM introduced EPDM to market in early 1960s
  • Focus on single-ply products, including EPDM, TPO, PVC

2015 to 2021: The Building

Envelope

  • Accelerated investments in innovation
  • Acquired or launched products and solutions beyond the rooftop

2021: Delivering the Carlisle

Experience for the Sustainable

Building

  • 40% of global GHG emissions are related to buildings
  • 20% of energy use in the U.S. goes to powering buildings
  • CCM's suite of solutions help building owners decrease operating costs and greatly reduce the effect of buildings on the environment

Source Architecture 2030,SRWA, EPA

5

6

CCM Core Business Positioned for Sustainable Growth

  • Replacement Roofing Demand:
    • Increasing capital investments to drive growth in $6B market growing to $8B in next decade
    • Continually improving the Carlisle Experience
    • Deferred 2020 demand due to COVID
    • Continued labor shortages
  • New Construction:
    • Non-residentialconstruction follows residential cycles

Buildings from past 10-20 years make up

25% of current infrastructure

25%

20%

15%

10%

5%

0%

Before 1920 to 1946 to 1960 to 1970 to 1980 to 1990 to 2000 to 1920 1945 1959 1969 1979 1989 1999 2012

7

Expand the CCM Business Model into New Platforms

Spray Foam Insulation

~$3B market growing HSD

Opportunities/Key Drivers:

  • Leverage 2020 launch of industry-first integrated spray foam insulation (CCM) and application equipment (CFT) system solution
  • Greater efficiency
  • Scaling through M&A
  • Improving operational efficiencies

Architectural Metals

Europe

~$2.5B market growing ~2x GDP

~$10B+ market opportunity

Opportunities/Key Drivers:

Opportunities/Key Drivers:

• Expanding reach by opening 3

Regulations support energy

new locations in 2021

efficient building products

• Raising margin profile with NPIs

New leadership

and supply chain consolidation

• Investing $25M in German facility

Scaling through M&A

Launching multiple NPIs

Leveraging sustainable attributes

Scaling through M&A

100% recyclable

Improving operational efficiencies

Increased energy

efficiency vs traditional

materials over 20%

8

Pandemic Impacted CIT, CFT and CBF but Fundamentals of Businesses Remain Intact

  • Reduced costs and positioned for future recovery
  • New product and sales pipelines robust
  • Markets for CBF/CFT signaling bottom and order books strengthening
  • Expect longer-term recovery at CIT due to well-

documented crisis in aerospace

9

2020 Capital Deployment Results

  • Generated over $600 million in FCF for second consecutive year
  • ROI focused investments:
    • $96 million of CapEx in 2020 with significant increases planned in 2021
    • $36 million on M&A
  • Returned capital to shareholders:
    • $112 million of dividends, increased dividend for the 44th consecutive year

Capital deployment crucial to Vision 2025

strategy driving to $15 EPS

  • $382 million of share repurchases with an additional 5 million shares authorized recently

10

Carlisle's Commitment to ESG

Reflecting our legacy of responsible stewardship, Carlisle is committed to driving sustainable and

efficient processes in the design and manufacture of our products

Environmental

  • Buildings generate ~40% of annual GHG emissions - our solutions mitigate
  • Diverted over 32,000 tons of EPDM scrap from landfills over past 5 years
  • Recycled 1.3B pounds of tires since 1985
  • Re-lampedto LED 2.1M sqft, or roughly 20% of total footprint
  • Retained more than 3M gallons of water since 2012 using our rooftop garden systems

Carlisle is a leading supplier of energy efficient

building products and solutions

Social

  • Doubled women in senior leadership roles since 2019
  • Engaged with over 100 community organizations in 15 countries
  • Raised Carlisle's minimum starting wage to $15/hr for 100% of our U.S. workforce in 2020
  • Committed to gender pay equity
  • Launched "The Path to Zero," an initiative to drive our safety incident rate to zero

Committed to talent development, D&I, safety

and community engagement

Governance

  • Increasingly diverse Board of Directors (50% gender, racial and ethnic diversity)
  • Launched Carlisle's Sustainability
    Policy in 2020
  • Business Code of Ethics strictly enforced
  • Conduct business throughout all operations with the highest level of integrity
  • Committed to the highest ethical standards

Through these efforts, we have earned the

respect and trust of our stakeholders

Source Architecture 2030,SRWA, EPA

11

COS Continues to Drive Our Culture

  • Delivered 1.3% of savings and benefits in 2020, well within our 1-2% of sales annual target
  • Launched Path to Zero - our commitment to creating the safest possible work environment and features the goal of zero accidents and zero injuries
  • COS continues to be a cultural imperative

12

2020 Q4 Revenue Bridge

$1.14B

-9.0%

+1.4%

+0.6%

$1.06B

Organic Revenue by Segment

Construction Materials

+0.6%

Interconnect Technologies

-40.3%

Fluid Technologies

-16.1%

Brake & Friction

+2.8%

13

2020 Q4 Operating Margin Bridge

12.3% -3.2%

+1.2% 10.5%

-0.4%+0.6%

14

2020 Q4 EPS Bridge

$1.81 -$0.74

+$0.09 +$0.09

+$0.16

+$0.19 -$0.03 $1.57

15

Carlisle Construction Materials

Three Months Ended December 31,

Acquisition

Price /

Exchange

Volume

2020

2019

Change $

Change %

Effect

Rate Effect

(in millions)

Effect

Revenues

$

760.8

$

753.7

$

7.1

0.9 %

- %

0.6 %

0.3 %

Operating income

$

155.0

$

127.6

$

27.4

21.5 %

Operating margin percentage

20.4 %

16.9 %

+350 bps

Items affecting comparability

$

0.1

$

(0.4)

  • Q4 Notable Commercial Items:
    • Finished 2020 with positive momentum
    • Team continues to perform at an extremely high standard delivering the premium Carlisle Experience
    • Newer platforms of Architectural Metals and Polyurethanes performing well
  • Operating Income Increase:
    • Strong leverage on sales improvement
    • Margin driven by favorable raw materials, COS savings and lower SG&A
    • Partially offset by wage inflation

16

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Three Months Ended December 31,

Acquisition

Price /

Exchange

Volume

2020

2019

Change $

Change %

Effect

Rate Effect

(in millions)

Effect

Revenues

$

154.6

$

239.2

$

(84.6)

(35.4)%

4.8 %

(40.3)%

0.1 %

Operating income

$

(13.3)

$

29.1

$

(42.4)

(145.7)%

Operating margin percentage

(8.6)%

12.2 %

NM

Items affecting comparability

$

9.5

$

6.9

  • Q4 Notable Commercial Items:
    • Record decline in Commercial Aerospace demand continuing to negatively impact CIT
    • Some positive signs:
      • 737Max-8cleared to return to flight
      • Passenger traffic continues to improve and will be supported by vaccine roll out
      • Customers raising production schedules for 2nd half of 2021
    • Medical sales pipeline robust
  • Operating Income Decline:
    • Lower volumes, and wage and raw material inflation
    • Partially offset by savings from COS and lower SG&A

17

Carlisle Fluid Technologies

Three Months Ended December 31,

Acquisition

Price /

Exchange

Volume

2020

2019

Change $

Change %

Effect

Rate Effect

(in millions)

Effect

Revenues

$

72.9

$

79.5

$

(6.6)

(8.3)%

5.0 %

(16.1)%

2.8 %

Operating income

$

3.3

$

10.1

$

(6.8)

(67.3)%

Operating margin percentage

4.5 %

12.7 %

-820bps

Items affecting comparability

$

1.7

$

(0.6)

  • Q4 Notable Commercial Items:
    • Positive price realization, improved operational execution and new product introductions
    • End markets stabilizing
  • Operating Income Decline:
    • Driven by volume declines, wage and raw material inflation and higher restructuring costs
    • Partially offset by pricing, savings from COS and lower SG&A

18

Carlisle Brake & Friction

Three Months Ended December 31,

Acquisition

Price /

Exchange

Volume

2020

2019

Change $

Change %

Effect

Rate Effect

(in millions)

Effect

Revenues

$

75.8

$

71.9

$

3.9

5.4 %

- %

2.8 %

2.6 %

Operating income

$

0.8

$

0.8

$

-

- %

Operating margin percentage

1.1 %

1.1 %

NC

Items affecting comparability

$

0.9

$

0.5

  • Q4 Notable Commercial Items:
    • End markets stabilizing
    • Order book improving entering 2021
  • Operating Income Flat:
    • Driven by higher volumes, savings from COS and lower SG&A
    • Offset by unfavorable mix and wage inflation

19

Focused on Capital Structure Optimization

Senior

Note

$750M

Senior2.75%

SeniorNote $600M

Note

Senior$400M3.75%

Note3.5% $350M

3.75%

  • Cash on hand of $902M as of 12/31/20
  • $1B available under revolver
  • $112.4M capital returned to shareholders in dividends
  • Utilized $382M of cash to repurchase shares
    • ~7M shares authorized as of February 2, 2020
  • Net debt to cap ratio of 32%*
  • Net Debt to EBITDA of 1.7x*
  • EBITDA to interest of 9.5x*

*Represents non-GAAP measure

20

Another Strong Year of Cash Flow

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

Operating Cash Flow

$213.6

$53.2

$173.1

$213.9

$256.5

Capital Expenditures

$(32.3)

$(22.8)

$(25.7)

$(24.2)

$(22.8)

Free Cash Flow *

$181.3

$30.4

$147.4

$189.7

$233.7

*Represents non-GAAP measure

21

2021 Outlook

CCM

CIT

CFT

CBF

Total CSL

2021

Items Affecting

Comparability* ($M)

Revenue

Outlook

1Q21F

FY21F

+HSD

~$0

~$0

-MSD/HSD

~$4-6

~$15-20

+LDD

~$0-1

~$2-3

+LDD

~$1-2

~$2-3

+MSD

~$5-8

~$20-25

FY 2021F

Corporate Expense

~$105M

D&A

~$225M

CapEx

$150-175M

FCF Conversion

120%

Interest Expense, Net

~$75M

Tax Rate

~25%

  • Includes restructuring, facility rationalization costs, acquisition and divestiture related items

22

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Unaudited Leverage Ratios

Net Debt to Capital Ratio

(in millions except for ratios)

LTM 12/31/2020

(in millions except for ratios)

Income from Continuing Operations

$

324

Total debt

$

Less: cash

$

Income tax expense

77

Net debt

$

Interest expense

77

Depreciation and amortization

224

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

30

EBITDA

$

732

Short-term debt including current maturities

$

1

Long-term debt

2,100

Total debt

$

2,101

Less: Cash

887

Net Debt

$

1,214

Net Debt to EBITDA1

1.7x

EBITDA to interest

9.5x

Capital

2,101

Net debt

$

1,199

902

Total shareholders' equity

$

2,538

1,199

Total capital (net of cash)

$

3,737

Net debt to capital

32 %

23

Disclaimer

Carlisle Companies Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 09:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
03:38aCARLISLE INCORPORATED : View this Presentation
PU
02/04CARLISLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/04CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
02/04CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Earnings Flash (CSL) CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED Pos..
MT
02/04CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Reports Fourth Quarter Diluted Earnings per Sh..
BU
02/02CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Approves Buyback of Additional 5 Million Share..
MT
02/02CARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/02CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Authorizes Repurchase of an Additional 5 Milli..
BU
02/02CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
01/21CARLISLE INCORPORATED : Companies to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Feb..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 249 M - -
Net income 2020 303 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 1,42%
Capitalization 8 091 M 8 091 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Carlisle Companies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 167,38 $
Last Close Price 152,48 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
D. Christian Koch Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Michael Roche Chief Financial Officer & VP-Investor Relation
Laura Walsh Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Lawrence A. Sala Independent Director
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED-2.37%8 091
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.69%140 751
SIEMENS AG15.86%130 313
3M COMPANY1.32%102 319
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY6.02%100 301
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-3.35%62 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ