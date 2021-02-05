Carlisle Incorporated : View this Presentation

During this presentation, we make certain forward-looking statements concerning plans and expectations for Carlisle Companies Incorporated. We caution you that actual events or results may differ materially from our plans and expectations based on various factors and uncertainties, including risks from the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The risk factors are contained in Carlisle's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Carlisle undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP financial measures
Certain ratios related to Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), Free Cash
Flow, Net Debt, Debt to EBITDA ratio, and Net Debt to Capital Ratio are not measures of liquidity or financial condition under US GAAP. See slide 23 in this presentation for a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Throughout this presentation each non-GAAP measure is denoted with an *.
2
2020 Q4 Results
Q4 revenue declined 7% y/y
Organic revenue down 9.0%
1.4% acquisition growth
FX was a favorable 0.6% impact
Operating income declined 20.9% driven by:
Volume declines and subsequent unfavorable absorption
Wage inflation
Partially offset by raw material savings, reduced SG&A and COS
Financial Summary
(in millions, except per share amounts)
Q4 '20
Q4 '19
Revenues
$1,064.1
$1,144.3
-7.0%
Operating income
$111.8
$141.3
-20.9%
Income from continuing operations,
$84.7
$104.0
-18.6%
net of tax
Diluted EPS from continuing
$1.57
$1.81
-13.3%
operations
Positioned to accelerate through the
recovery
3
2020 Demonstrated the Earnings Power of CCM
Organic Growth (y/y%)
'08
'09
'10
'11
'12
'13
'14
'15
'16
'17
'18
'19
'20
+4.5%
(23.5%)
+8.7%
+18.8%
+10.2%
+4.4%
+9.0%
+5.5%
+2.6%
+8.6%
+5.1%
+6.2%
(7.5%)
$3.50
in $B
$3.00
$2.50
OI
and
$2.00
Revenue
$1.50
CCM
$1.00
$0.43
$0.42
$0.44
$0.58
$0.58
$0.50
$0.16
$0.18
$0.27
$0.26
$0.27
$0.35
$0.15
$0.16
$-
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Sales
OI $
OI %
CCM delivers consistent organic growth, sustained OI and margin expansion
CCM's exceptional and experienced team accelerating results in past three years
CCM delivered over 70% of revenues and over 90% of earnings in 2020
CCM has consistently delivered ROIC of over 30%
25%
20%
15%
10%
5%
0%
CCM Operating Margin
4
Evolution of CCM
1960s to mid-2010s - A Roofing
Membrane Company
CCM introduced EPDM to market in early 1960s
Focus on single-ply products, including EPDM, TPO, PVC
2015 to 2021: The Building
Envelope
Accelerated investments in innovation
Acquired or launched products and solutions beyond the rooftop
2021: Delivering the Carlisle
Experience for the Sustainable
Building
40% of global GHG emissions are related to buildings
20% of energy use in the U.S. goes to powering buildings
CCM's suite of solutions help building owners decrease operating costs and greatly reduce the effect of buildings on the environment
Source Architecture 2030,SRWA, EPA
5
6
CCM Core Business Positioned for Sustainable Growth
Replacement Roofing Demand:
Increasing capital investments to drive growth in $6B market growing to $8B in next decade
