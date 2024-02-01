Sikeston, Missouri facility delivers up to a 38% improvement in building performance while generating over 10% of its energy used through renewable solar power Investment demonstrates Carlisle’s commitment to Vision 2030 sustainability objectives to manufacture energy-efficient products, reduce operational emissions, and divert landfill waste

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL), a leading supplier of innovative energy-efficient and labor saving building products and solutions, today announced that its newest polyiso manufacturing facility in Sikeston, Missouri received the first-ever LEED Platinum v4 certification in North America for a manufacturing facility. The LEED Platinum v4 certification is the highest standard for building energy efficiency designated by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Carlisle’s LEED Platinum v4 certified facility delivers a 38% improvement in building performance through energy simulation modeling while generating over 10% of energy used (by cost) through renewable solar power. The facility also promotes employee well-being, productivity and team communication through the use of highly engineered acoustical treatments to the roof, walls, windows, doors and ceilings to reduce reverberation and sound transmission. Additionally, over 25% of the wetlands surrounding the manufacturing plant were restored with native plantings as a part of the project, reducing development impact on wildlife and people.

“Our state-of-the-art Sikeston plant exemplifies Carlisle’s commitment to achieving our operational emissions reduction goals within our sustainability strategy,” said Chris Koch, Carlisle’s Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our recently announced Vision 2030 strategic plan highlights Carlisle’s focus on providing innovative, energy-efficient building products and solutions to the commercial and residential construction markets. Carlisle products such as Sure-Weld® EXTRA TPO White Roofing Membrane, SecurShield® HD Composite Polyiso Insulation, and our Barrithane™ Air and Vapor Barriers, were all utilized in the construction of this first of its kind, LEED Platinum v4 certified manufacturing facility.”

LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is a globally recognized symbol of excellence in green building. LEED certification ensures electricity cost savings, lower carbon emissions and healthier environments where people live, work, learn, play and worship. In the United States alone, buildings account for almost 40 percent of global CO2 emissions, and LEED-certified buildings aim to lower CO2 emissions, consume less energy and water, and divert waste from landfills.

“Achieving LEED certification is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to making the world a better place and influencing others to do better,” said Peter Templeton, President and CEO of the U.S. Green Building Council. “Given the extraordinary importance of climate protection and the central role buildings play in that effort, Carlisle is creating a path forward through their LEED certification.”

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual future results could vary depending on our ability to execute operational objectives, changes in laws and regulations, industry development of applicable technology, availability of emission-reducing feedstocks and raw materials, the accuracy of third-party science-based models and targets, the availability of sufficient data, changes to performance data and/or emission methodologies, changes in supply and demand and other market factors, and other factors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a leading supplier of innovative building envelope products and solutions for more energy efficient buildings. Through its building products businesses – Carlisle Construction Materials ("CCM") and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies ("CWT") – Carlisle delivers innovative, labor-reducing and environmentally responsible products and solutions to customers. Carlisle has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

