Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Changes in accounting policies due to other than 1. above: None

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters (Notice concerning forward looking statements)

Financial results reports are exempt from audit conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.

1.Qualitative Information on Business Results

We have formulated a new Medium-term Management Plan entitled "Challenge 2024" that kicked off in fiscal year 2022. Our management policy is to pursue improvements in corporate value through the optimization of our business portfolio. In line with this policy, we are currently undertaking specific measures centered on the following five strategies: (1) accelerating growth businesses; (2) expanding research and development; (3) improving the profitability of existing businesses; (4) improving ESG management; and (5) rebuilding business infrastructure. We are also endeavoring to further strengthen corporate governance, giving tangible shape to profitable growth and ESG, and aiming to become a corporate group that is trusted by society.

As for the return of profits to shareholders, our basic policy is to continuously pay and raise stable dividends whilst strengthening our financial structure and corporate foundation. Our Medium-term Management Plan calls for a dividend payout ratio of between 20% and 30%.

Based on this basic policy and payout ratio target, and after comprehensively taking into account factors such as the link to consolidated earnings, we decided to raise our year-end dividend forecast by ¥4 to pay an annual ordinary dividend of ¥20 per share.

This proposal will be submitted and officially approved at the annual general meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2023.

(1) Explanations of Business Results

(i) Explanation of operating results

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, consolidated net sales were brisk in mainly the chemical products business segment (chemicals, material assessment service, ceramics) and the industrial materials business segment (anchors for refractories, various metal spring and pressed products). Even though raw material prices and energy costs skyrocketed, we managed to keep the impacts to a minimum.

Also, we recorded extraordinary income of ¥255 million from gain on the sale of investment securities, as well as extraordinary losses of ¥82 million from loss on the sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates in connection with the sales of Sankyo Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. and Nishiyama Filter Co., Ltd.

Furthermore, for the previous fiscal year, we recorded compensation expenses of ¥139 million as non-operating expenses and insurance claim income of ¥96 million as non-operating income. In addition, we recorded ¥209 million in bargain purchase associated with acquiring shares of Minamisawa Construction Co., Ltd. and ¥100 million in extraordinary income on gain on sale of investment securities.

These results are provided below.

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent For the fiscal year ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Mar. 31, 2023 36,008 6.2 2,640 5.3 2,910 6.1 2,246 (3.8) Mar. 31, 2022 33,894 14.4 2,506 59.1 2,742 54.9 2,336 89.8

Explanations by business segment Chemical products

Explosives = increase in sales and profit

・ Industrial explosives experienced both a decrease in sales due to the withdraw from unprofitable manufacturing locations and a decrease in profit due to surging costs for raw materials and energy.

・ Automotive emergency flares saw an increase in sales for new vehicles. In terms of replacements for automobile inspections, sales increased due to an increase in sales of emergency flares with glass-breaking function in response to torrential rain disasters and from customers' improved safety awareness. However, profit decreased due to surging costs

2