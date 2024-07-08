Media Information

Carlo Gavazzi issues Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting

Steinhausen, 8 July, 2024 - The electronic group Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG has issued the invitation and the agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting, to take place on Tuesday, 30 July, 2024, 10:30 a.m. The Ordinary General Meeting will be held in electronic form and without a physical meeting venue (virtual meeting) at https://gvmanager-live.ch/. Prior registration is required to attend and participate in the virtual Ordinary General Meeting. Further information can be found in the invitation.

The invitation and agenda are available at:

http://www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/financial-calendar.html

The annual report 2023/24 and the report on non-financial matters have already been published on the occasion of the full year results communication on 27 June, 2024. They are available at:

http://www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/annual-report.htmland

www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/sustainability-report.html

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Sumpfstrasse 3, CH-6312 Steinhausen, Phone +41 41 747 45 25, Fax +41 41 740 45 60