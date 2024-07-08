Media Information
Carlo Gavazzi issues Invitation to the Ordinary General Meeting
Steinhausen, 8 July, 2024 - The electronic group Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG has issued the invitation and the agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting, to take place on Tuesday, 30 July, 2024, 10:30 a.m. The Ordinary General Meeting will be held in electronic form and without a physical meeting venue (virtual meeting) at https://gvmanager-live.ch/. Prior registration is required to attend and participate in the virtual Ordinary General Meeting. Further information can be found in the invitation.
The invitation and agenda are available at:
http://www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/financial-calendar.html
The annual report 2023/24 and the report on non-financial matters have already been published on the occasion of the full year results communication on 27 June, 2024. They are available at:
http://www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/annual-report.htmland
www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/sustainability-report.html
Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, Sumpfstrasse 3, CH-6312 Steinhausen, Phone +41 41 747 45 25, Fax +41 41 740 45 60
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG published this content on 08 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2024 04:46:05 UTC.