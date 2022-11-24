Carlo Gavazzi : Year 2022 – Interim Report

Letter to the Shareholders

Dear Shareholders.

During the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, the overall business performance of Carlo Gavazzi continued to benefit from the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and the Americas.

The Group's revenue from sale of goods in local currency increased by 18.7 % and bookings were up by 16.1 %. In Swiss Francs, revenue from sale of goods increased by 13.1 % to CHF 104.7 million (CHF 92.6 million in the first semester of the 2021/22 business year).

Revenue from sale of goods in local currency increased double-digit in Europe and the Americas and decreased slightly in Asia-Pacific. Bookings in Swiss Francs increased by 10.0 % to CHF 133.1 million (CHF 121.0 million in 2021/22), resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.27 on September 30, 2022.

Gross profit increased by CHF 3.9 million to CHF 53.8 million (CHF 49.9 million in 2021/22) resulting in a gross profit margin of 51.3 % (53.8 % in 2021/22).

Operating expenses in the current period increased by CHF 0.4 million from

CHF 33.9 million in the previous first half year to CHF 34.3 million. The expense increase of 1.2 % was substantially below the increase of 13.1 % in revenue from sale of goods thereby further enhancing profitability.

As a result, operating profit (EBIT) increased by 22.6 % from CHF 15.9 million to CHF 19.5 million. Group profit for the half-year increased by CHF 2.6 million to CHF 13.8 million (CHF 11.2 million in 2021/22).

At September 30, 2022, the total equity attributable to owners of the Group amounted to CHF 117.7 million, giving an equity ratio of 68.4 %.

Geographical markets

Revenue from sale of goods registered a robust growth rate compared to the same period of last year, thanks to increased demand in all product categories and industries.

In Europe, revenue from sale of goods was 26.2 % up in local currency compared to the same period of last year. Business development was successful throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), Nordic, and Southern European countries due to activities and initiatives especially in decarbonized applications within the building and industrial automation industries.