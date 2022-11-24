Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GAV   CH0011003594

CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG

(GAV)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04:09 2022-11-24 am EST
300.00 CHF   +7.91%
02:04aCarlo Gavazzi's H1 Net Profit Grows Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery
MT
07/28CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/23Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carlo Gavazzi : Year 2022 – Interim Report

11/24/2022 | 03:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Interim Report

April 1 - September 30, 2022

2

CARLO GAVAZZI GROUP

At a Glance

(CHF million)

1.4.-30.9.22

1.4.-30.9.21

%

Bookings

133.1

121.0

+10.0

Revenue from sale of goods

104.7

92.6

+13.1

EBITDA

22.3

18.9

+18.0

EBIT

19.5

15.9

+22.6

Profit for the half-year

13.8

11.2

+23.2

(CHF million)

30.9.22

31.3.22

%

Total equity attributable to owners of Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG

117.7

116.2

+1.3

Net working capital

45.5

32.4

+40.4

Net cash position

54.9

66.8

-17.8

Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

Definitions for all APM are included on our website available at:

www.carlogavazzi.com/en/investors/alternative-performance-measures.html

CARLO GAVAZZI GROUP

3

Letter to the Shareholders

Dear Shareholders.

During the first half of the 2022/23 financial year, the overall business performance of Carlo Gavazzi continued to benefit from the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in Europe and the Americas.

The Group's revenue from sale of goods in local currency increased by 18.7 % and bookings were up by 16.1 %. In Swiss Francs, revenue from sale of goods increased by 13.1 % to CHF 104.7 million (CHF 92.6 million in the first semester of the 2021/22 business year).

Revenue from sale of goods in local currency increased double-digit in Europe and the Americas and decreased slightly in Asia-Pacific. Bookings in Swiss Francs increased by 10.0 % to CHF 133.1 million (CHF 121.0 million in 2021/22), resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.27 on September 30, 2022.

Gross profit increased by CHF 3.9 million to CHF 53.8 million (CHF 49.9 million in 2021/22) resulting in a gross profit margin of 51.3 % (53.8 % in 2021/22).

Operating expenses in the current period increased by CHF 0.4 million from

CHF 33.9 million in the previous first half year to CHF 34.3 million. The expense increase of 1.2 % was substantially below the increase of 13.1 % in revenue from sale of goods thereby further enhancing profitability.

As a result, operating profit (EBIT) increased by 22.6 % from CHF 15.9 million to CHF 19.5 million. Group profit for the half-year increased by CHF 2.6 million to CHF 13.8 million (CHF 11.2 million in 2021/22).

At September 30, 2022, the total equity attributable to owners of the Group amounted to CHF 117.7 million, giving an equity ratio of 68.4 %.

Geographical markets

Revenue from sale of goods registered a robust growth rate compared to the same period of last year, thanks to increased demand in all product categories and industries.

In Europe, revenue from sale of goods was 26.2 % up in local currency compared to the same period of last year. Business development was successful throughout Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), Nordic, and Southern European countries due to activities and initiatives especially in decarbonized applications within the building and industrial automation industries.

4

CARLO GAVAZZI GROUP

Revenue from sale of goods in the Americas grew by 11.4 % in local currency compared to the previous year impacted by a very good growth in the USA thanks to the strong evolution of the electronic distribution network coupled with activities across the industrial automation markets.

In Asia-Pacific revenue from sale of goods decreased by 4.5 % in local currency, mainly due to a weakening economy in China triggered by both the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as recurring global geopolitical tensions.

The geographical share of revenue outside Europe was 34.2 %, with revenue from sale of goods in the Americas and Asia-Pacific accounting for 19.5 % and 14.7 %, respectively.

Markets and products

Revenue from sale of goods in strategic industries in local currencies increased 15.8 % versus the same period of last year. The growth was mainly led by multiple industrial automation industries and the electrification market.

Overall, revenue from sale of goods of Sensors was in line with the same period of last year, while capacitive sensors grew by more than 3 % thanks to special opportunities with strategic OEM customers in the Plastic & Rubber as well as Food & Beverage industries.

Controls product revenue from sale of goods was up 38.2 % mainly due to an impressive 67.2 % increase in the energy product line and solutions, particularly driven by ongoing strong demand for energy management and energy efficiency solutions.

Revenue from sale of goods of Switches products grew by 13 % compared to the previous year. Solid-state relays registered a strong growth rate, up 20 % compared to the previous year, confirming the strategic approach in relation to connected products and Internet of Things solutions with mindful innovation into industrial automation applications.

Outlook

The Company's approach to specific strategic industries will keep generating growth opportunities, however, external factors such as supply chain issues, new restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic or a potential recession should be kept in mind.

Therefore, we could see a progressive slowdown of growth during the second half of the fiscal year in comparison to the strong growth rate achieved during the first half. While

CARLO GAVAZZI GROUP

5

Disclaimer

Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 08:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG
02:04aCarlo Gavazzi's H1 Net Profit Grows Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery
MT
07/28CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/23Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
06/23Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
06/23Carlo Gavazzi : Strong result 2021/22 and growth driven new leadership team
PU
06/23Carlo Gavazzi : Year 2021/2022 – Download Annual Report
PU
06/23Carlo Gavazzi : Download the financial statements 2021/22
PU
06/23Carlo Gavazzi : June 23, 2022 – Media and Financial Analysts Zoom Meeting, Zurich - ..
PU
06/23Switzerland's Carlo Gavazzi Names New Chairman, CEO
MT
06/23Electronic Equipment Maker Carlo Gavazzi's FY22 Profit Surges 82% on Growth in Bookings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 183 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 90,2 M 95,6 M 95,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,50%
Capitalization 198 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 056
Free-Float 54,1%
Chart CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 278,00 CHF
Average target price 350,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Goldstein Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Hirschi Chairman
Stefano Premoli Trovati Vice Chairman
Federico Foglia Non-Executive Director
Vittorio Rossi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG1.09%210
KEYENCE CORPORATION-18.00%101 683
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-17.62%80 347
EATON CORPORATION PLC-4.32%66 209
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.14%56 786
NIDEC CORPORATION-35.32%35 555