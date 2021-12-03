Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CarLotz, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOTZ   US1425521085

CARLOTZ, INC.

(LOTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CARLOTZ ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CarLotz, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against CarLotz on July 8, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of CarLotz have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (1) that, due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a "logjam" resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) that, to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) that, as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) that this Company’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of CarLotz, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CARLOTZ, INC.
12/03CARLOTZ ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CarLotz, Inc. on Behalf of Lo..
BU
11/11Barrington Downgrades CarLotz to Market Perform Rating From Outperform on Production Le..
MT
11/08Record Revenue of $68.0 million in the Third Quarter, Increasing 128% versus Last Year ..
PU
11/08CarLotz Q3 Loss Widens, Revenue Rises
MT
11/08CARLOTZ, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
11/08CARLOTZ, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
11/08CarLotz, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
11/08CarLotz, Inc. Provides Sales Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2021
CI
11/08CarLotz, Inc. Plans to Open New Hubs in 2022
CI
11/08Earnings Flash (LOTZ) CARLOTZ Posts Q3 Revenue $68M, vs. Street Est of $55.2M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLOTZ, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 245 M - -
Net income 2021 -33,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 75,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 324 M 324 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart CARLOTZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarLotz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLOTZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,84 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Bor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Stoltz Chief Financial Officer
Daniel A. Valerian Chief Technology Officer
John Foley Chief Operating Officer
Liz Sanders Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLOTZ, INC.-74.91%339
COPART, INC.15.53%34 869
CARMAX, INC.48.54%23 359
CARVANA CO.9.11%22 736
IAA, INC.-25.24%6 744
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-22.46%1 898