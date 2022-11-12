Advanced search
    LOTZ   US1425521085

CARLOTZ, INC.

(LOTZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
0.2152 USD   +5.59%
11/10Carlotz, Inc. : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities, Material Impairments, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/10CarLotz, Inc. Announces the Closure of Three Dealership Stores, or Hubs
CI
11/08CARLOTZ, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
CARLOTZ INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of CarLotz, Inc. - LOTZ

11/12/2022 | 10:37am EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of CarLotz, Inc. (NasdaqGM: LOTZ) to Shift Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SFT). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of CarLotz will receive approximately 0.692158 shares of Shift for each share of CarLotz that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-lotz/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 295 M - -
Net income 2022 -114 M - -
Net cash 2022 35,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 25,8 M 25,8 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 492
Free-Float 83,3%
