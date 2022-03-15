CarLotz : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
03/15/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
CarLotz Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Fourth Quarter Revenue Grew 124% versus Last Year to $83.1 million
Fourth Quarter Retail Unit Sales Grew 49% versus Last Year to 2,695
Fourth Quarter F&I Revenue Grew 139% versus Last Year
March 15, 2022 - Richmond, VA - CarLotz, Inc. ("CarLotz" or the "Company"), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
•Net revenue increased 124% to $83.1 million from $37.0 million in the same period in 2020
•Retail unit sales increased 49% to 2,695 compared to 1,815 in the same period in 2020
•Finance & insurance revenue increased 139% to $2.9 million in the same period in 2020
•Gross profit was $2.4 million compared to $2.5 million in the same period last year
•Retail GPU was $758 compared to $1,546 in the same period last year
•Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(14.2) million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, versus $(4.3) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share in the same period last year
•Adjusted EBITDA was $(27.8) million compared to $(3.9) million in the fourth quarter of 2020
Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
•Net revenue increased 118% to $258.5 million from $118.6 million in 2020
•Retail unit sales increased 57% to 9,748 from 6,215 in 2020
•Finance & insurance revenue increased 127% to $8.8 million from $3.9 million in 2020
•Gross profit was $10.6 million compared to $11.3 million in 2020
•Retail GPU was $1,208 compared to $1,797 in 2020
•Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(39.9) million, or $(0.36) per diluted share, versus $(6.6) million, or $(0.11) per diluted share in the same period last year
•Adjusted EBITDA was $(82.6) million compared to $(6.3) million in 2020
"During 2021, we made significant investments in several areas of our business, including strategic and brand marketing, technology, and the team in an effort to execute our growth plan. Even though we have faced many unexpected sourcing challenges throughout the year, due principally to the semiconductor chip shortage, COVID-related supply chain issues, and the resulting rapidly increasing wholesale pricing, we remain excited to provide our unique consignment business model to sellers and buyers across the country. Record fourth quarter revenue was $83.1 million, representing growth of 124%, driven by strong finance and insurance revenue growth of 139% and unit growth of 49%," said Luis Solorzano, CarLotz Chairman of the Board of Directors. "We ended the year with $194 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet."
CarLotz also announced today the appointment of Lev Peker to the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective April 18, 2022. Mr. Peker will succeed CarLotz Co-Founder and CEO Michael Bor, whose last day of employment will be March 16, 2022. This announcement was made concurrently this afternoon and can be found at https://investors.carlotz.com/.
Outlook
Given the change in leadership announced today, the Company is not providing 2022 financial guidance.
Qualitatively, as an update regarding first quarter 2022 trends, retail units sold and GPU will be challenged versus Q4 2021.
Factors Affecting Fiscal 2022:
•For 2022, the Company is pausing its real estate growth plans, with the exception of one hub underway,to reduce the utilization of cash until the sourcing environment improves.
•The Company plans to reduce SG&A in some areas including corporate support for hub expansion and hub-level staffing.
•The Company plans to reduce its cost of sales by consolidating some of its processing centers until inventory volume justifies their reopening.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, March 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm ET. Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 1-833-962-1461, or for international callers, 1-929-517-0392 with Conference ID: 4350256. A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on March 22, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay Pin number: 4350256.
CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz' expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz' filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our business plan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Investors:
Susan Lewis, VP - Investor Relations, slewis@carlotz.com
CarLotzIR@icrinc.com
Media:
Leslie Griles, Leslie.Griles@CarLotz.com
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries - Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
75,029
$
2,208
Restricted cash
4,336
605
Marketable securities - at fair value
116,589
1,032
Accounts receivable, net
8,206
4,132
Inventories
40,985
11,202
Other current assets
4,705
6,679
Total Current Assets
249,850
25,858
Marketable securities - at fair value
1,941
-
Property and equipment, net
22,628
1,868
Capitalized website and internal-use software costs, net
Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued
$
(790)
$
-
Purchases of property and equipment costs accrued
$
(1,034)
$
-
Purchases of property under capital lease obligation
$
(11,261)
$
1,305
Settlement of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation
$
-
$
-
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries - Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
Change
Revenue:
Retail vehicle sales
$
66,542
$
32,865
$
33,677
102.5
%
Wholesale vehicle sales
13,542
2,860
10,682
373.5
%
Finance and insurance, net
2,871
1,201
1,670
139.1
%
Lease income, net
158
117
41
35.0
%
Total revenues
83,113
37,043
46,070
124.4
%
Cost of sales:
Retail vehicle cost of sales
67,370
31,260
36,110
115.5
%
Wholesale vehicle cost of sales
13,369
3,304
10,065
304.6
%
Total cost of sales
$
80,739
$
34,564
$
46,175
133.6
%
Gross profit:
Retail vehicle gross profit (loss)
$
(828)
$
1,605
$
(2,433)
(151.6)
%
Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss)
173
(444)
617
(139.0)
%
Finance and insurance gross profit
2,871
1,201
1,670
139.1
%
Lease income, net
158
117
41
35.0
%
Total gross profit
$
2,374
$
2,479
$
(105)
(4.2)
%
Retail gross profit per unit(1):
Retail vehicle gross profit (loss)
$
(828)
$
1,605
(2,433)
(151.6)
%
Finance and insurance gross profit
2,871
1,201
$
1,670
139.1
%
Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit
2,043
2,806
(763)
(27.2)
%
Retail vehicle units sold
2,695
1,815
880
48.5
%
Retail vehicle gross profit per unit
$
758
$
1,546
(788)
(51.0)
%
(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries - Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
Change
Revenue:
Retail vehicle sales
$
217,439
$
104,253
$
113,186
109
%
Wholesale vehicle sales
31,759
9,984
21,775
218
%
Finance and insurance, net
8,844
3,898
4,946
127
%
Lease income, net
492
490
2
-
%
Total revenues
258,534
118,625
139,909
118
%
Cost of sales:
Retail vehicle cost of sales
$
214,512
$
96,983
$
117,529
121
%
Wholesale vehicle cost of sales
33,434
10,386
23,048
222
%
Total cost of sales
$
247,946
$
107,369
$
140,577
131
%
Gross profit:
Retail vehicle gross profit
$
2,927
$
7,270
$
(4,343)
(60)
%
Wholesale vehicle gross loss
(1,675)
(402)
(1,273)
(317)
%
Finance and insurance gross profit
8,844
3,898
4,946
127
%
Lease income, net
492
490
2
-
%
Total gross profit
$
10,588
$
11,256
$
(668)
(6)
%
Retail gross profit per unit(1):
Retail vehicle gross profit
$
2,927
$
7,270
$
(4,343)
(60)
%
Finance and insurance gross profit
8,844
3,898
4,946
127
%
Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit
11,771
11,168
603
5
%
Retail vehicle units sold
9,748
6,215
3,533
57
%
Retail vehicle gross profit per unit
$
1,208
$
1,797
$
(589)
(33)
%
(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted retail GPU as presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as substitutes for net income (loss), retail gross profit or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that these measures provide investors additional meaningful methods to evaluate certain aspects of the Company's results period over period and for the other reasons set forth below.
EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain expenses related to the Company's capital structure and management fee expense prior to the merger, stock compensation expense and other nonoperating income and expenses, including interest, investment gain/loss and nonrecurring income/expense.
Adjusted retail GPU is retail gross profit per unit adjusted to exclude the change in the inventory reserve for owned inventory to record inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Retail gross profit per unit is the aggregate retail and F&I gross profit in a given period divided by retail vehicles sold during that period.
Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in comparing the Company's performance prior to the merger and the Company's performance following the merger.
Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to retail gross profit per unit in presented Adjusted retail GPU is useful to investors in presenting the Company's gross profit per unit on units actually sold during the period in comparing the Company's performance to prior periods that did not have a material change in the inventory reserve.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted retail GPU have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common stockholders and Adjusted retail GPU to retail gross profit per unit for the periods presented:
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries - Adjusted Retail Gross Profit per Unit
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
Change
Adjusted retail gross profit per unit(1):
Retail vehicle gross profit (loss)
$
(828)
$
1,605
$
(2,433)
(152)
%
Finance and insurance gross profit
2,871
1,201
1,670
139
%
Total gross profit
2,043
2,806
(763)
(27)
%
Change in inventory reserve(2)
(157)
-
(157)
100
%
Total adjusted gross profit
1,886
2,806
(920)
(33)
%
Retail vehicle units sold
2,695
1,815
880
48
%
Retail vehicle adjusted gross profit per unit
$
700
$
1,546
$
(846)
(55)
%
(1)Adjusted gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, excluding any cost of sales associated with recording existing inventory to net realizable value, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.
(2)The change in inventory reserve represents the impact on the Consolidated Statements of Operations related to the adjustment for lower of cost or net realizable value of inventory in the period.
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries - Adjusted Gross Profit per Unit
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
Change
Adjusted retail gross profit per unit(1):
Retail vehicle gross profit (loss)
$
2,927
$
7,270
$
(4,343)
(60)
%
Finance and insurance gross profit
8,844
3,898
4,946
127
%
Total gross profit
11,771
11,168
603
5
%
Change in inventory reserve(2)
806
(50)
856
NM
Total adjusted gross profit
12,577
11,118
1,459
13
%
Retail vehicle units sold
9,748
6,215
3,533
57
%
Retail vehicle adjusted gross profit per unit
$
1,290
$
1,789
$
(499)
(28)
%
(1)Adjusted gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, excluding any cost of sales associated with recording existing inventory to net realizable value, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.
(2)The change in inventory reserve represents the impact on the Consolidated Statements of Operations related to the adjustment for lower of cost or net realizable value of inventory in the period.
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries - EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Net Loss
$
(14,176)
$
(4,340)
$
(9,836)
$
(39,879)
$
(6,552)
$
(33,327)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Interest expense
581
158
423
1,590
518
1072
Income tax expense
10
(2)
12
10
10
-
Depreciation and amortization expense
1,671
72
1599
3,363
341
3022
EBITDA
$
(11,914)
$
(4,112)
$
(7,802)
$
(34,916)
$
(5,683)
$
(29,233)
Other expense
59
153
(94)
535
95
440
Stock compensation expense
2,007
8
1,999
51,121
45
51,076
Management fee expense - related party
-
20
(20)
2
215
(213)
Change in fair value of warrants liability
(7,939)
-
(7,939)
(32,733)
-
(32,733)
Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock tranche obligation