CarLotz Launches Mobile App

03/14/2022 | 04:15pm EDT
Ongoing digital improvements strengthen the company's Omnichannel, consumer-centric model

RICHMOND, Va., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation's largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today that it has launched a mobile application. The app is available for Android and iOS devices in the App Store and Google Play.

The app launch is part of CarLotz's ongoing effort to serve its customers through as many channels as possible and give more people access to its unique consignment-first platform. The app comes as another step of digital improvements including launching a new website, updating online financing capabilities and a revamped sourcing experience. Key features include:

  • Search and sort inventory
  • Save your favorites for later
  • Buy and access financing instantly

"Exceptional customer service is one of our core values and, simply put, our guests asked for an app that would allow them to search CarLotz' inventory at their fingertips," said Dan Valerian, Chief Technology Officer of CarLotz. "So, we created an app to do just that -- complement our website and in-hub experience to ensure a more seamless user experience for sellers and buyers," he continued.

For additional information, visit CarLotz.com.

About CarLotz

CarLotz is a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

CONTACTS:
Media Inquiries
Leslie.Griles@CarLotz.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlotz-launches-mobile-app-301502219.html

SOURCE CarLotz


© PRNewswire 2022
