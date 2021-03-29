Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq Other  >  CarLotz, Inc.    LOTZ

CARLOTZ, INC.

(LOTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CarLotz : UK car seller Cazoo agrees to go public on NYSE through Och-backed SPAC

03/29/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British online car seller Cazoo Holdings Limited said on Monday it has agreed to go public in New York through a merger with AJAX I Acquisition Corp, a blank-check acquisition company led by billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och.

The deal with AJAX I, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the New York Stock Exchange, values Cazoo at $7 billion, including debt, more than double the $2.6 billion valuation in its private funding round in October.

It underscores how vehicle sales have shifted to online platforms during the coronavirus pandemic as car buyers practice social distancing.

"We think, in markets like ours, that shift is permanent because consumers are discovering new ways to transact which are better," Cazoo Chief Executive Alex Chesterman said in an interview.

Chesterman founded London-based Cazoo in 2018. The company offers online purchases and delivery of used vehicles in Britain and continental Europe, operating a similar model to U.S. peer Carvana Co.

"The European used car market is (worth) over $600 billion annually. Digital penetration is approximately 1%-2%, we think that's going to grow dramatically. That creates the opportunity," Och said.

Carvana's stock is up more than 400% in the last year, with a market capitalization of $44.6 billion. Shares of rival U.S. car seller Vroom Inc are up 68% since its IPO in July. However, CarLotz Inc, a U.S. consignment store for used vehicles, completed a SPAC merger in July and its shares currently trade at $7.70 apiece, below the $10 SPAC IPO price.

The merger will provide Cazoo with up to $1.6 billion in new funding, which it plans to spend on growing its brand and infrastructure, and expanding into new markets such as Italy and Spain.

"It gives us enough capital to take us to profitability and beyond," Chesterman said.

The funds are from the $805 million which AJAX I raised in October in an initial public offering (IPO) and $800 million through a private investment in public equity (PIPE).

Investors in the PIPE include D1 Capital Partners, BlackRock and Fidelity Management, with $200 million of the PIPE financing also coming form AJAX's team including Och and Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom. The PIPE orderbook was oversubscribed, Och said.

SPACs like Ajax raise funds in an IPO with the aim of merging with a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger. It is an alternative to a traditional IPO.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

By Joshua Franklin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARLOTZ, INC. -1.78% 7.73 Delayed Quote.0.00%
VROOM, INC. 4.90% 37.43 Delayed Quote.-8.64%
All news about CARLOTZ, INC.
02:03aCARLOTZ  : UK car seller Cazoo agrees to go public on NYSE through Och-backed SP..
RE
03/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Hanging On For Narrow Gains
MT
03/23CARLOTZ  : e-Commerce Platform for Used Vehicle Set for Growth, Barrington Says
MT
03/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Staples Stocks Rising in Defensive Trade This Afternoon
MT
03/23CARLOTZ  : Barrington Research Starts CarLotz at Outperform with $22 Price Targe..
MT
03/15CARLOTZ  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
03/15CARLOTZ  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/15CARLOTZ  : Q4 Loss Widens on Higher Revenue
MT
03/15CARLOTZ, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15CARLOTZ  : Earnings Flash (LOTZ) CARLOTZ Reports Q4 Revenue $37M, vs. Street Est..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 355 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 M 879 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart CARLOTZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarLotz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLOTZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 7,73 $
Spread / Highest target 185%
Spread / Average Target 185%
Spread / Lowest Target 185%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael W. Bor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Stoltz Chief Financial Officer
Daniel A. Valerian Chief Technology Officer
John Foley Chief Operating Officer
Liz Sanders Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLOTZ, INC.-30.98%1 050
COPART, INC.-15.58%26 193
CARVANA CO.8.12%22 282
CARMAX, INC.41.66%21 837
IAA, INC.-15.22%8 006
BCA MARKETPLACE PLC--.--%2 380
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ