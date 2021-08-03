Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. CarLotz, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOTZ   US1425521085

CARLOTZ, INC.

(LOTZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP : Investigates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ACAM, LOTZ

08/03/2021 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (NASDAQ: ACAM), now known as CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz”) (NASDAQ: LOTZ), breached their fiduciary duties to Acamar Partners and its shareholders. If you were an Acamar Partners shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Acamar Partners’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Acamar Partners in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Acamar Partners shareholders, and whether Acamar Partners’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

On October 21, 2020, Acamar Partners executed a merger agreement with the predecessor to CarLotz, with a December 21, 2020 record date for the shareholder vote. On January 21, 2021, the merger transaction closed, with CarLotz continuing as the successor entity.

On May 10, 2021, CarLotz reported the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2021. CarLotz reported a per-share loss of $0.15, missing the consensus earnings estimate of $0.01. Following this news, CarLotz’s stock price fell, closing down 14.44% on May 11, 2021.

Then on May 26, 2021, CarLotz revealed that the Company’s profit-sharing corporate vehicle sourcing partner had paused consignments. The sourcing partner accounted for more than 60% of the cars sold and sourced in the Company’s first quarter. Following this news, CarLotz’s stock price fell, closing down over 13% on May 26, 2021.

What You Can Do

If you were an Acamar Partners shareholder, you may have legal claims against Acamar Partners’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CARLOTZ, INC.
02:39pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Investigates Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp..
BU
08/02CARLOTZ : ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors ..
PR
07/29CARLOTZ : Doubles Down in the Lone Star State
AQ
07/29CarLotz to Open Second Hub in Texas
CI
07/28SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
07/28CARLOTZ, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP rem..
PR
07/28CARLOTZ : to Present at J.P. Morgan's Virtual Auto Conference
AQ
07/27DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
07/26CARLOTZ ALERT : Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the C..
BU
07/26CARLOTZ : Opens in the Mile High City
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 279 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 509 M 509 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart CARLOTZ, INC.
Duration : Period :
CarLotz, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLOTZ, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,48 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 257%
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Bor Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas W. Stoltz Chief Financial Officer
Daniel A. Valerian Chief Technology Officer
John Foley Chief Operating Officer
Liz Sanders Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLOTZ, INC.-60.00%509
COPART, INC.14.77%34 550
CARVANA CO.39.41%27 041
CARMAX, INC.44.51%22 241
IAA, INC.-6.19%8 215
KAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC.-10.80%2 071