Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlsberg A/S : 138 Carlsberg Group employees help shape what's next for the company

11/24/2021 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Carlsberg Group is well underway with a new strategy replacing Sail '22, and this time around, it is being co-created between the leadership teams and 138 employees on the ground from 31 different markets.

With the objective to bring diverse thinking into building the document that will guide Carlsberg's work for the next five years, Carlsberg employees from all seniority levels have been part of the strategy development process. 138 in total, from 31 different countries and representing all functions from customer service to brand management and IT development.

"We're comprising talents from all over Carlsberg Group, bringing their day-to-day knowledge and fresh ideas into the building of the strategy," says Marcela Wiwe, Director, Group Strategy.

"The co-strategists started by assessing the current strategy, Sail '22, impact for their local business or function, share learnings from what is happening around them as well as trends they see impacting the business and challenge the first draft of the future strategy. We are so proud of doing this together with all the amazing talent that we have in Carlsberg Group, bringing in all voices into the future of Carlsberg and with them developing an even stronger strategy" she adds.

The new strategy will be built on some of our greatest successes the last five years.

But we're also broadening our horizon to ramp up growth, and the co-strategists have a huge role to play. After their first assessment was shared with the leadership team, new strategic priorities were added to the overall program for the company. During the second phase of the development, the insights from the co-strategists have been used as data points to drive the prioritization decisions.

"We're very excited about this new approach, making this a true cooperation between everyone in our group, and to ensure that other voices than those from the Executive Committee and the extended leadership team will be heard," says Cees 't Hart, CEO of Carlsberg Group.

Contact Please address enquiries to:

Senior Director, Group External Communication

Nina Brønden Jakobsen Tel +45 4186 1391 Email ninabronden.jakobsen@carlsberg.com

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 18:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CARLSBERG A/S
01:10pCARLSBERG A/S : 138 Carlsberg Group employees help shape what's next for the company
PU
11/23CARLSBERG A/S : Chief Human Resources Officer Joris Huijsmans joins the Executive Committe..
PU
11/22CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
11/18Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university
RE
11/18Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university
RE
11/18FEATURE-CLIMATE-FRIENDLY FARMING : Greenland's melting glaciers offer an answer
RE
11/15Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
11/12Carlsberg Group joins the Danish Queen and Crown Prince for State Visit in Germany
PU
11/08Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
11/05Carlsberg Group Receives Lighthouse Award for World's Most Water Efficient Brewery
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLSBERG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 66 146 M 9 959 M 9 959 M
Net income 2021 6 795 M 1 023 M 1 023 M
Net Debt 2021 21 921 M 3 300 M 3 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,27%
Capitalization 153 B 23 081 M 23 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 059,50 DKK
Average target price 1 217,41 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Member-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S8.64%23 226
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-8.72%99 472
HEINEKEN N.V.1.14%59 838
AMBEV S.A.9.90%47 888
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.8.22%44 451
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-19.53%34 946