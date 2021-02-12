Carlsberg A/S : 2020 Financial Statement Conference Call Transcript

ANALYSTS PARTICIPATING

Cees 't Hart, CEO, Carlsberg

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Carlsberg's full-year 2020 conference call. My name is Cees 't Hart and I'm joined by CFO, Heine Dalsgaard; and Vice President of Investor Relations, Peter Kondrup. I hope you and your families are safe and well and that you all are getting through these challenging times.

Let me begin by briefly summarizing the key headlines for 2020. COVID-19 had a significant impact on our business. Our priorities throughout the year were protecting our people, supporting our customers and local communities, and safeguarding the commercial and financial health of the group. Our resilience and early and disciplined cost actions enabled us to partly mitigate the top line decline and resulted in a good margin improvement. We made significant cash returns to shareholders, secured liquidity, delivered a strong cash flow, and kept a strong balance sheet. And as a result, we launched another share buyback today and proposed the dividend increase of 5%.

I will now go through the group and regional highlights. After which, Heine will take you through the financials and the outlook for 2021.

Please turn to slide 3 and the headline numbers for the year. The group delivered a solid set of results in spite of the impact from the pandemic. Total group volumes declined by 3.8%, impacted by the market declines and challenging conditions across most markets. Revenue per hectoliter was impacted by country, channel, product impacted mix, and consequently, revenue was down organically by 8.4%.

Our very early and continuously firm mitigating actions led to significant cost reductions and we were able to limit the impact on operating profit, which declined organically by 3.1%. Consequently, we delivered a good operating margin improvement of 70 basis points to 16.6%. Free cash flow including acquisitions was strong at DKK 5.1 billion. The year's total cash returns to shareholders in the form of dividend and share buyback amounted to DKK 6 billion. In a few minutes, Heine will provide more details on all of these numbers.

Slide 4, please. The strengthening of the business over last couple of years paid off in the year of crisis, showing the resilience of our business in terms of organization and people, portfolio and financial situation. Our people showed a high degree of flexibility and engagement despite working under verydifficult circumstances, whether at our breweries, in sales or from home. They adapted fast to the new circumstances. We took several measures to minimize the risk of infection, and, therefore, we saw no serious business discontinuity.

The resilience of our portfolio was evident in the performance of many of our brands and specifically for our craft & speciality and alcohol-free brands. We sharpened our focus on our most important local and international brands and adapted price points and pack formats to cater for changing consumer demands, including higher demand for multipacks.

Looking at our financial resilience, we ended the pandemic with costs well under control and a strong balance sheet. Combined with measures taken to protect cash and liquidity throughout the year, our financial position remained very strong and we were able to make solid cash returns to our shareholders and engage in several M&A transactions.

Slide 5 please. Cost reduction was key for our financial performance in 2020. Since we launched Funding the Journey in November 2015, we have successfully embedded a strict cost mindset supported by our OCM, operating cost management toolkit. Using the OCM toolkit, we set targets by cost group at regional and local level, and we are able to continuously identify, execute and monitor cost savings. When we saw COVID-19 impacting China in Q1, we immediately took steps to reduce costs across the group. When COVID-19 later spread to other markets across Asia and Europe, we increased the cost saving targets. Using the OCM toolkit, we ensured that focus on cost reductions, while at the same time striking the right balance between cost reductions and the need for supporting our brands, in order not to compromise the long-term health of the group.

During the first half year, we realized that the impact of COVID-19 would require that we organize ourselves for a different reality. This, unfortunately, meant that we have to be part of these many good colleagues during the second half of the year as we changed structures in markets and above-market functions. This included a reduction in our central office of more than 15%.

We are often asked about team-based performance culture. In our view, this year, really proved how far we have come in this respect. From Q1 onwards, all markets and functions contributed to reduce costs, regardless of the local COVID-impact at the time. Throughout the year, it has been a joint effort to continuously implement gap-closing actions, when reality turned out worse than expectations. Our people have really walked the extra mile in 2020 in order to get the group well through a difficult year.

Slide 6 please. Our SAIL'22 strategy stood the test during the COVID-19 challenges, and our long-term strategic direction remains unchanged. During the year, we sharpened our focus and prioritized the most important activities. I already talked about our Funding the Journey cost culture. Looking at our other more top line oriented priorities, we were pleased to see that recent year's investments in our core beer brands and our targeted approach helped mitigate the impact of the market decline.

So, some of our strong local power brands even achieved growth despite difficult market conditions. A few examples are shown on the slide, such as; the Astra brand in Germany, which grew by 4%; Pirinsko in Bulgaria by 7%; and Frydenlund in Norway by a stunning 38%. We continued to invest in our brands and this included innovations for key core brands such as the successful launch of Tuborg Pure Draft in China in May.

We've also tested new products in the hard seltzer category with launches in Norway, Singapore and Denmark. COVID-19 has driven a rapid acceleration of e-commerce and digital platforms. Albeit still from a low base, we saw strong growth of third party e-commerce sales, which grew by around 60%, mainly driven by Asia and China in particular.

Carl's Shop, our B2B e-commerce platform, also showed very good results. We launched the platform in Laos in the middle of the year and saw strong adaption by customers. In December, around one fifth of revenue in Laos was generated by Carl's Shop. We will continue to roll out digital tools in 2021.

Strengthening our Russian business and in particular our market share in the country was a very high priority for 2020. We are, therefore, very satisfied that we achieved volume growth of 9% and strengthened our market share.

Slide 7, please and our growth priorities. In recent years, our investments in strengthening our craft & speciality and alcohol-free brew portfolios have resulted in very good growth of both categories. Despite severe restrictions imposed on the on-trade in 2020, our craft & speciality volumes grew by 1%. Eastern Europe, especially Russia, was a key driver. On-trade is an important channel for craft & speciality and we were therefore satisfied that even in Western Europe these volumes grew despite the many restrictions. Markets such as Poland, Switzerland and Norway were key contributors. The jewel in our craft & speciality portfolio is the 1664 Blanc brand, and we continued to support the brand with the launch of a new global communication platform in 2020. With 8% growth the brand continued past year's growth trajectory.

Alcohol-free brews benefited from consumers increased awareness of health and well-being, possibly fueled by the pandemic. Driven by good results for the alcohol-free offerings of our local power brands in Western Europe and Eastern Europe, volumes of our alcohol-free brews grew by 11%. Innovations such as Baltika Zero Grapefruit, Baltika Zero Raspberry and Brooklyn Special Effects performed very well. In Poland, Somersby 0.0 innovations such as Somersby Raspberry's were key drivers of the brand growth. We also began the alcohol-free journey in Asia with the launch of an alcohol-free brand in China and Carlsberg alcohol-free in Singapore and Hong Kong. So, even in a COVID-19 year, we have the capacity to invest in future long-term revenue growth opportunities.

Asia had a turbulent year in 2020 with the impressive performance in China being partly offset by a very difficult market conditions in many other markets with the most severe in India, Nepal and Malaysia. Operating profit grew organically by 5%, while volumes and revenue declined. This performance was a result of many things including the well- embedded Funding the Journey culture, a more flexible cost structure and the region's ability to quickly adjust and the fast implementation of the early learnings from China.

Slide 8 and an update on our sustainability program Together Towards ZERO. Our ambitious targets to cut carbon and water waste, achieve a zero-accident culture, and promote responsible drinking were not thrown off course by COVID-90. We're pleased to report that we are on track to meet our 2022 targets to help our brewery emissions, cut our beer-in-hand footprint by 50%, and reduce water consumption by 25%. Over the last five years we have reduced our relative brewery emissions by 39% and cut our relative beer-in-hand footprint by 7%. We now have eight carbon neutral breweries and 65% of the electricity used at our breweries is based on renewable sources. In 2020, we were for our progress on carbon emissions being upgraded to the Carbon Disclosures Project's A List, which is the highest possible rating.

Our water useage per hectoliter beer produced was 2.8 hectoliter, a reduction of 7% compared with 2019 and 18% compared with 2015. As part of our water stewardship efforts, we entered a partnership in India to create a solar-powered water desalination unit for the local community.

Importantly, we also progress well towards zero accidents, as we continued to set-up our efforts to embed safe work behaviors. Our lost time accident rate declined by 19% versus 2019.

We are also working on reducing plastic waste and we continued our work on Snap Pack and Green Fiber Bottle. In Denmark, we began using 100% recycled shrink film for multipacks and more markets will follow. In December 2020, we became supporters of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures - also known as TCFD - in order for us to better understand and act upon risks and opportunities arising from climate changes. We will, for the first time, report in line with the recommendations of the task force. This will be in our Annual Report published this afternoon. A comprehensive reporting on our ESG efforts and actions will be available later today when our Sustainability Report is published alongside our Annual and Remuneration Reports.

And now to the regions, please turn to slide 9 and Western Europe. The region delivered strong results in Q3, including beer volume growth supported by favorable weather, while Q2 and Q4 were difficult with