Carlsberg A/S : 2020 Statutory Corporate Governance Report

Form for reporting on the recommendations on corporate governance
1
This form is meant as a tool for Danish companies with shares admitted to trading on a regulated market who wish to report on the company's compliance with the recommendations on corporate governance in a standard reporting format.
The recommendation text of this form does not replace the recommendations; reference is made to the recommendations on corporate governance with regard to preface, introduction and comments. The Committee's comments on the recommendations may be included as guidelines and inspiration for companies in their work on the recommendations. In this connection the comments are meant as a tool. The reporting on corporate governance itself should only be carried out in compliance with the specific recommendations of the Committee, and not according to the comments or guidelines.
The report must be composed in Danish and must be provided in a corporate governance report published as either part of the management commentary on the annual report or on the company's website with exact reference to the management commentary. The Committee believes that publication of the corporate governance report on the company's website - with exact reference to the report in the management commentary - creates the highest degree of transparency. Publication of the report on the company's website provides easier access for investors and other stakeholders.
Under the Financial Statements Act a publication on the company's website requires that the URL address - where the corporate governance report is published - is stated in the management commentary in the annual report. The URL address must be the internet address which can be used to access the report directly.
There are further requirements to the preparation of the report on corporate governance and how it is to be published. The detailed requirements are described in Executive order no. 558 of 1 June 2016 on Publication of Reports pursuant to the Financial Statements Act.
Notice: The form below contains the recommendations of the Committee on Corporate Governance of November 23, 2017. The recommendations are available on the website of the Committee on Corporate Governance www.corporategovernance.dk. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S has decided to include the recommendations in the Rules for issuers of shares by January 3, 2018. This form may be used for the preparation of the report on corporate governance in annual reports concerning financial years commencing January 1, 2018 or later.
2
"Comply or explain"
If a company deviates from parts of the recommendations, the company has to explain the reasons for the deviations, cf. section 107 b (1) (iii) of the Financial Statements Act. The company has to explain why it has chosen not to comply with a recommendation and what it has chosen to do instead. Failure to comply with a recommendation is not considered a breach of rules, but merely implies that the board of directors of the company has chosen a different approach. The market must decide whether deviations are justified and whether the explanation is satisfactory. A good explanation provides specific insight for stakeholders to be able to decide on any investments. In order to create the transparency necessary for investors, companies must respond to each recommendation and provide information on whether or not they will comply with the recommendation in question.
Note that the reporting must reflect the current style of management at the time of the reporting. In the event of significant changes during the year, or after the balance sheet date, descriptions of the changes should be included in the corporate governance report. Companies must consider each of the recommendations.
If the company complies partially with a recommendation the company must specify which parts it is complying with, why it is deviating from the remaining part of the recommendation and what it has chosen to do instead.
The Committee has observed that many companies choose to provide supplementary information even in cases where the company complies with a recommendation. The Committee encourages companies to provide supplementary information where this increases transparency.
3
The report concerns the financial year 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
1. Communication and interaction by the company with its investors and other stakeholders
1.1. Dialogue between company, shareholders and other stakeholders
1.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
Carlsberg aims at providing information and
opportunities for dialogue to its shareholders
directors ensure ongoing dialogue between the company
X
through regular publication of news, interim
and its shareholders so that the shareholders gain relevant
reports, annual reports and general meetings.
insight into the company and in order for the board of
directors to be aware of the shareholders' views, interests
Carlsberg has an Investor Relations
and opinions in relation to the company.
department that assists the Executive Board
with its regular meetings and teleconferences
with investors and analysts in or outside
Denmark. Carlsberg has a separate section for
4
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
investor information on its website where it
regularly provides comprehensive information
about financial and operational issues and
where all information announced to the
market is easily and readily available.
Investors (and others) can sign up on
Carlsberg's investor portal to receive regular
information from the company. Further, the
Investor Relations department meets with
proxy advisors to exchange views and in order
for both Carlsberg and its stakeholders to gain
a deeper understanding of each other.
From time to time, the Chairmanship and the
Remuneration Committee Chair meet with
major shareholders to discuss specific matters
raised by the shareholders.
Due to Covid-19, many shareholder
engagement meetings have been conducted
digitally, which has worked to the satisfaction
of all parties, given the circumstances.
1.1.2. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
Carlsberg has adopted a Communication Policy
directors adopt policies on the company's relationship with
and strategy. In its Communication Policy,
its stakeholders, including shareholders, and that the
Carlsberg identifies its key stakeholders and
board of directors ensure that the interests of the
their main interests in relation to the
stakeholders are respected in accordance with company
company.
policies.
5
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
The Communication Policy and related
procedures also serve to ensure that
information of importance to investors (and
other key stakeholders as relevant) is made
available to them and published in accordance
with applicable rules and regulations.
1.1.3. The Committee recommends that the company
X
Carlsberg published quarterly reports in 2020
publish quarterly reports
on 4 February (full year 2019) and on 13
August (1st half year) and trading statements
on 30 April (Q1) and on 27 October (Q3).
Carlsberg finds that half-year reporting is more
appropriate due to the seasonality of its
business and that Carlsberg historically has
seen high volatility in quarterly earnings and
margins as a result of phasing of costs.
Carlsberg considers the high volatility as
potentially misleading for the understanding of
the underlying Group performance. For these
reasons, Carlsberg finds half-yearly reporting
more appropriate.
1.2. General meeting
1.2.1. The Committee recommends that in organising the
X
The Supervisory Board and the Executive
Board promote active ownership, including
company's general meeting, the board of directors plans
shareholders' attendance at general meetings
the meeting to support active ownership.
• by announcing well in advance the date
of the general meeting on its website;
6
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
• by distributing invitations to shareholders
to general meetings to all shareholders
either directly or through information on
the company's website and through
announcements on Nasdaq Copenhagen,
and
• by informing shareholders of their right
to ask questions and submit proposals
for the general meeting.
All shareholders and other stakeholders are in
addition invited to attend quarterly calls with
Carlsberg's top management in relation to
quarterly announcements and are able to ask
questions and, as mentioned above, the
Chairmanship and the Remuneration
Committee Chair meet from time to time and
often in connection with the annual general
meeting with major shareholders to discuss
specific matters raised by the shareholders.
In 2020, Carlsberg was due to the Covid-19
restrictions forced to exercise its contribution in
its shareholders' active ownership primarily via
digital means, including the AGM 2020.
1.2.2. The Committee recommends that proxies or votes
X
The proxies used for the general meeting
by post for the general meeting allow shareholders to
generally allow shareholders to consider each
consider each individual item on the agenda.
individual item on the agenda. This was also
7
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
the case with regard to the proxy for the
Annual General Meeting in 2020.
1.3. Takeover bids
1.3.1. The Committee recommends that the company set
X
The Supervisory Board of Carlsberg has a
up contingency procedures in the event of takeover bids,
Takeover Manual with procedures and
guidance in the event of a takeover offer.
from the time that the board of directors has reason to
According to the Takeover Manual, the
believe that a takeover bid will be made. The contingency
Supervisory Board is not at any time entitled
procedures should establish that the board of directors
to take any steps that in reality prevents that
should not without the acceptance of the general meeting,
a future takeover offer is presented to the
attempt to counter the takeover bid by making decisions
shareholders at a General Meeting. The
which, in reality, prevent the shareholders from deciding
Supervisory Board will in the event of a
on the takeover bid themselves.
takeover offer, consider specifically what will
be in the best interest of all shareholders (and
more widely of the company) before it decides
whether or not to present an offer to the
shareholders.
Carlsberg's articles of association do not
contain any provisions that limit ownership or
voting rights or that make it possible for the
Supervisory Board generally to prevent
takeover bids.
Carlsberg's Supervisory Board will consider a
potential bid to take over the company's
shares in accordance with applicable
legislation and the Takeover Manual.
Carlsberg's principal shareholder, the
8
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
Carlsberg Foundation, is obliged to hold at
least 51% of the votes of the share capital of
Carlsberg A/S according to its charter.
2. Tasks and responsibilities of the board of directors
2.1. Overall tasks and responsibilities
2.1.1. The Committee recommends that at least once
X
The Supervisory Board once a year defines its
annually the board of directors consider the matters that
most important tasks and decides on an
annual plan for the following year. In the
should be included in the board's performance of its work.
board evaluation process the Supervisory
Board considers whether all its responsibilities
have been dealt with.
Once a year, the Supervisory Board also
reviews its rules of procedures in accordance
with the annual plan and considers if any
changes are required.
X
The Supervisory Board discusses Carlsberg's
strategy Sail22 and Carlsberg's overall
2.1.2. The Committee recommends that at least once
organisation continuously and in particular in a
dedicated annual strategy seminar. In 2020,
annually the board of directors consider the overall
the strategy seminar was conducted as a
strategy of the company with a view to ensuring value
virtual meeting due to the Covid-19
creation in the company.
restrictions. The Supervisory Board agreed that
a virtual meeting is not an optimal format for
strategy discussions and look forward to
convening physically for the strategy session.
9
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
2.1.3. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
The Supervisory Board regularly assesses
directors ensure that the company has a capital and share
whether the company's capital and share
structure which supports that the strategy and long-term
structures fulfill the interests of the Carlsberg
value creation of the company are in the best interest of
Group and its shareholders and supports the
the shareholders and the company, and that the board of
long-term profitable growth and development
directors explain this in the management commentary
of the business. This assessment is accounted
and/or on the company's website.
for in the Annual Report.
2.1.4. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
The Supervisory Board supervises the work of
directors annually review and approve guidelines for the
the Executive Board and has as part of its
Rules of Procedures issued Guidelines for the
executive board; this includes establishing requirements
Executive Board. These Guidelines (together
for the executive board's reporting to the board of
with the Rules of Procedure for the
directors.
Supervisory Board) are considered by the
Supervisory Board approximately once a year.
The Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory
Board and the Guidelines for the Executive
Board jointly set out the overall duties and
obligations of the Executive Board, procedures
for the Executive Board's reporting to the
Supervisory Board and for other
communication and decision processes
between the two bodies.
2.1.5. The Committee recommends that at least once
X
In connection with its annual evaluation
annually, the board of directors discuss the composition,
process, the Supervisory Board also evaluates
developments, risks and succession plans of the executive
the composition and performance of the
board.
Executive Board and it has at least once a year
a structured discussion of succession planning
with regard to the Executive Board as well as a
10
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
general review and discussion of talent
management and succession planning in the
company.
2.2. Corporate social responsibility
X
Carlsberg has adopted CSR policies and
published them on its website and reports on
its sustainability approach and initiatives in the
Carlsberg Annual Report and the Group
Sustainability Report. Carlsberg has a dedicated
sustainability department and provides detailed
2.2.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
information on the implementation of its
sustainability initiatives, its long-term targets
directors adopt policies on corporate social responsibility.
on each area and the progress it has made
towards reaching these. In 2017, Carlsberg
launched an ambitious sustainability
programme "Together Towards Zero" and has
also in 2020 made good progress on the
programme as further described in the
Carlsberg Group Sustainability Report.
2.3. Chairman and vice-chairman of the board of directors
2.3.1. The Committee recommends appointing a vice
X
The Supervisory Board has appointed a deputy
chairman of the board of directors, who will assume the
chairman who acts in the chairman's absence
responsibilities of the chairman in the event of the
and acts as an effective sounding board for the
chairman's absence, and who will also act as effective
chairman. The Rules of Procedure for the
sparring partner for the chairman.
Supervisory Board set out tasks etc. for the
chairman and, in his absence, the deputy
chairman. The chairman and the deputy
chairman form the chairmanship of the
11
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
company who prepare Supervisory Board
meetings together with the Executive Board in
accordance with an annual meeting plan.
2.3.2. The Committee recommends that, if the board of
X
The chairman does not participate in the day-
directors, in exceptional cases, asks the chairman of the
to-day management of the company and does
board of directors or other board members to perform
not carry out other tasks for the company than
special activities for the company, including briefly
handling the task as chairman of the company.
participating in the day-to-day management, a board
There were no exceptions to this in 2020.
resolution to that effect should be passed to ensure that
the board of directors maintains its independent, general
management and control function. Resolutions on the
chairman's or other board members' participation in day-
to-day management and the expected duration hereof
should be publicly announced.
3. Composition and organisation of the board of directors
3.1. Composition
3.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
In accordance with its annual plan, the
Supervisory Board once a year (on the basis
directors annually evaluate and in the management
of a recommendation from the Nomination
commentary account for
Committee) considers the skills that should be
• the competencies that it must have to best perform its
represented on the board and takes this into
tasks,
consideration when preparing proposals for
• the composition of the board of directors, and
new candidates for the Supervisory Board. A
• the special competencies of each member.
"Specification of Competencies required for
the Supervisory Board in Carlsberg A/S" has
been developed by the Supervisory Board, is
12
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
reviewed annually and available on Carlsberg's
website.
The Annual Report and Carlsberg's website
contain a section describing the composition of
the Supervisory Board and also detailed
information about each Supervisory Board
member.
X
The Supervisory Board at least once a year
discusses the company's activities to ensure
diversity at relevant management levels. The
Supervisory Board has established objectives
for diversity at the Supervisory Board level and
3.1.2. The Committee recommends that the board of
in the annual report it accounts for the
objectives and the progress made.
directors annually discuss the company's activities to
The Supervisory Board reviewed and approved
ensure relevant diversity at management levels and
a Diversity & Inclusion policy in 2020 which is
prepare and adopt a policy on diversity. The policy should
published on the company's website.
be published on the company's website.
The company's actions and plans to increase
the number of the underrepresented gender (in
this case women) in senior management
positions in the company is explained in more
details in the Annual Report.
3.1.3. The Committee recommends that the selection
X
The Nomination Committee heads the process
and nomination of candidates for the board of directors be
for selecting and nominating candidates for
the Supervisory Board. In this process a
carried out through a careful and transparent process
number of factors are taken into
approved by the board of directors. When assessing its
13
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
composition and nominating new candidates, the board of
consideration, including the Specification of
directors should, in addition to the need for competencies
Competencies, the company's strategy, the
and qualifications, take into consideration the need for
need for specific experience or skills as well as
integration of new talent and diversity.
diversity.
The Nomination Committee has a mandate to
propose candidates to the Supervisory Board
who will then decide on the final nomination to
the Annual General Meeting of candidates for
the Supervisory Board.
3.1.4. The Committee recommends that the notice
X
Carlsberg's notices of a general meeting
include the recommended information about
convening a general meeting where the agenda includes
the candidates for the Supervisory Board in
the election of members to the board of directors, include
relation to both new candidates and
(in addition to the statutory requirements) a description of
candidates that are proposed for re-election.
the qualifications of nominated candidates, including
information about the candidates'
Carlsberg lists in the Annual Report and on its
• other executive functions, including positions on
website the Supervisory Board members with
executive boards, boards of directors and supervisory
links to the Carlsberg Foundation and therefore
boards, including board committees, in Danish and
are not independent of Carlsberg as defined in
foreign enterprises, and
the recommendations. The five Supervisory
• demanding organisational tasks.
Board members that are considered
independent as defined in the
Furthermore, it should be indicated if the candidates to the
recommendations are Lars Fruergaard
board of directors are considered independent.
Jørgensen, Richard Burrows, Magdi Batato,
Lilian Biner and Domitille Doat-Le Bigot.
3.1.5. The Committee recommends that members of the
X
No member of Carlsberg's executive board is
member of the Supervisory Board.
company's executive board be not members of the board
of directors and that a resigning chief executive officer be
14
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
not directly elected as chairman or vice chairman for the
Carlsberg has not had nor does Carlsberg plan
same company.
to have a resigning CEO directly elected as
chair or deputy chair.
3.1.6. The Committee recommends that members of the
X
According to the Company's Articles of
Association, section 27(3), Supervisory Board
board of directors elected by the general meeting be up
members are elected for one year at a time.
for election every year at the annual general meeting.
Re-election is possible.
3.2. Independence of the board of directors
3.2.1. The Committee recommends that at least half of
X
Five of the ten members of Carlsberg's
Supervisory Board elected by the Annual
the members of the board of directors elected by the
General Meeting have close links to Carlsberg's
general meeting be independent persons, in order for the
principal shareholder, the Carlsberg Foundation
board of directors to be able to act independently of
as they make up the Foundation's Board. The
special interests.
other five members elected by the general
To be considered independent, this person may not:
meeting have an international business
• be or within the past five years have been a member of
background. These five members with an
international business background are all
the executive board, or senior staff member in the
independent as defined in the
company, a subsidiary or an associated company,
recommendations.
• within the last five years, have received large
emoluments from the company/group, a subsidiary or
an associated company in a different capacity than as
member of the board of directors,
• represent or be associated with a controlling
shareholder,
• within the past year, have had significant business
relations (e.g. personally or indirectly as partner or
employee, shareholder, customer, supplier or member
of management in companies with corresponding
15
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
connection) with the company, a subsidiary or an
associated company.
• be or within the past three years have been employed
or been a partner in the same company as the auditor
elected by the general meeting,
• be the chief executive officer in a company with cross-
memberships with the company,
• have been a member of the board of directors for more
than 12 years, or
• be a close relative with persons who are not considered
independent.
Even if a member of the board of directors is not covered
by the above criteria, certain conditions may exist that will
lead the board of directors to decide that one or more
members cannot be regarded as independent.
3.3. Members of the board of directors and the number of other management functions
3.3.1. The Committee recommends that each member of
X
Each member of the Supervisory Board is
the board of directors assess the expected time
responsible for assessing the expected time
commitment for each function so that the member does
commitment for the functions they carry out to
not take on more functions than he/she can complete at a
ensure that they each have the necessary time
satisfactory level for the company.
to carry out their tasks as board members in
Carlsberg. This obligation is also set out in the
Rules of Procedure and in a Letter of
Appointment (a "board contract" setting out the
fundamental duties of Supervisory Board
members elected by the Annual General
Meeting) which all Supervisory Board members
have signed.
16
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
X
The Annual Report (and the Company's
3.3.2. The Committee recommends that the
website) contains this information in the
section describing each member of the
management commentary, in addition to the provisions
Supervisory Board.
laid down by legislation, includes the following information
about the members of the board of directors:
Carlsberg explains in the Annual Report and
• the position of the relevant person,
on its website which Supervisory Board
• the age and gender of the person in question,
members have links to the Carlsberg
• the person's competencies and qualifications that are
Foundation and therefore are not independent
relevant to the company
of Carlsberg as defined in the
• whether the member is considered independent,
recommendations.
• the member's date of appointment to the board of
The 2020 Annual Report contains information
directors,
• expiry of the current election term,
about each Supervisory Board member's
• the member's participation in the meetings on the
occupation and about all managerial positions
board of directors and committee meetings,
and directorships at other companies in
• other management functions, including memberships in
Denmark and abroad, as well as demanding
executive boards, boards of directors, and supervisory
organisational tasks, held by members of the
boards, including board committees in Danish and
Supervisory Board.
foreign enterprises and demanding organisational tasks,
For 2020, information on the individual
and
• the number of shares, options, warrants and similar
holdings of shares in Carlsberg by Supervisory
owned by the member in the company and other group
Board members is included in the
companies, as well as changes to the member's
remuneration report, which is now a separate
portfolio of the mentioned securities which have
document from the Annual Report.
occurred during the financial year.
17
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
3.3.3. The Committee recommends that the annual
X
As part of the annual evaluation process, the
Supervisory Board members are asked to
evaluation procedure, cf. section 3.5, include an
consider and discuss with the Chairman in the
evaluation of what is regarded as a reasonable level for
1:1 evaluation conversation what is regarded
the number of other management functions, where the
as a reasonable level for the number of other
number, level and complexity of the other individual
management functions.
management functions are taken into account.
3.4. Board committees
3.4.1. The Committee recommends that the company
X
The Annual Report and the Company website
contain the information recommended for all
publish the following on the company's website:
three board committees.
• the terms of reference of the board committees,
The Terms of Reference for each committee are
• the most important activities of the committees during
approved by the Supervisory Board and
the year and the number of meetings held by each
reviewed annually.
committee, and
• the names of the members of each committee,
including the chairmen of the committees, as well as
information regarding which members are independent
members and which members have special
competencies.
3.4.2. The Committee recommends that a majority of the
X
According to the terms of reference for each
members of a board committee be independent.
committee, the majority of the committee
members must be independent members of the
Supervisory Board. In 2020, all four Audit
Committee members were independent in
accordance with the criteria set out in the
recommendations, three of the four members
of the Remuneration Committee were
18
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
independent while two of the four members of
the Nomination Committee are independent
X
The Supervisory Board established an Audit
Committee in 2009. In 2020 the Audit
Committee fulfilled all tasks set out in its
terms of reference. The work of the committee
is described in the Annual Report (the
Corporate Governance section).
3.4.3. The Committee recommends that the members of
The Audit Committee is appointed for one year
at a time. In 2020, Carlsberg's Audit
the board of directors set up an audit committeeand that
Committee had four members appointed by the
a chairman is appointed who is not the chairman of the
Supervisory Board: Lilian Fossum Biner (Chair),
board of directors.
Richard Burrows, Magdi Batato and Lars
Fruergaard Jørgensen. The Audit Committee is
appointed for one year at a time. All four
members are independent in accordance with
the definition in the recommendations and all
have expertise and experience of relevance to
the company's sector and several members
have qualifications within accounting and audit.
3.4.4. The Committee recommends that, prior to the
X
The Audit Committee has five regular meetings
every year in accordance with a detailed annual
approval of the annual report and other financial reports,
meeting plan, and in addition arranges ad hoc
the audit committee monitor and report to the board of
meeting when relevant. Prior to the approval of
directors about:
the annual report and other financial reports,
•
significant accounting policies,
the Audit Committee monitors and reports to
•
significant accounting estimates,
the Supervisory Board on the recommended
• related party transactions, and
matters.
19
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
• uncertainties and risks, including in relation to the
outlook for the current year.
3.4.5. The Committee recommends that the audit
X
Carlsberg has established an internal audit
function. The head of the internal audit function
committee:
participates in all Audit Committee meetings
• annually assesses the need for an internal audit
and reports to the Audit Committee on all
function and, in such a case, presents mandates and
significant matters, including the executive
recommendations on selecting, appointing and
board's follow-up on the conclusions and
removing the head of any internal audit function and
recommendations of the internal audit function.
on the budget of the internal audit function,
Once a year, the Audit Committee evaluates
• ensure that if an internal audit has been established, a
the internal audit function and monitors that it
description of its functions is available and approved by
has adequate resources and competencies.
the board of directors,
• ensure that if an internal audit has been established,
The work of the internal audit function is
adequate resources and competencies are allocated to
further described in the Annual Report.
carry out the work, and
• monitor the executive board's follow-up on the
conclusions and recommendations of the internal audit
function.
3.4.6. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
The Supervisory Board has a Nomination
Committee that works in accordance with
directors establish a nomination committee,which is at
Terms of Reference set out by the Supervisory
least, responsible for the following preparatory tasks:
Board. The Terms of Reference are available on
• describing the qualifications required by the board of
the company's website and the duties of the
committee comprises all of the recommended
directors and the executive board and for a given
preparatory tasks as well as the following:
position, indicating the time expected to be spent
carrying out a specific position, as well as assessing
• Evaluation and recommendation to the
the competencies, knowledge and experience found in
Supervisory Board with regard to potential
the two governing bodies,
training and updating of the expertise and skills
20
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
• annually assessing the structure, size, composition and
of the Supervisory Board and the Executive
results of the board of directors and the executive
Board
board and recommend any changes to the board of
• Recommendations to the Supervisory Board
directors,
• annually assessing the competencies, knowledge,
with regard to diversity on the Supervisory
experience and succession of the individual members
Board and the Company's objectives for such
of management and report to the board of directors in
diversity and monitoring and advising the
this respect,
Supervisory Board on the overall succession
• recommending candidates for the board of directors
planning for the Executive Committee.
and the executive board, and
• proposing an action plan to the board of directors on
the future composition of the board of directors,
including proposals for specific changes.
3.4.7. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
The Supervisory Board has a Remuneration
directors establish a remuneration committee,which is at
Committee, which works in accordance with
least, responsible for the following preparatory tasks:
Terms of Reference set out by the Supervisory
• recommending the remuneration policy (including the
Board.
"General Guidelines for incentive-based
Remuneration") to the board of directors and the
The Terms of Reference are available on the
executive board for approval by the board of directors
Company's website and the duties of the
prior to approval by the general meeting,
committee comprises all of the recommended
• making proposals to the board of directors on
tasks as well as monitoring and advising the
remuneration for members of the board of directors
Supervisory Board on any major changes to
and the executive board, as well as ensuring that the
the policy on senior employee benefit
remuneration is in compliance with the company's
structures for the Group, including for the
remuneration policy and the assessment of the
Executive Committee.
performance of the persons concerned. The committee
should have information on the total remuneration that
21
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
members of the board of directors and the executive
board receive from other companies in the group,
• recommending a remuneration policy applicable for the
company in general and
• assisting with the preparation of the annual
remuneration report.
3.4.8. The Committee recommends that the
X
The Remuneration Committee uses Mercer for
remuneration committee do not consult with the same
ad hoc external advise and is satisfied as to the
external advisers as the executive board of the company.
independence of Mercer.
3.5. Evaluation of the performance of the board of
directors
and the executive board
3.5.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
Once a year, the chairman of the Supervisory
Board heads a structured evaluation of the
directors establish an evaluation procedure for an annual
board's work, accomplishments and
evaluation of the board of directors and the individual
composition. The evaluation process takes
members. External assistance should be obtained at least
place in accordance with written procedures
every third year. The evaluation should inter alia include:
established by the Supervisory Board on the
• contribution and results,
basis of a recommendation from the
• cooperation with the executive board,
Nomination Committee.
• the chairman's leadership of the board of directors,
• the composition of the board of directors (including
The chairman conducted in Q4 2020 1:1
competencies, diversity and the number of members),
evaluation meetings with each Supervisory
• the work in the committees and the committee
Board member based on a detailed
structure, and
questionnaire filled in and submitted in advance
• the organisation and quality of the material that is
by each member, covering together the
submitted to the board of directors.
recommended topics. The chairman then
The evaluation procedure and the general conclusions
prepared a report on the outcome of the
should be described in the management commentary and
evaluation process to the Supervisory Board
on the company's website. The chairman should account
and this report formed the basis for a
22
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
for the evaluation of the board of directors, including the
discussion of the matter in the Supervisory
process and general conclusions on the general meeting
Board. Finally, the evaluation process includes
prior to the election of the board of directors.
a meeting without the chairman (headed by the
deputy chairman) at which the performance of
the chairman is discussed.
The Supervisory Board, headed by the
chairman, and on the basis of a
recommendation from the Nomination
Committee, considers regularly and at least
once a year in connection with the annual
evaluation of the Supervisory Board, if there
are areas where members' expertise and skills
need to be updated and whether the
Supervisory Board's Specification of
Competencies should be updated.
In 2020 the Supervisory Board assessed that
the time was not right to engage external
assistance for the evaluation.
3.5.2. The Committee recommends that at least once
X
The evaluation headed by the chairman of the
Supervisory Board also includes an evaluation
annually, the board of directors evaluate the work and
of the cooperation between the Supervisory
performance of the executive board in accordance with
Board and the Executive Board and the work,
pre-defined criteria. Furthermore, the board of directors
accomplishments and composition of the
should evaluate the need for changes to the structure and
Executive Board. The process includes a
composition of the executive board, in light of the
Supervisory Board meeting without the
company's strategy.
presence of the Executive Board at which the
performance of and cooperation with the
23
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
Executive Board is discussed. The Supervisory
Board continuously considers the appropriate
composition of the executive committee,
including the executive board and also
succession planning.
X
The Supervisory Board has an ongoing dialogue
3.5.3. The Committee recommends that the executive
among itself and with the Executive Board on
the cooperation between the Supervisory Board
board and the board of directors establish a procedure
and the Executive Board and further, the
according to which their cooperation is evaluated annually
Supervisory Board has issued procedures on its
through a formalised dialogue between the chairman of
evaluation process which include an annual
the board of directors and the chief executive officer, and
formalized dialogue between the chairmanship
that the outcome of the evaluation be presented to the
and the Executive Board as well as each
board of directors.
member of the broader Executive Committee,
the outcome of which is presented to and
discussed by the Supervisory Board.
4. Remuneration of management
4.1. Form and content of the remuneration policy
4.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
The Supervisory Board has adopted the
Carlsberg Remuneration Policy which includes
directors prepare a remuneration policy for the board of
the recommended components and replaces
directors and the executive board, which includes
the former Remuneration Guidelines (which
• a detailed description of the components of the
also covered the recommended elements). The
remuneration for members of the board of directors
Remuneration Policy was approved by the
and the executive board,
General Meeting in March 2020 and is available
• the reasons for choosing the individual components of
on the Carlsberg. website
the remuneration,
24
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
a description of the criteria that form the basis for the balance between the individual components of the remuneration, and
an explanation for the correlation between the remuneration policy and the company's long-term value creation and relevant related goals.
The remuneration policy should be approved by the
general meeting at least every fourth year and upon any
material amendments and it should be published on the
company's website.
4.1.2. The Committee recommends that if the
X
The remuneration policy and incentive
programme fulfill the recommendations.
remuneration policy includes variable components,
limits be set on the variable components of the total remuneration package,
a reasonable and balanced composition be ensured between remuneration for members of management and the value creation for shareholders in the long term,
clarity be established about performance criteria and measurability for the award of variable components,
it is ensured that variable remuneration not only consists of short-term remuneration components, and that long-term remuneration components must have a vesting or maturity period of at least three years, and
it be ensured that the company has the ability to reclaim, in full or in part, variable components of remuneration that were paid on the basis of
25
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
information, which subsequently are found to be
incorrect.
4.1.3. The Committee recommends that remuneration of
X
The Supervisory Board members do not
members of the board of directors does not include share
participate in share option, bonus or warrant
options or warrants.
programs.
4.1.4. The Committee recommends that if, in relation to
X
The Executive Board is subject to share-based
long-term incentive programmes, a share-based
remuneration. The conditions of the existing
remuneration is used, the programmes should have a
share option scheme comply with the
vesting or maturity period of at least three years after
recommendation. Please refer to the detailed
being allocated and should be roll-over programmes, i.e.
description in the Remuneration Report 2020.
the options should be granted periodically.
4.1.5. The Committee recommends that the total value
X
Carlsberg complies with this recommendation.
of the remuneration relating to the notice period, including
severance pay, do not exceed two years of remuneration,
including all components of the remuneration.
4.2. Disclosure of remuneration
4.2.1. The Committee recommends that the company's
X
The chairman's report at the Annual General
remuneration policy and compliance with this policy be
Meeting in March 2020 included an explanation
explained and justified annually in the chairman's
of the remuneration policy and compliance with
statement at the company's general meeting.
this policy.
X
The Annual General Meeting is each year asked
4.2.2. The Committee recommends that shareholders at
to approve the proposed remuneration for the
the general meeting consider proposals for approval of
Supervisory Board for the year to come. Latest,
the Annual General Meeting in March 2020 was
26
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
remuneration for the board of directors for the current
asked to approve the 2020 remuneration and
financial year.
similarly, the Annual General Meeting will be
asked to approve the remuneration for 2021 in
March 2021.
4.2.3. The Committee recommends that the company
X
Carlsberg's 2020 Remuneration Report provides
prepares a remuneration report that includes information
information on the Group's remuneration
on the total remuneration received by each member of the
schemes, the remuneration components and
board of directors and the executive board from the
the remuneration granted to each member of
company and other companies in the group and associated
the Supervisory Board and the Executive
companies for the last three years, including information
Board.
on the most important content of retention and
resignation arrangements and that the correlation
Carlsberg discloses the most important aspects
between the remuneration and company strategy and
of retention and severance programs in its
relevant related goals be explained.
Annual Report.
The remuneration report should be published on the
company's website.
5. Financial reporting, risk management and audits
5.1. Identification of risks and transparency about other relevant information
X
The management commentary in the Annual
5.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
Report 2020 includes a detailed description of
Carlsberg's risk management.
directors consider and in the management commentary
account for the most important strategic and business-
The Supervisory Board reviews the overall risk
related risks, risks in connection with the financial
reporting as well as for the company's risk management.
exposure and the individual risk factors
associated with the Carlsberg Group's
activities. Such reviews are conducted as
27
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
required and at least once a year. On behalf of
the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee
monitors the overall strategic risk exposure
and the individual risk factors associated with
the Group's activities. Monitoring is mainly
performed in connection with the reporting
process.
The Supervisory Board (through the Audit
Committee) adopts guidelines for the key
areas of risk, monitors the development and
observes that plans are in place for the
management of individual risk factors,
including commercial and financial risks. For a
more detailed description of the review of the
overall risk exposure associated with the
Group's activities and the current high-risk
issues identified, please refer to the risk
management section of the Annual Report.
5.2. Whistleblower scheme
5.2.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
X
A whistleblowing scheme has been in place in
Carlsberg since 2010. The Audit Committee is
directors establish a whistleblower scheme for expedient
provided with quarterly reports on matters
and confidential notification of serious wrongdoing or
reported in the whistleblower scheme and on
suspicions thereof.
action taken as a result of such matters
reported.
28
Recommendation
The
The
The
The explanation for complying
company
company
company
partially/not complying with the
complies
complies
does not
recommendation
partially
comply
5.3. Contact to auditor
X
The Supervisory Board maintains a regular
dialogue and exchange of information with the
auditor. The auditors participate in all Audit
Committee meetings and in the Supervisory
Board meeting at which the annual statement
is discussed and approved. The auditors' report
5.3.1. The Committee recommends that the board of
any significant findings regarding accounting
directors ensure regular dialogue and exchange of
matters and any significant internal control
information between the auditor elected by the general
deficiencies to the Supervisory Board through
meeting and the board of directors, including that the
the Audit Committee and through its written
board of directors and the audit committee meet with the
long-form audit reports to the Supervisory
auditor elected by the general meeting at least once
Board which are issued at least twice a year. All
annually without the executive board present. This also
Supervisory Board and Audit Committee
applies to the internal auditor, if any.
material is available to the auditors.
The Supervisory Board (through the Audit
Committee) meets regularly with the auditor
without the Executive Board present. The Audit
Committee regularly meets with the internal
auditor without the Executive Board.
5.3.2. The Committee recommends that the audit
X
The Supervisory Board has approved the
agreement and auditor's fee be agreed by the board of
agreement with the auditor on the basis of a
directors and the auditor elected by the general meeting
recommendation from the Audit Committee on
based on a recommendation from the audit committee.
Carlsberg A/S published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 09:18:01 UTC.