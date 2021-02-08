Log in
CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Carlsberg A/S : 2020 Statutory Corporate Governance Report

02/08/2021
The report concerns the financial year 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

1. Communication and interaction by the company with its investors and other stakeholders

1.1. Dialogue between company, shareholders and other stakeholders

1.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

Carlsberg aims at providing information and

opportunities for dialogue to its shareholders

directors ensure ongoing dialogue between the company

X

through regular publication of news, interim

and its shareholders so that the shareholders gain relevant

reports, annual reports and general meetings.

insight into the company and in order for the board of

directors to be aware of the shareholders' views, interests

Carlsberg has an Investor Relations

and opinions in relation to the company.

department that assists the Executive Board

with its regular meetings and teleconferences

with investors and analysts in or outside

Denmark. Carlsberg has a separate section for

4

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

investor information on its website where it

regularly provides comprehensive information

about financial and operational issues and

where all information announced to the

market is easily and readily available.

Investors (and others) can sign up on

Carlsberg's investor portal to receive regular

information from the company. Further, the

Investor Relations department meets with

proxy advisors to exchange views and in order

for both Carlsberg and its stakeholders to gain

a deeper understanding of each other.

From time to time, the Chairmanship and the

Remuneration Committee Chair meet with

major shareholders to discuss specific matters

raised by the shareholders.

Due to Covid-19, many shareholder

engagement meetings have been conducted

digitally, which has worked to the satisfaction

of all parties, given the circumstances.

1.1.2. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

Carlsberg has adopted a Communication Policy

directors adopt policies on the company's relationship with

and strategy. In its Communication Policy,

its stakeholders, including shareholders, and that the

Carlsberg identifies its key stakeholders and

board of directors ensure that the interests of the

their main interests in relation to the

stakeholders are respected in accordance with company

company.

policies.

5

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

The Communication Policy and related

procedures also serve to ensure that

information of importance to investors (and

other key stakeholders as relevant) is made

available to them and published in accordance

with applicable rules and regulations.

1.1.3. The Committee recommends that the company

X

Carlsberg published quarterly reports in 2020

publish quarterly reports

on 4 February (full year 2019) and on 13

August (1st half year) and trading statements

on 30 April (Q1) and on 27 October (Q3).

Carlsberg finds that half-year reporting is more

appropriate due to the seasonality of its

business and that Carlsberg historically has

seen high volatility in quarterly earnings and

margins as a result of phasing of costs.

Carlsberg considers the high volatility as

potentially misleading for the understanding of

the underlying Group performance. For these

reasons, Carlsberg finds half-yearly reporting

more appropriate.

1.2. General meeting

1.2.1. The Committee recommends that in organising the

X

The Supervisory Board and the Executive

Board promote active ownership, including

company's general meeting, the board of directors plans

shareholders' attendance at general meetings

the meeting to support active ownership.

by announcing well in advance the date

of the general meeting on its website;

6

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

by distributing invitations to shareholders

to general meetings to all shareholders

either directly or through information on

the company's website and through

announcements on Nasdaq Copenhagen,

and

by informing shareholders of their right

to ask questions and submit proposals

for the general meeting.

All shareholders and other stakeholders are in

addition invited to attend quarterly calls with

Carlsberg's top management in relation to

quarterly announcements and are able to ask

questions and, as mentioned above, the

Chairmanship and the Remuneration

Committee Chair meet from time to time and

often in connection with the annual general

meeting with major shareholders to discuss

specific matters raised by the shareholders.

In 2020, Carlsberg was due to the Covid-19

restrictions forced to exercise its contribution in

its shareholders' active ownership primarily via

digital means, including the AGM 2020.

1.2.2. The Committee recommends that proxies or votes

X

The proxies used for the general meeting

by post for the general meeting allow shareholders to

generally allow shareholders to consider each

consider each individual item on the agenda.

individual item on the agenda. This was also

7

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

the case with regard to the proxy for the

Annual General Meeting in 2020.

1.3. Takeover bids

1.3.1. The Committee recommends that the company set

X

The Supervisory Board of Carlsberg has a

up contingency procedures in the event of takeover bids,

Takeover Manual with procedures and

guidance in the event of a takeover offer.

from the time that the board of directors has reason to

According to the Takeover Manual, the

believe that a takeover bid will be made. The contingency

Supervisory Board is not at any time entitled

procedures should establish that the board of directors

to take any steps that in reality prevents that

should not without the acceptance of the general meeting,

a future takeover offer is presented to the

attempt to counter the takeover bid by making decisions

shareholders at a General Meeting. The

which, in reality, prevent the shareholders from deciding

Supervisory Board will in the event of a

on the takeover bid themselves.

takeover offer, consider specifically what will

be in the best interest of all shareholders (and

more widely of the company) before it decides

whether or not to present an offer to the

shareholders.

Carlsberg's articles of association do not

contain any provisions that limit ownership or

voting rights or that make it possible for the

Supervisory Board generally to prevent

takeover bids.

Carlsberg's Supervisory Board will consider a

potential bid to take over the company's

shares in accordance with applicable

legislation and the Takeover Manual.

Carlsberg's principal shareholder, the

8

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

Carlsberg Foundation, is obliged to hold at

least 51% of the votes of the share capital of

Carlsberg A/S according to its charter.

2. Tasks and responsibilities of the board of directors

2.1. Overall tasks and responsibilities

2.1.1. The Committee recommends that at least once

X

The Supervisory Board once a year defines its

annually the board of directors consider the matters that

most important tasks and decides on an

annual plan for the following year. In the

should be included in the board's performance of its work.

board evaluation process the Supervisory

Board considers whether all its responsibilities

have been dealt with.

Once a year, the Supervisory Board also

reviews its rules of procedures in accordance

with the annual plan and considers if any

changes are required.

X

The Supervisory Board discusses Carlsberg's

strategy Sail22 and Carlsberg's overall

2.1.2. The Committee recommends that at least once

organisation continuously and in particular in a

dedicated annual strategy seminar. In 2020,

annually the board of directors consider the overall

the strategy seminar was conducted as a

strategy of the company with a view to ensuring value

virtual meeting due to the Covid-19

creation in the company.

restrictions. The Supervisory Board agreed that

a virtual meeting is not an optimal format for

strategy discussions and look forward to

convening physically for the strategy session.

9

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

2.1.3. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

The Supervisory Board regularly assesses

directors ensure that the company has a capital and share

whether the company's capital and share

structure which supports that the strategy and long-term

structures fulfill the interests of the Carlsberg

value creation of the company are in the best interest of

Group and its shareholders and supports the

the shareholders and the company, and that the board of

long-term profitable growth and development

directors explain this in the management commentary

of the business. This assessment is accounted

and/or on the company's website.

for in the Annual Report.

2.1.4. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

The Supervisory Board supervises the work of

directors annually review and approve guidelines for the

the Executive Board and has as part of its

Rules of Procedures issued Guidelines for the

executive board; this includes establishing requirements

Executive Board. These Guidelines (together

for the executive board's reporting to the board of

with the Rules of Procedure for the

directors.

Supervisory Board) are considered by the

Supervisory Board approximately once a year.

The Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory

Board and the Guidelines for the Executive

Board jointly set out the overall duties and

obligations of the Executive Board, procedures

for the Executive Board's reporting to the

Supervisory Board and for other

communication and decision processes

between the two bodies.

2.1.5. The Committee recommends that at least once

X

In connection with its annual evaluation

annually, the board of directors discuss the composition,

process, the Supervisory Board also evaluates

developments, risks and succession plans of the executive

the composition and performance of the

board.

Executive Board and it has at least once a year

a structured discussion of succession planning

with regard to the Executive Board as well as a

10

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

general review and discussion of talent

management and succession planning in the

company.

2.2. Corporate social responsibility

X

Carlsberg has adopted CSR policies and

published them on its website and reports on

its sustainability approach and initiatives in the

Carlsberg Annual Report and the Group

Sustainability Report. Carlsberg has a dedicated

sustainability department and provides detailed

2.2.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

information on the implementation of its

sustainability initiatives, its long-term targets

directors adopt policies on corporate social responsibility.

on each area and the progress it has made

towards reaching these. In 2017, Carlsberg

launched an ambitious sustainability

programme "Together Towards Zero" and has

also in 2020 made good progress on the

programme as further described in the

Carlsberg Group Sustainability Report.

2.3. Chairman and vice-chairman of the board of directors

2.3.1. The Committee recommends appointing a vice

X

The Supervisory Board has appointed a deputy

chairman of the board of directors, who will assume the

chairman who acts in the chairman's absence

responsibilities of the chairman in the event of the

and acts as an effective sounding board for the

chairman's absence, and who will also act as effective

chairman. The Rules of Procedure for the

sparring partner for the chairman.

Supervisory Board set out tasks etc. for the

chairman and, in his absence, the deputy

chairman. The chairman and the deputy

chairman form the chairmanship of the

11

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

company who prepare Supervisory Board

meetings together with the Executive Board in

accordance with an annual meeting plan.

2.3.2. The Committee recommends that, if the board of

X

The chairman does not participate in the day-

directors, in exceptional cases, asks the chairman of the

to-day management of the company and does

board of directors or other board members to perform

not carry out other tasks for the company than

special activities for the company, including briefly

handling the task as chairman of the company.

participating in the day-to-day management, a board

There were no exceptions to this in 2020.

resolution to that effect should be passed to ensure that

the board of directors maintains its independent, general

management and control function. Resolutions on the

chairman's or other board members' participation in day-

to-day management and the expected duration hereof

should be publicly announced.

3. Composition and organisation of the board of directors

3.1. Composition

3.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

In accordance with its annual plan, the

Supervisory Board once a year (on the basis

directors annually evaluate and in the management

of a recommendation from the Nomination

commentary account for

Committee) considers the skills that should be

• the competencies that it must have to best perform its

represented on the board and takes this into

tasks,

consideration when preparing proposals for

• the composition of the board of directors, and

new candidates for the Supervisory Board. A

• the special competencies of each member.

"Specification of Competencies required for

the Supervisory Board in Carlsberg A/S" has

been developed by the Supervisory Board, is

12

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

reviewed annually and available on Carlsberg's

website.

The Annual Report and Carlsberg's website

contain a section describing the composition of

the Supervisory Board and also detailed

information about each Supervisory Board

member.

X

The Supervisory Board at least once a year

discusses the company's activities to ensure

diversity at relevant management levels. The

Supervisory Board has established objectives

for diversity at the Supervisory Board level and

3.1.2. The Committee recommends that the board of

in the annual report it accounts for the

objectives and the progress made.

directors annually discuss the company's activities to

The Supervisory Board reviewed and approved

ensure relevant diversity at management levels and

a Diversity & Inclusion policy in 2020 which is

prepare and adopt a policy on diversity. The policy should

published on the company's website.

be published on the company's website.

The company's actions and plans to increase

the number of the underrepresented gender (in

this case women) in senior management

positions in the company is explained in more

details in the Annual Report.

3.1.3. The Committee recommends that the selection

X

The Nomination Committee heads the process

and nomination of candidates for the board of directors be

for selecting and nominating candidates for

the Supervisory Board. In this process a

carried out through a careful and transparent process

number of factors are taken into

approved by the board of directors. When assessing its

13

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

composition and nominating new candidates, the board of

consideration, including the Specification of

directors should, in addition to the need for competencies

Competencies, the company's strategy, the

and qualifications, take into consideration the need for

need for specific experience or skills as well as

integration of new talent and diversity.

diversity.

The Nomination Committee has a mandate to

propose candidates to the Supervisory Board

who will then decide on the final nomination to

the Annual General Meeting of candidates for

the Supervisory Board.

3.1.4. The Committee recommends that the notice

X

Carlsberg's notices of a general meeting

include the recommended information about

convening a general meeting where the agenda includes

the candidates for the Supervisory Board in

the election of members to the board of directors, include

relation to both new candidates and

(in addition to the statutory requirements) a description of

candidates that are proposed for re-election.

the qualifications of nominated candidates, including

information about the candidates'

Carlsberg lists in the Annual Report and on its

• other executive functions, including positions on

website the Supervisory Board members with

executive boards, boards of directors and supervisory

links to the Carlsberg Foundation and therefore

boards, including board committees, in Danish and

are not independent of Carlsberg as defined in

foreign enterprises, and

the recommendations. The five Supervisory

• demanding organisational tasks.

Board members that are considered

independent as defined in the

Furthermore, it should be indicated if the candidates to the

recommendations are Lars Fruergaard

board of directors are considered independent.

Jørgensen, Richard Burrows, Magdi Batato,

Lilian Biner and Domitille Doat-Le Bigot.

3.1.5. The Committee recommends that members of the

X

No member of Carlsberg's executive board is

member of the Supervisory Board.

company's executive board be not members of the board

of directors and that a resigning chief executive officer be

14

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

not directly elected as chairman or vice chairman for the

Carlsberg has not had nor does Carlsberg plan

same company.

to have a resigning CEO directly elected as

chair or deputy chair.

3.1.6. The Committee recommends that members of the

X

According to the Company's Articles of

Association, section 27(3), Supervisory Board

board of directors elected by the general meeting be up

members are elected for one year at a time.

for election every year at the annual general meeting.

Re-election is possible.

3.2. Independence of the board of directors

3.2.1. The Committee recommends that at least half of

X

Five of the ten members of Carlsberg's

Supervisory Board elected by the Annual

the members of the board of directors elected by the

General Meeting have close links to Carlsberg's

general meeting be independent persons, in order for the

principal shareholder, the Carlsberg Foundation

board of directors to be able to act independently of

as they make up the Foundation's Board. The

special interests.

other five members elected by the general

To be considered independent, this person may not:

meeting have an international business

• be or within the past five years have been a member of

background. These five members with an

international business background are all

the executive board, or senior staff member in the

independent as defined in the

company, a subsidiary or an associated company,

recommendations.

• within the last five years, have received large

emoluments from the company/group, a subsidiary or

an associated company in a different capacity than as

member of the board of directors,

• represent or be associated with a controlling

shareholder,

• within the past year, have had significant business

relations (e.g. personally or indirectly as partner or

employee, shareholder, customer, supplier or member

of management in companies with corresponding

15

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

connection) with the company, a subsidiary or an

associated company.

• be or within the past three years have been employed

or been a partner in the same company as the auditor

elected by the general meeting,

• be the chief executive officer in a company with cross-

memberships with the company,

• have been a member of the board of directors for more

than 12 years, or

• be a close relative with persons who are not considered

independent.

Even if a member of the board of directors is not covered

by the above criteria, certain conditions may exist that will

lead the board of directors to decide that one or more

members cannot be regarded as independent.

3.3. Members of the board of directors and the number of other management functions

3.3.1. The Committee recommends that each member of

X

Each member of the Supervisory Board is

the board of directors assess the expected time

responsible for assessing the expected time

commitment for each function so that the member does

commitment for the functions they carry out to

not take on more functions than he/she can complete at a

ensure that they each have the necessary time

satisfactory level for the company.

to carry out their tasks as board members in

Carlsberg. This obligation is also set out in the

Rules of Procedure and in a Letter of

Appointment (a "board contract" setting out the

fundamental duties of Supervisory Board

members elected by the Annual General

Meeting) which all Supervisory Board members

have signed.

16

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

X

The Annual Report (and the Company's

3.3.2. The Committee recommends that the

website) contains this information in the

section describing each member of the

management commentary, in addition to the provisions

Supervisory Board.

laid down by legislation, includes the following information

about the members of the board of directors:

Carlsberg explains in the Annual Report and

• the position of the relevant person,

on its website which Supervisory Board

• the age and gender of the person in question,

members have links to the Carlsberg

• the person's competencies and qualifications that are

Foundation and therefore are not independent

relevant to the company

of Carlsberg as defined in the

• whether the member is considered independent,

recommendations.

• the member's date of appointment to the board of

The 2020 Annual Report contains information

directors,

• expiry of the current election term,

about each Supervisory Board member's

• the member's participation in the meetings on the

occupation and about all managerial positions

board of directors and committee meetings,

and directorships at other companies in

• other management functions, including memberships in

Denmark and abroad, as well as demanding

executive boards, boards of directors, and supervisory

organisational tasks, held by members of the

boards, including board committees in Danish and

Supervisory Board.

foreign enterprises and demanding organisational tasks,

For 2020, information on the individual

and

the number of shares, options, warrants and similar

holdings of shares in Carlsberg by Supervisory

owned by the member in the company and other group

Board members is included in the

companies, as well as changes to the member's

remuneration report, which is now a separate

portfolio of the mentioned securities which have

document from the Annual Report.

occurred during the financial year.

17

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

3.3.3. The Committee recommends that the annual

X

As part of the annual evaluation process, the

Supervisory Board members are asked to

evaluation procedure, cf. section 3.5, include an

consider and discuss with the Chairman in the

evaluation of what is regarded as a reasonable level for

1:1 evaluation conversation what is regarded

the number of other management functions, where the

as a reasonable level for the number of other

number, level and complexity of the other individual

management functions.

management functions are taken into account.

3.4. Board committees

3.4.1. The Committee recommends that the company

X

The Annual Report and the Company website

contain the information recommended for all

publish the following on the company's website:

three board committees.

• the terms of reference of the board committees,

The Terms of Reference for each committee are

• the most important activities of the committees during

approved by the Supervisory Board and

the year and the number of meetings held by each

reviewed annually.

committee, and

• the names of the members of each committee,

including the chairmen of the committees, as well as

information regarding which members are independent

members and which members have special

competencies.

3.4.2. The Committee recommends that a majority of the

X

According to the terms of reference for each

members of a board committee be independent.

committee, the majority of the committee

members must be independent members of the

Supervisory Board. In 2020, all four Audit

Committee members were independent in

accordance with the criteria set out in the

recommendations, three of the four members

of the Remuneration Committee were

18

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

independent while two of the four members of

the Nomination Committee are independent

X

The Supervisory Board established an Audit

Committee in 2009. In 2020 the Audit

Committee fulfilled all tasks set out in its

terms of reference. The work of the committee

is described in the Annual Report (the

Corporate Governance section).

3.4.3. The Committee recommends that the members of

The Audit Committee is appointed for one year

at a time. In 2020, Carlsberg's Audit

the board of directors set up an audit committeeand that

Committee had four members appointed by the

a chairman is appointed who is not the chairman of the

Supervisory Board: Lilian Fossum Biner (Chair),

board of directors.

Richard Burrows, Magdi Batato and Lars

Fruergaard Jørgensen. The Audit Committee is

appointed for one year at a time. All four

members are independent in accordance with

the definition in the recommendations and all

have expertise and experience of relevance to

the company's sector and several members

have qualifications within accounting and audit.

3.4.4. The Committee recommends that, prior to the

X

The Audit Committee has five regular meetings

every year in accordance with a detailed annual

approval of the annual report and other financial reports,

meeting plan, and in addition arranges ad hoc

the audit committee monitor and report to the board of

meeting when relevant. Prior to the approval of

directors about:

the annual report and other financial reports,

significant accounting policies,

the Audit Committee monitors and reports to

significant accounting estimates,

the Supervisory Board on the recommended

• related party transactions, and

matters.

19

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

• uncertainties and risks, including in relation to the

outlook for the current year.

3.4.5. The Committee recommends that the audit

X

Carlsberg has established an internal audit

function. The head of the internal audit function

committee:

participates in all Audit Committee meetings

• annually assesses the need for an internal audit

and reports to the Audit Committee on all

function and, in such a case, presents mandates and

significant matters, including the executive

recommendations on selecting, appointing and

board's follow-up on the conclusions and

removing the head of any internal audit function and

recommendations of the internal audit function.

on the budget of the internal audit function,

Once a year, the Audit Committee evaluates

• ensure that if an internal audit has been established, a

the internal audit function and monitors that it

description of its functions is available and approved by

has adequate resources and competencies.

the board of directors,

• ensure that if an internal audit has been established,

The work of the internal audit function is

adequate resources and competencies are allocated to

further described in the Annual Report.

carry out the work, and

• monitor the executive board's follow-up on the

conclusions and recommendations of the internal audit

function.

3.4.6. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

The Supervisory Board has a Nomination

Committee that works in accordance with

directors establish a nomination committee,which is at

Terms of Reference set out by the Supervisory

least, responsible for the following preparatory tasks:

Board. The Terms of Reference are available on

• describing the qualifications required by the board of

the company's website and the duties of the

committee comprises all of the recommended

directors and the executive board and for a given

preparatory tasks as well as the following:

position, indicating the time expected to be spent

carrying out a specific position, as well as assessing

• Evaluation and recommendation to the

the competencies, knowledge and experience found in

Supervisory Board with regard to potential

the two governing bodies,

training and updating of the expertise and skills

20

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

• annually assessing the structure, size, composition and

of the Supervisory Board and the Executive

results of the board of directors and the executive

Board

board and recommend any changes to the board of

• Recommendations to the Supervisory Board

directors,

• annually assessing the competencies, knowledge,

with regard to diversity on the Supervisory

experience and succession of the individual members

Board and the Company's objectives for such

of management and report to the board of directors in

diversity and monitoring and advising the

this respect,

Supervisory Board on the overall succession

• recommending candidates for the board of directors

planning for the Executive Committee.

and the executive board, and

• proposing an action plan to the board of directors on

the future composition of the board of directors,

including proposals for specific changes.

3.4.7. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

The Supervisory Board has a Remuneration

directors establish a remuneration committee,which is at

Committee, which works in accordance with

least, responsible for the following preparatory tasks:

Terms of Reference set out by the Supervisory

• recommending the remuneration policy (including the

Board.

"General Guidelines for incentive-based

Remuneration") to the board of directors and the

The Terms of Reference are available on the

executive board for approval by the board of directors

Company's website and the duties of the

prior to approval by the general meeting,

committee comprises all of the recommended

• making proposals to the board of directors on

tasks as well as monitoring and advising the

remuneration for members of the board of directors

Supervisory Board on any major changes to

and the executive board, as well as ensuring that the

the policy on senior employee benefit

remuneration is in compliance with the company's

structures for the Group, including for the

remuneration policy and the assessment of the

Executive Committee.

performance of the persons concerned. The committee

should have information on the total remuneration that

21

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

members of the board of directors and the executive

board receive from other companies in the group,

• recommending a remuneration policy applicable for the

company in general and

• assisting with the preparation of the annual

remuneration report.

3.4.8. The Committee recommends that the

X

The Remuneration Committee uses Mercer for

remuneration committee do not consult with the same

ad hoc external advise and is satisfied as to the

external advisers as the executive board of the company.

independence of Mercer.

3.5. Evaluation of the performance of the board of

directors

and the executive board

3.5.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

Once a year, the chairman of the Supervisory

Board heads a structured evaluation of the

directors establish an evaluation procedure for an annual

board's work, accomplishments and

evaluation of the board of directors and the individual

composition. The evaluation process takes

members. External assistance should be obtained at least

place in accordance with written procedures

every third year. The evaluation should inter alia include:

established by the Supervisory Board on the

• contribution and results,

basis of a recommendation from the

• cooperation with the executive board,

Nomination Committee.

• the chairman's leadership of the board of directors,

• the composition of the board of directors (including

The chairman conducted in Q4 2020 1:1

competencies, diversity and the number of members),

evaluation meetings with each Supervisory

• the work in the committees and the committee

Board member based on a detailed

structure, and

questionnaire filled in and submitted in advance

• the organisation and quality of the material that is

by each member, covering together the

submitted to the board of directors.

recommended topics. The chairman then

The evaluation procedure and the general conclusions

prepared a report on the outcome of the

should be described in the management commentary and

evaluation process to the Supervisory Board

on the company's website. The chairman should account

and this report formed the basis for a

22

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

for the evaluation of the board of directors, including the

discussion of the matter in the Supervisory

process and general conclusions on the general meeting

Board. Finally, the evaluation process includes

prior to the election of the board of directors.

a meeting without the chairman (headed by the

deputy chairman) at which the performance of

the chairman is discussed.

The Supervisory Board, headed by the

chairman, and on the basis of a

recommendation from the Nomination

Committee, considers regularly and at least

once a year in connection with the annual

evaluation of the Supervisory Board, if there

are areas where members' expertise and skills

need to be updated and whether the

Supervisory Board's Specification of

Competencies should be updated.

In 2020 the Supervisory Board assessed that

the time was not right to engage external

assistance for the evaluation.

3.5.2. The Committee recommends that at least once

X

The evaluation headed by the chairman of the

Supervisory Board also includes an evaluation

annually, the board of directors evaluate the work and

of the cooperation between the Supervisory

performance of the executive board in accordance with

Board and the Executive Board and the work,

pre-defined criteria. Furthermore, the board of directors

accomplishments and composition of the

should evaluate the need for changes to the structure and

Executive Board. The process includes a

composition of the executive board, in light of the

Supervisory Board meeting without the

company's strategy.

presence of the Executive Board at which the

performance of and cooperation with the

23

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

Executive Board is discussed. The Supervisory

Board continuously considers the appropriate

composition of the executive committee,

including the executive board and also

succession planning.

X

The Supervisory Board has an ongoing dialogue

3.5.3. The Committee recommends that the executive

among itself and with the Executive Board on

the cooperation between the Supervisory Board

board and the board of directors establish a procedure

and the Executive Board and further, the

according to which their cooperation is evaluated annually

Supervisory Board has issued procedures on its

through a formalised dialogue between the chairman of

evaluation process which include an annual

the board of directors and the chief executive officer, and

formalized dialogue between the chairmanship

that the outcome of the evaluation be presented to the

and the Executive Board as well as each

board of directors.

member of the broader Executive Committee,

the outcome of which is presented to and

discussed by the Supervisory Board.

4. Remuneration of management

4.1. Form and content of the remuneration policy

4.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

The Supervisory Board has adopted the

Carlsberg Remuneration Policy which includes

directors prepare a remuneration policy for the board of

the recommended components and replaces

directors and the executive board, which includes

the former Remuneration Guidelines (which

• a detailed description of the components of the

also covered the recommended elements). The

remuneration for members of the board of directors

Remuneration Policy was approved by the

and the executive board,

General Meeting in March 2020 and is available

• the reasons for choosing the individual components of

on the Carlsberg. website

the remuneration,

24

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

  • a description of the criteria that form the basis for the balance between the individual components of the remuneration, and
  • an explanation for the correlation between the remuneration policy and the company's long-term value creation and relevant related goals.

The remuneration policy should be approved by the

general meeting at least every fourth year and upon any

material amendments and it should be published on the

company's website.

4.1.2. The Committee recommends that if the

X

The remuneration policy and incentive

programme fulfill the recommendations.

remuneration policy includes variable components,

  • limits be set on the variable components of the total remuneration package,
  • a reasonable and balanced composition be ensured between remuneration for members of management and the value creation for shareholders in the long term,
  • clarity be established about performance criteria and measurability for the award of variable components,
  • it is ensured that variable remuneration not only consists of short-term remuneration components, and that long-term remuneration components must have a vesting or maturity period of at least three years, and
  • it be ensured that the company has the ability to reclaim, in full or in part, variable components of remuneration that were paid on the basis of

25

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

information, which subsequently are found to be

incorrect.

4.1.3. The Committee recommends that remuneration of

X

The Supervisory Board members do not

members of the board of directors does not include share

participate in share option, bonus or warrant

options or warrants.

programs.

4.1.4. The Committee recommends that if, in relation to

X

The Executive Board is subject to share-based

long-term incentive programmes, a share-based

remuneration. The conditions of the existing

remuneration is used, the programmes should have a

share option scheme comply with the

vesting or maturity period of at least three years after

recommendation. Please refer to the detailed

being allocated and should be roll-over programmes, i.e.

description in the Remuneration Report 2020.

the options should be granted periodically.

4.1.5. The Committee recommends that the total value

X

Carlsberg complies with this recommendation.

of the remuneration relating to the notice period, including

severance pay, do not exceed two years of remuneration,

including all components of the remuneration.

4.2. Disclosure of remuneration

4.2.1. The Committee recommends that the company's

X

The chairman's report at the Annual General

remuneration policy and compliance with this policy be

Meeting in March 2020 included an explanation

explained and justified annually in the chairman's

of the remuneration policy and compliance with

statement at the company's general meeting.

this policy.

X

The Annual General Meeting is each year asked

4.2.2. The Committee recommends that shareholders at

to approve the proposed remuneration for the

the general meeting consider proposals for approval of

Supervisory Board for the year to come. Latest,

the Annual General Meeting in March 2020 was

26

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

remuneration for the board of directors for the current

asked to approve the 2020 remuneration and

financial year.

similarly, the Annual General Meeting will be

asked to approve the remuneration for 2021 in

March 2021.

4.2.3. The Committee recommends that the company

X

Carlsberg's 2020 Remuneration Report provides

prepares a remuneration report that includes information

information on the Group's remuneration

on the total remuneration received by each member of the

schemes, the remuneration components and

board of directors and the executive board from the

the remuneration granted to each member of

company and other companies in the group and associated

the Supervisory Board and the Executive

companies for the last three years, including information

Board.

on the most important content of retention and

resignation arrangements and that the correlation

Carlsberg discloses the most important aspects

between the remuneration and company strategy and

of retention and severance programs in its

relevant related goals be explained.

Annual Report.

The remuneration report should be published on the

company's website.

5. Financial reporting, risk management and audits

5.1. Identification of risks and transparency about other relevant information

X

The management commentary in the Annual

5.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

Report 2020 includes a detailed description of

Carlsberg's risk management.

directors consider and in the management commentary

account for the most important strategic and business-

The Supervisory Board reviews the overall risk

related risks, risks in connection with the financial

reporting as well as for the company's risk management.

exposure and the individual risk factors

associated with the Carlsberg Group's

activities. Such reviews are conducted as

27

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

required and at least once a year. On behalf of

the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee

monitors the overall strategic risk exposure

and the individual risk factors associated with

the Group's activities. Monitoring is mainly

performed in connection with the reporting

process.

The Supervisory Board (through the Audit

Committee) adopts guidelines for the key

areas of risk, monitors the development and

observes that plans are in place for the

management of individual risk factors,

including commercial and financial risks. For a

more detailed description of the review of the

overall risk exposure associated with the

Group's activities and the current high-risk

issues identified, please refer to the risk

management section of the Annual Report.

5.2. Whistleblower scheme

5.2.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

X

A whistleblowing scheme has been in place in

Carlsberg since 2010. The Audit Committee is

directors establish a whistleblower scheme for expedient

provided with quarterly reports on matters

and confidential notification of serious wrongdoing or

reported in the whistleblower scheme and on

suspicions thereof.

action taken as a result of such matters

reported.

28

Recommendation

The

The

The

The explanation for complying

company

company

company

partially/not complying with the

complies

complies

does not

recommendation

partially

comply

5.3. Contact to auditor

X

The Supervisory Board maintains a regular

dialogue and exchange of information with the

auditor. The auditors participate in all Audit

Committee meetings and in the Supervisory

Board meeting at which the annual statement

is discussed and approved. The auditors' report

5.3.1. The Committee recommends that the board of

any significant findings regarding accounting

directors ensure regular dialogue and exchange of

matters and any significant internal control

information between the auditor elected by the general

deficiencies to the Supervisory Board through

meeting and the board of directors, including that the

the Audit Committee and through its written

board of directors and the audit committee meet with the

long-form audit reports to the Supervisory

auditor elected by the general meeting at least once

Board which are issued at least twice a year. All

annually without the executive board present. This also

Supervisory Board and Audit Committee

applies to the internal auditor, if any.

material is available to the auditors.

The Supervisory Board (through the Audit

Committee) meets regularly with the auditor

without the Executive Board present. The Audit

Committee regularly meets with the internal

auditor without the Executive Board.

5.3.2. The Committee recommends that the audit

X

The Supervisory Board has approved the

agreement and auditor's fee be agreed by the board of

agreement with the auditor on the basis of a

directors and the auditor elected by the general meeting

recommendation from the Audit Committee on

based on a recommendation from the audit committee.

the agreement and the fees.

29

30

