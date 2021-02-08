Carlsberg A/S : 2020 Statutory Corporate Governance Report 02/08/2021 | 04:19am EST Send by mail :

The reporting on corporate governance itself should only be carried out in compliance with the specific recommendations of the Committee, and not according to the comments or guidelines. The report must be composed in Danish and must be provided in a corporate governance report published as either part of the management commentary on the annual report or on the company's website with exact reference to the management commentary. The URL address must be the internet address which can be used to access the report directly. There are further requirements to the preparation of the report on corporate governance and how it is to be published. The detailed requirements are described in Executive order no. 558 of 1 June 2016 on Publication of Reports pursuant to the Financial Statements Act. Notice: The form below contains the recommendations of the Committee on Corporate Governance of November 23, 2017. This form may be used for the preparation of the report on corporate governance in annual reports concerning financial years commencing January 1, 2018 or later. "Comply or explain" If a company deviates from parts of the recommendations, the company has to explain the reasons for the deviations, cf. section 107 b (1) (iii) of the Financial Statements Act. The Committee has observed that many companies choose to provide supplementary information even in cases where the company complies with a recommendation. The Committee encourages companies to provide supplementary information where this increases transparency. The Committee encourages companies to provide supplementary information where this increases transparency. 3 The report concerns the financial year 1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply 1. Communication and interaction by the company with its investors and other stakeholders 1.1. Dialogue between company, shareholders and other stakeholders 1.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of Carlsberg aims at providing information and opportunities for dialogue to its shareholders directors ensure ongoing dialogue between the company X through regular publication of news, interim and its shareholders so that the shareholders gain relevant reports, annual reports and general meetings. insight into the company and in order for the board of directors to be aware of the shareholders' views, interests Carlsberg has an Investor Relations and opinions in relation to the company. department that assists the Executive Board with its regular meetings and teleconferences with investors and analysts in or outside Denmark. Carlsberg has a separate section for 4 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply investor information on its website where it regularly provides comprehensive information about financial and operational issues and where all information announced to the market is easily and readily available. Investors (and others) can sign up on Carlsberg's investor portal to receive regular information from the company. Further, the Investor Relations department meets with proxy advisors to exchange views and in order for both Carlsberg and its stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of each other. From time to time, the Chairmanship and the Remuneration Committee Chair meet with major shareholders to discuss specific matters raised by the shareholders. Due to Covid-19, many shareholder engagement meetings have been conducted digitally, which has worked to the satisfaction of all parties, given the circumstances. 1.1.2. The Committee recommends that the board of X Carlsberg has adopted a Communication Policy directors adopt policies on the company's relationship with and strategy. In its Communication Policy, its stakeholders, including shareholders, and that the Carlsberg identifies its key stakeholders and board of directors ensure that the interests of the their main interests in relation to the stakeholders are respected in accordance with company company. policies. 5 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply The Communication Policy and related procedures also serve to ensure that information of importance to investors (and other key stakeholders as relevant) is made available to them and published in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. 1.1.3. The Committee recommends that the company X Carlsberg published quarterly reports in 2020 publish quarterly reports on 4 February (full year 2019) and on 13 August (1st half year) and trading statements on 30 April (Q1) and on 27 October (Q3). Carlsberg finds that half-year reporting is more appropriate due to the seasonality of its business and that Carlsberg historically has seen high volatility in quarterly earnings and margins as a result of phasing of costs. Carlsberg considers the high volatility as potentially misleading for the understanding of the underlying Group performance. For these reasons, Carlsberg finds half-yearly reporting more appropriate. 1.2. General meeting 1.2.1. The Committee recommends that in organising the X The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board promote active ownership, including company's general meeting, the board of directors plans shareholders' attendance at general meetings the meeting to support active ownership. • by announcing well in advance the date of the general meeting on its website; 6 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply • by distributing invitations to shareholders to general meetings to all shareholders either directly or through information on the company's website and through announcements on Nasdaq Copenhagen, and • by informing shareholders of their right to ask questions and submit proposals for the general meeting. All shareholders and other stakeholders are in addition invited to attend quarterly calls with Carlsberg's top management in relation to quarterly announcements and are able to ask questions and, as mentioned above, the Chairmanship and the Remuneration Committee Chair meet from time to time and often in connection with the annual general meeting with major shareholders to discuss specific matters raised by the shareholders. In 2020, Carlsberg was due to the Covid-19 restrictions forced to exercise its contribution in its shareholders' active ownership primarily via digital means, including the AGM 2020. 1.2.2. The Committee recommends that proxies or votes X The proxies used for the general meeting by post for the general meeting allow shareholders to generally allow shareholders to consider each consider each individual item on the agenda. individual item on the agenda. This was also 7 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply the case with regard to the proxy for the Annual General Meeting in 2020. 1.3. Takeover bids 1.3.1. The Committee recommends that the company set X The Supervisory Board of Carlsberg has a up contingency procedures in the event of takeover bids, Takeover Manual with procedures and guidance in the event of a takeover offer. from the time that the board of directors has reason to According to the Takeover Manual, the believe that a takeover bid will be made. The contingency Supervisory Board is not at any time entitled procedures should establish that the board of directors to take any steps that in reality prevents that should not without the acceptance of the general meeting, a future takeover offer is presented to the attempt to counter the takeover bid by making decisions shareholders at a General Meeting. The which, in reality, prevent the shareholders from deciding Supervisory Board will in the event of a on the takeover bid themselves. takeover offer, consider specifically what will be in the best interest of all shareholders (and more widely of the company) before it decides whether or not to present an offer to the shareholders. Carlsberg's articles of association do not contain any provisions that limit ownership or voting rights or that make it possible for the Supervisory Board generally to prevent takeover bids. Carlsberg's Supervisory Board will consider a potential bid to take over the company's shares in accordance with applicable legislation and the Takeover Manual. Carlsberg's principal shareholder, the 8 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply Carlsberg Foundation, is obliged to hold at least 51% of the votes of the share capital of Carlsberg A/S according to its charter. 2. Tasks and responsibilities of the board of directors 2.1. Overall tasks and responsibilities 2.1.1. The Committee recommends that at least once X The Supervisory Board once a year defines its annually the board of directors consider the matters that most important tasks and decides on an annual plan for the following year. In the should be included in the board's performance of its work. board evaluation process the Supervisory Board considers whether all its responsibilities have been dealt with. Once a year, the Supervisory Board also reviews its rules of procedures in accordance with the annual plan and considers if any changes are required. X The Supervisory Board discusses Carlsberg's strategy Sail22 and Carlsberg's overall 2.1.2. The Committee recommends that at least once organisation continuously and in particular in a dedicated annual strategy seminar. In 2020, annually the board of directors consider the overall the strategy seminar was conducted as a strategy of the company with a view to ensuring value virtual meeting due to the Covid-19 creation in the company. restrictions. The Supervisory Board agreed that a virtual meeting is not an optimal format for strategy discussions and look forward to convening physically for the strategy session. 9 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply 2.1.3. The Committee recommends that the board of X The Supervisory Board regularly assesses directors ensure that the company has a capital and share whether the company's capital and share structure which supports that the strategy and long-term structures fulfill the interests of the Carlsberg value creation of the company are in the best interest of Group and its shareholders and supports the the shareholders and the company, and that the board of long-term profitable growth and development directors explain this in the management commentary of the business. This assessment is accounted and/or on the company's website. for in the Annual Report. 2.1.4. The Committee recommends that the board of X The Supervisory Board supervises the work of directors annually review and approve guidelines for the the Executive Board and has as part of its Rules of Procedures issued Guidelines for the executive board; this includes establishing requirements Executive Board. These Guidelines (together for the executive board's reporting to the board of with the Rules of Procedure for the directors. Supervisory Board) are considered by the Supervisory Board approximately once a year. The Rules of Procedure for the Supervisory Board and the Guidelines for the Executive Board jointly set out the overall duties and obligations of the Executive Board, procedures for the Executive Board's reporting to the Supervisory Board and for other communication and decision processes between the two bodies. 2.1.5. The Committee recommends that at least once X In connection with its annual evaluation annually, the board of directors discuss the composition, process, the Supervisory Board also evaluates developments, risks and succession plans of the executive the composition and performance of the board. Executive Board and it has at least once a year a structured discussion of succession planning with regard to the Executive Board as well as a 10 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply general review and discussion of talent management and succession planning in the company. 2.2. Corporate social responsibility X Carlsberg has adopted CSR policies and published them on its website and reports on its sustainability approach and initiatives in the Carlsberg Annual Report and the Group Sustainability Report. Carlsberg has a dedicated sustainability department and provides detailed 2.2.1. The Committee recommends that the board of information on the implementation of its sustainability initiatives, its long-term targets directors adopt policies on corporate social responsibility. on each area and the progress it has made towards reaching these. In 2017, Carlsberg launched an ambitious sustainability programme "Together Towards Zero" and has also in 2020 made good progress on the programme as further described in the Carlsberg Group Sustainability Report. 2.3. Chairman and vice-chairman of the board of directors 2.3.1. The Committee recommends appointing a vice X The Supervisory Board has appointed a deputy chairman of the board of directors, who will assume the chairman who acts in the chairman's absence responsibilities of the chairman in the event of the and acts as an effective sounding board for the chairman's absence, and who will also act as effective chairman. The Rules of Procedure for the sparring partner for the chairman. Supervisory Board set out tasks etc. for the chairman and, in his absence, the deputy chairman. The chairman and the deputy chairman form the chairmanship of the 11 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply company who prepare Supervisory Board meetings together with the Executive Board in accordance with an annual meeting plan. 2.3.2. The Committee recommends that, if the board of X The chairman does not participate in the day- directors, in exceptional cases, asks the chairman of the to-day management of the company and does board of directors or other board members to perform not carry out other tasks for the company than special activities for the company, including briefly handling the task as chairman of the company. participating in the day-to-day management, a board There were no exceptions to this in 2020. resolution to that effect should be passed to ensure that the board of directors maintains its independent, general management and control function. Resolutions on the chairman's or other board members' participation in day- to-day management and the expected duration hereof should be publicly announced. 3. Composition and organisation of the board of directors 3.1. Composition 3.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of X In accordance with its annual plan, the Supervisory Board once a year (on the basis directors annually evaluate and in the management of a recommendation from the Nomination commentary account for Committee) considers the skills that should be • the competencies that it must have to best perform its represented on the board and takes this into tasks, consideration when preparing proposals for • the composition of the board of directors, and new candidates for the Supervisory Board. A • the special competencies of each member. "Specification of Competencies required for the Supervisory Board in Carlsberg A/S" has been developed by the Supervisory Board, is 12 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply reviewed annually and available on Carlsberg's website. The Annual Report and Carlsberg's website contain a section describing the composition of the Supervisory Board and also detailed information about each Supervisory Board member. X The Supervisory Board at least once a year discusses the company's activities to ensure diversity at relevant management levels. The Supervisory Board has established objectives for diversity at the Supervisory Board level and 3.1.2. The Committee recommends that the board of in the annual report it accounts for the objectives and the progress made. directors annually discuss the company's activities to The Supervisory Board reviewed and approved ensure relevant diversity at management levels and a Diversity & Inclusion policy in 2020 which is prepare and adopt a policy on diversity. The policy should published on the company's website. be published on the company's website. The company's actions and plans to increase the number of the underrepresented gender (in this case women) in senior management positions in the company is explained in more details in the Annual Report. 3.1.3. The Committee recommends that the selection X The Nomination Committee heads the process and nomination of candidates for the board of directors be for selecting and nominating candidates for the Supervisory Board. In this process a carried out through a careful and transparent process number of factors are taken into approved by the board of directors. When assessing its 13 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply composition and nominating new candidates, the board of consideration, including the Specification of directors should, in addition to the need for competencies Competencies, the company's strategy, the and qualifications, take into consideration the need for need for specific experience or skills as well as integration of new talent and diversity. diversity. The Nomination Committee has a mandate to propose candidates to the Supervisory Board who will then decide on the final nomination to the Annual General Meeting of candidates for the Supervisory Board. 3.1.4. The Committee recommends that the notice X Carlsberg's notices of a general meeting include the recommended information about convening a general meeting where the agenda includes the candidates for the Supervisory Board in the election of members to the board of directors, include relation to both new candidates and (in addition to the statutory requirements) a description of candidates that are proposed for re-election. the qualifications of nominated candidates, including information about the candidates' Carlsberg lists in the Annual Report and on its • other executive functions, including positions on website the Supervisory Board members with executive boards, boards of directors and supervisory links to the Carlsberg Foundation and therefore boards, including board committees, in Danish and are not independent of Carlsberg as defined in foreign enterprises, and the recommendations. The five Supervisory • demanding organisational tasks. Board members that are considered independent as defined in the Furthermore, it should be indicated if the candidates to the recommendations are Lars Fruergaard board of directors are considered independent. Jørgensen, Richard Burrows, Magdi Batato, Lilian Biner and Domitille Doat-Le Bigot. 3.1.5. The Committee recommends that members of the X No member of Carlsberg's executive board is member of the Supervisory Board. company's executive board be not members of the board of directors and that a resigning chief executive officer be 14 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply not directly elected as chairman or vice chairman for the Carlsberg has not had nor does Carlsberg plan same company. to have a resigning CEO directly elected as chair or deputy chair. 3.1.6. The Committee recommends that members of the X According to the Company's Articles of Association, section 27(3), Supervisory Board board of directors elected by the general meeting be up members are elected for one year at a time. for election every year at the annual general meeting. Re-election is possible. 3.2. Independence of the board of directors 3.2.1. The Committee recommends that at least half of X Five of the ten members of Carlsberg's Supervisory Board elected by the Annual the members of the board of directors elected by the General Meeting have close links to Carlsberg's general meeting be independent persons, in order for the principal shareholder, the Carlsberg Foundation board of directors to be able to act independently of as they make up the Foundation's Board. The special interests. other five members elected by the general To be considered independent, this person may not: meeting have an international business • be or within the past five years have been a member of background. These five members with an international business background are all the executive board, or senior staff member in the independent as defined in the company, a subsidiary or an associated company, recommendations. • within the last five years, have received large emoluments from the company/group, a subsidiary or an associated company in a different capacity than as member of the board of directors, • represent or be associated with a controlling shareholder, • within the past year, have had significant business relations (e.g. personally or indirectly as partner or employee, shareholder, customer, supplier or member of management in companies with corresponding 15 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply connection) with the company, a subsidiary or an associated company. • be or within the past three years have been employed or been a partner in the same company as the auditor elected by the general meeting, • be the chief executive officer in a company with cross- memberships with the company, • have been a member of the board of directors for more than 12 years, or • be a close relative with persons who are not considered independent. Even if a member of the board of directors is not covered by the above criteria, certain conditions may exist that will lead the board of directors to decide that one or more members cannot be regarded as independent. 3.3. Members of the board of directors and the number of other management functions 3.3.1. The Committee recommends that each member of X Each member of the Supervisory Board is the board of directors assess the expected time responsible for assessing the expected time commitment for each function so that the member does commitment for the functions they carry out to not take on more functions than he/she can complete at a ensure that they each have the necessary time satisfactory level for the company. to carry out their tasks as board members in Carlsberg. This obligation is also set out in the Rules of Procedure and in a Letter of Appointment (a "board contract" setting out the fundamental duties of Supervisory Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting) which all Supervisory Board members have signed. 16 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply X The Annual Report (and the Company's 3.3.2. The Committee recommends that the website) contains this information in the section describing each member of the management commentary, in addition to the provisions Supervisory Board. laid down by legislation, includes the following information about the members of the board of directors: Carlsberg explains in the Annual Report and • the position of the relevant person, on its website which Supervisory Board • the age and gender of the person in question, members have links to the Carlsberg • the person's competencies and qualifications that are Foundation and therefore are not independent relevant to the company of Carlsberg as defined in the • whether the member is considered independent, recommendations. • the member's date of appointment to the board of The 2020 Annual Report contains information directors, • expiry of the current election term, about each Supervisory Board member's • the member's participation in the meetings on the occupation and about all managerial positions board of directors and committee meetings, and directorships at other companies in • other management functions, including memberships in Denmark and abroad, as well as demanding executive boards, boards of directors, and supervisory organisational tasks, held by members of the boards, including board committees in Danish and Supervisory Board. foreign enterprises and demanding organisational tasks, For 2020, information on the individual and • the number of shares, options, warrants and similar holdings of shares in Carlsberg by Supervisory owned by the member in the company and other group Board members is included in the companies, as well as changes to the member's remuneration report, which is now a separate portfolio of the mentioned securities which have document from the Annual Report. occurred during the financial year. 17 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply 3.3.3. The Committee recommends that the annual X As part of the annual evaluation process, the Supervisory Board members are asked to evaluation procedure, cf. section 3.5, include an consider and discuss with the Chairman in the evaluation of what is regarded as a reasonable level for 1:1 evaluation conversation what is regarded the number of other management functions, where the as a reasonable level for the number of other number, level and complexity of the other individual management functions. management functions are taken into account. 3.4. Board committees 3.4.1. The Committee recommends that the company X The Annual Report and the Company website contain the information recommended for all publish the following on the company's website: three board committees. • the terms of reference of the board committees, The Terms of Reference for each committee are • the most important activities of the committees during approved by the Supervisory Board and the year and the number of meetings held by each reviewed annually. committee, and • the names of the members of each committee, including the chairmen of the committees, as well as information regarding which members are independent members and which members have special competencies. 3.4.2. The Committee recommends that a majority of the X According to the terms of reference for each members of a board committee be independent. committee, the majority of the committee members must be independent members of the Supervisory Board. In 2020, all four Audit Committee members were independent in accordance with the criteria set out in the recommendations, three of the four members of the Remuneration Committee were 18 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply independent while two of the four members of the Nomination Committee are independent X The Supervisory Board established an Audit Committee in 2009. In 2020 the Audit Committee fulfilled all tasks set out in its terms of reference. The work of the committee is described in the Annual Report (the Corporate Governance section). 3.4.3. The Committee recommends that the members of The Audit Committee is appointed for one year at a time. In 2020, Carlsberg's Audit the board of directors set up an audit committeeand that Committee had four members appointed by the a chairman is appointed who is not the chairman of the Supervisory Board: Lilian Fossum Biner (Chair), board of directors. Richard Burrows, Magdi Batato and Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen. The Audit Committee is appointed for one year at a time. All four members are independent in accordance with the definition in the recommendations and all have expertise and experience of relevance to the company's sector and several members have qualifications within accounting and audit. 3.4.4. The Committee recommends that, prior to the X The Audit Committee has five regular meetings every year in accordance with a detailed annual approval of the annual report and other financial reports, meeting plan, and in addition arranges ad hoc the audit committee monitor and report to the board of meeting when relevant. Prior to the approval of directors about: the annual report and other financial reports, • significant accounting policies, the Audit Committee monitors and reports to • significant accounting estimates, the Supervisory Board on the recommended • related party transactions, and matters. 19 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply • uncertainties and risks, including in relation to the outlook for the current year. 3.4.5. The Committee recommends that the audit X Carlsberg has established an internal audit function. The head of the internal audit function committee: participates in all Audit Committee meetings • annually assesses the need for an internal audit and reports to the Audit Committee on all function and, in such a case, presents mandates and significant matters, including the executive recommendations on selecting, appointing and board's follow-up on the conclusions and removing the head of any internal audit function and recommendations of the internal audit function. on the budget of the internal audit function, Once a year, the Audit Committee evaluates • ensure that if an internal audit has been established, a the internal audit function and monitors that it description of its functions is available and approved by has adequate resources and competencies. the board of directors, • ensure that if an internal audit has been established, The work of the internal audit function is adequate resources and competencies are allocated to further described in the Annual Report. carry out the work, and • monitor the executive board's follow-up on the conclusions and recommendations of the internal audit function. 3.4.6. The Committee recommends that the board of X The Supervisory Board has a Nomination Committee that works in accordance with directors establish a nomination committee,which is at Terms of Reference set out by the Supervisory least, responsible for the following preparatory tasks: Board. The Terms of Reference are available on • describing the qualifications required by the board of the company's website and the duties of the committee comprises all of the recommended directors and the executive board and for a given preparatory tasks as well as the following: position, indicating the time expected to be spent carrying out a specific position, as well as assessing • Evaluation and recommendation to the the competencies, knowledge and experience found in Supervisory Board with regard to potential the two governing bodies, training and updating of the expertise and skills 20 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply • annually assessing the structure, size, composition and of the Supervisory Board and the Executive results of the board of directors and the executive Board board and recommend any changes to the board of • Recommendations to the Supervisory Board directors, • annually assessing the competencies, knowledge, with regard to diversity on the Supervisory experience and succession of the individual members Board and the Company's objectives for such of management and report to the board of directors in diversity and monitoring and advising the this respect, Supervisory Board on the overall succession • recommending candidates for the board of directors planning for the Executive Committee. and the executive board, and • proposing an action plan to the board of directors on the future composition of the board of directors, including proposals for specific changes. 3.4.7. The Committee recommends that the board of X The Supervisory Board has a Remuneration directors establish a remuneration committee,which is at Committee, which works in accordance with least, responsible for the following preparatory tasks: Terms of Reference set out by the Supervisory • recommending the remuneration policy (including the Board. "General Guidelines for incentive-based Remuneration") to the board of directors and the The Terms of Reference are available on the executive board for approval by the board of directors Company's website and the duties of the prior to approval by the general meeting, committee comprises all of the recommended • making proposals to the board of directors on tasks as well as monitoring and advising the remuneration for members of the board of directors Supervisory Board on any major changes to and the executive board, as well as ensuring that the the policy on senior employee benefit remuneration is in compliance with the company's structures for the Group, including for the remuneration policy and the assessment of the Executive Committee. performance of the persons concerned. The committee should have information on the total remuneration that 21 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply members of the board of directors and the executive board receive from other companies in the group, • recommending a remuneration policy applicable for the company in general and • assisting with the preparation of the annual remuneration report. 3.4.8. The Committee recommends that the X The Remuneration Committee uses Mercer for remuneration committee do not consult with the same ad hoc external advise and is satisfied as to the external advisers as the executive board of the company. independence of Mercer. 3.5. Evaluation of the performance of the board of directors and the executive board 3.5.1. The Committee recommends that the board of X Once a year, the chairman of the Supervisory Board heads a structured evaluation of the directors establish an evaluation procedure for an annual board's work, accomplishments and evaluation of the board of directors and the individual composition. The evaluation process takes members. External assistance should be obtained at least place in accordance with written procedures every third year. The evaluation should inter alia include: established by the Supervisory Board on the • contribution and results, basis of a recommendation from the • cooperation with the executive board, Nomination Committee. • the chairman's leadership of the board of directors, • the composition of the board of directors (including The chairman conducted in Q4 2020 1:1 competencies, diversity and the number of members), evaluation meetings with each Supervisory • the work in the committees and the committee Board member based on a detailed structure, and questionnaire filled in and submitted in advance • the organisation and quality of the material that is by each member, covering together the submitted to the board of directors. recommended topics. The chairman then The evaluation procedure and the general conclusions prepared a report on the outcome of the should be described in the management commentary and evaluation process to the Supervisory Board on the company's website. The chairman should account and this report formed the basis for a 22 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply for the evaluation of the board of directors, including the discussion of the matter in the Supervisory process and general conclusions on the general meeting Board. Finally, the evaluation process includes prior to the election of the board of directors. a meeting without the chairman (headed by the deputy chairman) at which the performance of the chairman is discussed. The Supervisory Board, headed by the chairman, and on the basis of a recommendation from the Nomination Committee, considers regularly and at least once a year in connection with the annual evaluation of the Supervisory Board, if there are areas where members' expertise and skills need to be updated and whether the Supervisory Board's Specification of Competencies should be updated. In 2020 the Supervisory Board assessed that the time was not right to engage external assistance for the evaluation. 3.5.2. The Committee recommends that at least once X The evaluation headed by the chairman of the Supervisory Board also includes an evaluation annually, the board of directors evaluate the work and of the cooperation between the Supervisory performance of the executive board in accordance with Board and the Executive Board and the work, pre-defined criteria. Furthermore, the board of directors accomplishments and composition of the should evaluate the need for changes to the structure and Executive Board. The process includes a composition of the executive board, in light of the Supervisory Board meeting without the company's strategy. presence of the Executive Board at which the performance of and cooperation with the 23 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply Executive Board is discussed. The Supervisory Board continuously considers the appropriate composition of the executive committee, including the executive board and also succession planning. X The Supervisory Board has an ongoing dialogue 3.5.3. The Committee recommends that the executive among itself and with the Executive Board on the cooperation between the Supervisory Board board and the board of directors establish a procedure and the Executive Board and further, the according to which their cooperation is evaluated annually Supervisory Board has issued procedures on its through a formalised dialogue between the chairman of evaluation process which include an annual the board of directors and the chief executive officer, and formalized dialogue between the chairmanship that the outcome of the evaluation be presented to the and the Executive Board as well as each board of directors. member of the broader Executive Committee, the outcome of which is presented to and discussed by the Supervisory Board. 4. Remuneration of management 4.1. Form and content of the remuneration policy 4.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of X The Supervisory Board has adopted the Carlsberg Remuneration Policy which includes directors prepare a remuneration policy for the board of the recommended components and replaces directors and the executive board, which includes the former Remuneration Guidelines (which • a detailed description of the components of the also covered the recommended elements). The remuneration for members of the board of directors Remuneration Policy was approved by the and the executive board, General Meeting in March 2020 and is available • the reasons for choosing the individual components of on the Carlsberg. website the remuneration, 24 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply a description of the criteria that form the basis for the balance between the individual components of the remuneration, and

an explanation for the correlation between the remuneration policy and the company's long-term value creation and relevant related goals. The remuneration policy should be approved by the general meeting at least every fourth year and upon any material amendments and it should be published on the company's website. 4.1.2. The Committee recommends that if the X The remuneration policy and incentive programme fulfill the recommendations. remuneration policy includes variable components, limits be set on the variable components of the total remuneration package,

a reasonable and balanced composition be ensured between remuneration for members of management and the value creation for shareholders in the long term,

clarity be established about performance criteria and measurability for the award of variable components,

it is ensured that variable remuneration not only consists of short-term remuneration components, and that long-term remuneration components must have a vesting or maturity period of at least three years, and

short-term remuneration components, and that long-term remuneration components must have a vesting or maturity period of at least three years, and it be ensured that the company has the ability to reclaim, in full or in part, variable components of remuneration that were paid on the basis of 25 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply information, which subsequently are found to be incorrect. 4.1.3. The Committee recommends that remuneration of X The Supervisory Board members do not members of the board of directors does not include share participate in share option, bonus or warrant options or warrants. programs. 4.1.4. The Committee recommends that if, in relation to X The Executive Board is subject to share-based long-term incentive programmes, a share-based remuneration. The conditions of the existing remuneration is used, the programmes should have a share option scheme comply with the vesting or maturity period of at least three years after recommendation. Please refer to the detailed being allocated and should be roll-over programmes, i.e. description in the Remuneration Report 2020. the options should be granted periodically. 4.1.5. The Committee recommends that the total value X Carlsberg complies with this recommendation. of the remuneration relating to the notice period, including severance pay, do not exceed two years of remuneration, including all components of the remuneration. 4.2. Disclosure of remuneration 4.2.1. The Committee recommends that the company's X The chairman's report at the Annual General remuneration policy and compliance with this policy be Meeting in March 2020 included an explanation explained and justified annually in the chairman's of the remuneration policy and compliance with statement at the company's general meeting. this policy. X The Annual General Meeting is each year asked 4.2.2. The Committee recommends that shareholders at to approve the proposed remuneration for the the general meeting consider proposals for approval of Supervisory Board for the year to come. Latest, the Annual General Meeting in March 2020 was 26 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply remuneration for the board of directors for the current asked to approve the 2020 remuneration and financial year. similarly, the Annual General Meeting will be asked to approve the remuneration for 2021 in March 2021. 4.2.3. The Committee recommends that the company X Carlsberg's 2020 Remuneration Report provides prepares a remuneration report that includes information information on the Group's remuneration on the total remuneration received by each member of the schemes, the remuneration components and board of directors and the executive board from the the remuneration granted to each member of company and other companies in the group and associated the Supervisory Board and the Executive companies for the last three years, including information Board. on the most important content of retention and resignation arrangements and that the correlation Carlsberg discloses the most important aspects between the remuneration and company strategy and of retention and severance programs in its relevant related goals be explained. Annual Report. The remuneration report should be published on the company's website. 5. Financial reporting, risk management and audits 5.1. Identification of risks and transparency about other relevant information X The management commentary in the Annual 5.1.1. The Committee recommends that the board of Report 2020 includes a detailed description of Carlsberg's risk management. directors consider and in the management commentary account for the most important strategic and business- The Supervisory Board reviews the overall risk related risks, risks in connection with the financial reporting as well as for the company's risk management. exposure and the individual risk factors associated with the Carlsberg Group's activities. Such reviews are conducted as 27 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply required and at least once a year. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee monitors the overall strategic risk exposure and the individual risk factors associated with the Group's activities. Monitoring is mainly performed in connection with the reporting process. The Supervisory Board (through the Audit Committee) adopts guidelines for the key areas of risk, monitors the development and observes that plans are in place for the management of individual risk factors, including commercial and financial risks. For a more detailed description of the review of the overall risk exposure associated with the Group's activities and the current high-risk issues identified, please refer to the risk management section of the Annual Report. 5.2. Whistleblower scheme 5.2.1. The Committee recommends that the board of X A whistleblowing scheme has been in place in Carlsberg since 2010. The Audit Committee is directors establish a whistleblower scheme for expedient provided with quarterly reports on matters and confidential notification of serious wrongdoing or reported in the whistleblower scheme and on suspicions thereof. action taken as a result of such matters reported. 28 Recommendation The The The The explanation for complying company company company partially/not complying with the complies complies does not recommendation partially comply 5.3. Contact to auditor X The Supervisory Board maintains a regular dialogue and exchange of information with the auditor. The auditors participate in all Audit Committee meetings and in the Supervisory Board meeting at which the annual statement is discussed and approved. The auditors' report 5.3.1. The Committee recommends that the board of any significant findings regarding accounting directors ensure regular dialogue and exchange of matters and any significant internal control information between the auditor elected by the general deficiencies to the Supervisory Board through meeting and the board of directors, including that the the Audit Committee and through its written board of directors and the audit committee meet with the long-form audit reports to the Supervisory auditor elected by the general meeting at least once Board which are issued at least twice a year. All annually without the executive board present. This also Supervisory Board and Audit Committee applies to the internal auditor, if any. material is available to the auditors. The Supervisory Board (through the Audit Committee) meets regularly with the auditor without the Executive Board present. The Audit Committee regularly meets with the internal auditor without the Executive Board. 5.3.2. The Committee recommends that the audit X The Supervisory Board has approved the agreement and auditor's fee be agreed by the board of agreement with the auditor on the basis of a directors and the auditor elected by the general meeting recommendation from the Audit Committee on based on a recommendation from the audit committee. the agreement and the fees. 29 30 Attachments Original document

