  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
03:09:29 2023-03-07 am EST
980.80 DKK   -2.99%
02:43aCarlsberg A/s : CEO Cees 't Hart has decided to retire
PU
02:43aCarlsberg A/s : Group plans expanded regenerative barley usage across brands in the UK, Finland and France
PU
02:40aCarlsberg's CEO to retire
RE
Carlsberg A/S : CEO Cees 't Hart has decided to retire

03/07/2023 | 02:43am EST
After a distinguished international career, including eight successful years as CEO of the Carlsberg Group, Cees 't Hart has decided to retire and has informed the Supervisory Board of his intention to leave Carlsberg by the end of Q3 2023 at the latest. A search for his successor is ongoing, and further announcement will be made in due course.

Since Cees took the helm at Carlsberg, the company has been significantly strengthened, as demonstrated by its strong financial, strategic, organisational and societal health. In 2022, Carlsberg delivered all-time high revenue and operating profit of DKK 70.3bn and 11.5bn respectively. Since 2015, total cash returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buy-backs have increased fivefold - reaching DKK 7.8bn in 2022.

The SAIL'22 strategy, launched in 2016, has successfully strengthened the Group's portfolio of brands and geographies, while maintaining a sharp focus on cost and cash as part of the well-established Funding the Journey culture. As one of the first companies in the world to introduce science-based climate targets, aligned with the 1.5°C target in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, Carlsberg has achieved relevant progress on its sustainability targets, including a 57% reduction in carbon emissions.

Chair of the Supervisory Board Henrik Poulsen: "Cees 't Hart has delivered remarkable results during his time at Carlsberg. Cees has been a catalyst for performance, achieving excellent results, and a true leader, ensuring the successful strategic transformation of the Carlsberg Group. Under his leadership, the Group has navigated significant challenges, including the difficult COVID-19 years, the war in Ukraine and the ongoing sale of the Russian business.

"Cees leaves behind a purpose-led and performance-driven company with solid strategic, financial, organisational and societal health. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I thank Cees for his extraordinary contribution to Carlsberg and wish him the very best for the future."

CEO Cees 't Hart:

"It has been a privilege leading Carlsberg the past eight years. I'm immensely proud of the organisation and the results we as a team have achieved. The Executive Committee and the Extended Leadership Team are strong, resilient and well aligned on the strategic plans and ambitions for SAIL'27. I'm confident the successful journey of Carlsberg will continue well into the future.

"Staying on board for another half a year will allow me and the team to continue delivering on our challenging plans for 2023 and accomplishing the sale of the Russian business before the summer. Thereafter, I'll focus on some interesting non-executive roles.

"I wish already now to take the opportunity to thank all employees, customers, partners and stakeholders for the collaboration, trust and joint successes. I wish Carlsberg and all its great people the very best for the future."

Contact Please address enquiries to:

Global Head of External Communications

Tanja Frederiksen Tel +45 5195 7778 Email [email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 07:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 74 174 M 10 640 M 10 640 M
Net income 2023 7 255 M 1 041 M 1 041 M
Net Debt 2023 18 725 M 2 686 M 2 686 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,2x
Yield 2023 2,78%
Capitalization 143 B 20 467 M 20 467 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
EV / Sales 2024 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 31 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Magdi Batato Member-Supervisory Board
Esko Mikael Aro Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S9.51%20 467
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV1.51%121 647
HEINEKEN N.V.11.65%59 292
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-4.84%41 189
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-3.26%39 997
AMBEV S.A.-9.78%39 612