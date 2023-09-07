C A R L S B E R G G R O U P

HOW WE CONDUCT BUSINESS

ANTI-BRIBERY & CORRUPTION

A bribe is the offering, promising, giving, accepting, or soliciting of something of value, in return for something illegal or a breach of trust. Corruption is the abuse of public authority or power, for private gain, and often takes the form of bribery of public officials. Carlsberg has azero-toleranceapproach to bribery. It considers any form of bribery to be dishonest, immoral, unacceptable and such behaviour is prohibited.

Violation of bribery rules is often a crime that can result in penalties for the companies and/or the individuals concerned. Those penalties include not only unlimited fines, but even imprisonment. The penalties for bribery apply if the illegal conduct is done directly by our employees or by third parties working on our behalf, such as agents, distributors, consultants or intermediaries.

Facilitation payments are a type of small bribe, typically requested by a public official, to facilitate or speed up a routine transaction or service. Carlsberg prohibits such payments, regardless of whether they are prohibited by local law. It is also prohibited to make payments that are not supported by real deliverables and correct paperwork.

If you have any queries about anti-bribery rules, please speak to your local compliance representative or Group Legal & Compliance.

SELECTION OF AND WORKING

WITH THIRD PARTIES

We are committed to making a positive contribution to society and the environment, by developing and implementing ethical business practices. We take pride in being an ethical business, and we expect our business partners to share our standards. In dealings with Carlsberg, our suppliers, licensees and distributors must follow the Supplier and Licensee Code of Conduct.

We strive to continuously improve and strongly believe that building long-term, collaborative relationships with our business partners is crucial for our business. We value honest and open communication with them and believe that transparency is vital to successful business relationships.

We are careful and fair about how we select and use suppliers, licensees, distributors and other business partners. All our third parties are expected to comply with applicable laws & regulations and must act with the highest level of business, professional and legal integrity. Where relevant, we screen our third parties, to ensure there is no indication that they will not adhere to our ethical standards.