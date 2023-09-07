CODE OF ETHICS & CONDUCT
TABLE OF
CONTENTS
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. ETHICAL VALUES & WHO WE ARE
- Letter from the CEO
- Ethical values
1.3.
Personal responsibility
2. HOW WE CONDUCT BUSINESS
- Anti-briberyand corruption
- Selection of and working with third parties
- Gifts, meals and entertainment
- Conflict of interest
- Political activities and donations
- Trade sanctions
- Competition law
- Accurate Records
2.9.
Anti-money laundering
3. HOW WE PROTECT OUR ASSETS, OUR DATA AND THE ENVIROMENT
- Protection and proper use of corporate assets
- Data protection and privacy
- Confidential and proprietary information
- Insider trading and inside information
3.5.
Protecting the environment
4. HOW WE WORK TOGETHER
- Discrimination
- Harassment
- Workplace health and safety
4.4.
Responsible drinking
5. IF YOU ARE UNSURE
5.1. The Code is not exhaustive
5.2.
Ethical decision-making guide
6. RAISING CONCERNS
6.1. Reporting violations of this Code
6.2.
Non-retaliation/Speak Up reporter protection
7. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
- Dissemination and amendment
- Revision history
7.3.
Glossary/definition of key terms
ETHICAL VALUES
&
WHO WE ARE
C A R L S B E R G G R O U P
ETHICAL VALUES & WHO WE ARE
CEO LETTER
At Carlsberg we have always strived for better - better brews, pioneering innovation, respecting our planet and championing ethical business. Our efforts to brew for a better tomorrow, while consistently upholding our commitment to making the right choices in how we conduct our business, are the reasons why our customers, partners and stakeholders around the world put their trust in us.
The Carlsberg Code of Ethics and Conduct is one of our most important documents. It defines our corporate culture: to be honest, compliant, to have a sense of responsibility and to show people respect. All of us at Carlsberg are responsible for applying these ethical values every day - in everything we do. We must continue to Live by our Compass, which is part of our SAIL strategy and helps us to create a winning culture. The Compass, together with our Code of Ethics and Conduct, sets our standards and expectations, and the importance of doing the right thing, while conducting business.
Even with clearly defined standards, sometimes it is difficult to know what to do in certain situations. Which is why our Code now includes an Ethical Decision-Making Guide. The Guide is there to help you make decisions, in line with ethical values and our culture of compliance. Please take time to read, understand and embed the Code, in your daily work.
With the help of this Code and our policies to guide us, we will not only meet our goals, but will do so confident that we have done this in an ethical way. Thank you for your support, in upholding the ethical values and for being a valued member of the Carlsberg team.
Sincerely,
Jacob Aarup-Andersen
CEO Carlsberg Group
C A R L S B E R G G R O U P
ETHICAL VALUES & WHO WE ARE
ETHICAL VALUES
WE ARE HONEST
WE HAVE A SENSE OF
RESPONSIBILITY
We tell the truth to ourselves and
We recognize that doing the right
to others.
thing is not always easy.
WE ARE COMPLIANT
WE SHOW PEOPLE
RESPECT
We comply with the law and our
We are tolerant, empathetic and
policies.
appreciate differences.
We should all live up to these ethical values in our day-to-day work. The Code of Ethics and Conduct (the "Code") describes how to do so in more detail, and describes our expectations of our people, and those with whom we work. The Code supports our strategy, and helps to protect our people and reputation as a responsible global brewer.
PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY
We all have a duty to act in accordance with our ethical values and the Code. Failure to comply with the Code may result in disciplinary action, including, but not limited to, verbal or written warnings, cancellation or reduction of STI (and LTI where relevant), demotion and termination, subject to local laws and regulations. Certain violations of the Code may require Carlsberg to refer the matter to law enforcement authorities for their investigation or prosecution.
Any manager who directs, approves or ignores any conduct that violates the Code, or who knows about such conduct and does not immediately report it, will also be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination.
Management will not be penalized for any loss of business resulting from adherence to the Code.
HOW WE
CONDUCT BUSINESS
C A R L S B E R G G R O U P
HOW WE CONDUCT BUSINESS
ANTI-BRIBERY & CORRUPTION
A bribe is the offering, promising, giving, accepting, or soliciting of something of value, in return for something illegal or a breach of trust. Corruption is the abuse of public authority or power, for private gain, and often takes the form of bribery of public officials. Carlsberg has azero-toleranceapproach to bribery. It considers any form of bribery to be dishonest, immoral, unacceptable and such behaviour is prohibited.
Violation of bribery rules is often a crime that can result in penalties for the companies and/or the individuals concerned. Those penalties include not only unlimited fines, but even imprisonment. The penalties for bribery apply if the illegal conduct is done directly by our employees or by third parties working on our behalf, such as agents, distributors, consultants or intermediaries.
Facilitation payments are a type of small bribe, typically requested by a public official, to facilitate or speed up a routine transaction or service. Carlsberg prohibits such payments, regardless of whether they are prohibited by local law. It is also prohibited to make payments that are not supported by real deliverables and correct paperwork.
If you have any queries about anti-bribery rules, please speak to your local compliance representative or Group Legal & Compliance.
SELECTION OF AND WORKING
WITH THIRD PARTIES
We are committed to making a positive contribution to society and the environment, by developing and implementing ethical business practices. We take pride in being an ethical business, and we expect our business partners to share our standards. In dealings with Carlsberg, our suppliers, licensees and distributors must follow the Supplier and Licensee Code of Conduct.
We strive to continuously improve and strongly believe that building long-term, collaborative relationships with our business partners is crucial for our business. We value honest and open communication with them and believe that transparency is vital to successful business relationships.
We are careful and fair about how we select and use suppliers, licensees, distributors and other business partners. All our third parties are expected to comply with applicable laws & regulations and must act with the highest level of business, professional and legal integrity. Where relevant, we screen our third parties, to ensure there is no indication that they will not adhere to our ethical standards.
If you have any questions about working with third parties, please reach out
to Regional Heads of Procurement
