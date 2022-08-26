Carlsberg A/S : Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Policy

INTRODUCTION

At the heart of the Carlsberg Group are the people, who make it all possible. Across the world, more than 40.000 employees share the same passion to live our purpose.

The Carlsberg Group aspires to become a more diverse, equitable and inclusive company to reflect the diversity of our customers and consumers and to make all our team members feel included and show up as their best selves to work. We consider diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DE&I") as business critical, now more than ever, and part of our DNA.

With diversity, we mean diversity in gender, age, culture, nationality, ethnicity, physical abilities, political and religious beliefs, sexual orientation, and other attributes. With Equity, we mean promoting fair treatment and giving equal access to opportunities across e.g., pay, development and career paths, while working to eliminate any unconscious barriers that limit the potential of diverse participants. With Inclusion, we mean involving, accepting, and valuing all people in the workplace regardless of their differences and social identity.

The Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Policy (the "Policy") aims to put words on our commitment to DE&I, including our ambitions, our approach as well as our focus areas. It constitutes the basis for DE&I management and leadership throughout the Carlsberg Group and what we believe best supports our business and our people.