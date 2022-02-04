Carlsberg A/S : Group 2021 Annual Report

performance since 2016 - and for our ability to navigate through the rough seas of COVID-19. Priorities such as craft & speciality and alcohol-free brews delivered strong progress during 2021. Our core beer business also saw good recovery from the severe headwind in 2020. And we are well on track to achieve our 2022 sustainability targets. Read about the progress on our strategic priorities on pages 26-30. More specifically, our Environment, Social & Governance Report, available online on www.carlsberggroup.com, contains a wealth of information and data on our Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme and targets. A NEW HORIZON Since 2016, SAIL'22 has guided us well on our journey to become a successful, professional and attractive company in our markets. As its name suggests, SAIL'22 is now coming to an end, and 2022 will be a year of transition. During the second half of 2021 and early 2022, we went through the process of defining our next strategy. In doing so, we engaged a large number of colleagues from various markets and functions across our regions, bringing

in diverse thinking and input to ensure relevance and viability. As we are confident that there is still more on tap for many of the SAIL'22 priorities, the new strategy is an evolution rather than a revolution. We have therefore named it SAIL'27. SAIL'27 will define our business agenda and support continued value growth in the years to come. SAIL'27 is presented on pages 31-32. ORGANISATIONAL HEALTH Considering the immense challenges for all employees - on a personal and professional level - in both 2020 and 2021, we were very pleased with the results of our 2021 employee survey. The results were largely on a par with the latest survey conducted in 2019, indicating that our many initiatives during the challenging times of COVID-19 to support and take care of our employees, to empower them and to ensure good communication have resonated well. We are proud of our strong purpose and raison d'être (see page 24). We are confident that this has been an important contributing factor for the motivation of our people and our ability to navigate the uncharted waters of COVID-19.

In 2021, we intensified our focus and commitment in relation to diversity and inclusion (D&I). Our D&I Council will play a pivotal role in driving our D&I agenda across our business and shaping our future D&I journey. CHANGING REGIONAL STRUCTURE AND EXCOM In 2021, we changed our regional structure to optimise the regional management and ensure a better balance between our European regions. During the year, we welcomed three new members to the Executive Committee: Leo Evers took over the responsibility for Asia from Graham Fewkes, who went to Western Europe; Victor Shevtsov became head of Supply Chain; and Joris Huijsmans joined as CHRO. Meet the ExCom on pages 46-47. SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGES AND NEW CHAIR At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 March 2022, the Carlsberg Foundation will reduce its representation on the Supervisory Board from five to three members. Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen and Lars Stemmerik have notified the Board that they are not standing for re- election. Both have been valued members of the Board and we would like to extend our gratitude to them.

The Board will propose Punita Lal and Mikael Aro as new members. See page 45. THANK YOU Once again this past year, we were impressed by the high level of engagement and commitment from Carlsberg's employees and would like to say thank you to each and every one. We greatly appreciate the continued support and trust shown to us by our shareholders. We also extend our thanks to all suppliers and customers not least our on-trade customers, many of whom have been through another very difficult year - for their cooperation during 2021. We are well prepared for 2022 which will bring headwind in the form of cost inflation and possibly further COVID-19 obstacles. We remain hopeful that the continued roll-out of vaccines across the world will be successful in curtailing the pandemic. Flemming Besenbacher, Chair Cees 't Hart, CEO PASSING ON THE BATON The upcoming AGM will mark the end of my ten-year Chairship of the Supervisory Board. As the end of SAIL'22 approaches, I have decided that the time is right to pass on the responsibility to Henrik Poulsen,