    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/04 09:44:44 am
1076.5 DKK   +1.13%
Carlsberg A/S : Group 2021 Annual Report

02/04/2022 | 09:26am EST
ANNUAL REPORT 2021

MANAGEMENT

REVIEW

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Letter from the Chair & the CEO .........

3

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic priorities ......................................

5

Financial results ..........................................

7

OUR BUSINESS

Our regions ...................................................

9

Our brands .................................................

10

2021 REVIEW AND 2022 EXPECTATIONS

Group ...........................................................

12

Western Europe .......................................

16

Asia ...............................................................

18

Central & Eastern Europe....................

20

Capital allocation ....................................

22

2022 earnings expectations................

23

OUR STRATEGY

Our purpose...............................................

24

Business model ........................................

25

Delivering on SAIL'22 ............................

26

Our new strategy - SAIL'27................

31

Addressing climate risks .......................

33

Managing risks.........................................

34

GOVERNANCE

Corporate governance...........................

37

Supervisory Board...................................

43

Executive Committee.............................

46

Share information ...................................

48

Forward-looking statements and

ESEF .............................................................

49

FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statements ...........................................

51

Notes......................................................

55

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS

Statements ........................................

124

Notes...................................................

127

REPORTS

Management statement................

134

Auditor's reports ..............................

135

OUR ANNUAL REPORTING

Our annual reporting suite comprises our Annual Report, our Environment, Social & Governance Report and our Remuneration Report. Each includes content tailored to its specific audience, and cross-references to the other reports where relevant. The Environment, Social & Governance Report serves as our annual Communication on Progress to the United Nations Global Compact and is, as such, our disclosure in accordance with sections 99a, 99b and 99d of the Danish Financial Statements Act. It can be downloaded at this link: https://www.carlsberggroup.com/reports- downloads/carlsberg-group-2021-esg-report/

Front page: The DraughtMaster system enables our on-trade customers to serve a wide selection of core and premium beers and alcohol-free brews.

CARLSBERG GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

2

ANNUAL REPORT

Our Annual Report is our detailed

annual dislosure relating to

company performance, strategy, corporate governance and financial results.

ENVIRONMENT, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE REPORT Our Environment, Social & Governance Report provides

detailed information and data on sustainability and our responsible business behaviour.

REMUNERATION REPORT

Our Remuneration Report includes full disclosure of Supervisory Board and Executive Management remuneration.

To our shareholders

CARLSBERG GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

3

LETTER FROM THE CHAIR & THE CEO

A COMPANY

IN GOOD HEALTH

Flemming Besenbacher has been a highly committed and dedicated Chair. He has reinforced the unique legacy of Carlsberg, while supporting long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Cees 't Hart

CEO

The Carlsberg Group delivered a strong set of results despite the continued challenges

Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we are pleased to report good financial, strategic and

both the short- and long-term health of the Carlsberg Group.

Cees 't Hart

posed by COVID-19.

Once again in 2021, our people, businesses, customers and societies at large were, to different degrees and at different times, affected by the pandemic. As was the case in 2020, our main focus remained the health and wellbeing of our people and at the same time ensuring the health of our business.

It was encouraging to see that many beer markets, particularly in Western Europe, recovered during the summer months, with consumers eager to socialise and return to the on-trade. This gives us confidence in the resilience of the beer markets. We do recognise, though, that many markets are still suffering and continue to face significant adversity.

organisational health for the Carlsberg Group.

FINANCIAL HEALTH

Our financial results saw strong progress in 2021, albeit supported by favourable comparables. Revenue grew organically by 10.0%, the result of 7.4% volume growth and 3% higher revenue/hl. Operating profit was DKK 10.9bn, with organic growth 12.5%. These results brought our 2021 figures well ahead of 2019. Free cash flow was DKK 8.9bn, and ROIC improved by 140bp to 10.3%. Read more about our Group results on pages 12-15.

These results were achieved thanks to the strength of our brand portfolio and geographic footprint, and the embedding of our Funding the Journey culture across the business. Combined, these factors safeguard

Uncertainty and volatility continued during 2021. However, thanks to better-than-expected results across the Group, we were able to upgrade our earnings expectations twice - in August and October.

During the year, we made significant cash returns to our shareholders. In March, we paid a dividend of DKK 3.2bn. In addition, we carried out quarterly share buy-back programmes amounting in total to DKK 3.6bn in fiscal 2021. On 4 February 2022, we initiated a new quarterly share buy-back programme of DKK 1bn. More information on the share buy-back programmes can be found on page 22.

STRATEGIC HEALTH

The choices made in SAIL'22 and the execution of our strategic priorities have been key for our financial

Cees 't Hart

Flemming

Besenbacher

CARLSBERG GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

4

performance since 2016 - and for our ability to navigate through the rough seas of COVID-19.

Priorities such as craft & speciality and alcohol-free brews delivered strong progress during 2021. Our core beer business also saw good recovery from the severe headwind in 2020. And we are well on track to achieve our 2022 sustainability targets.

Read about the progress on our strategic priorities on pages 26-30. More specifically, our Environment, Social & Governance Report, available online on www.carlsberggroup.com, contains a wealth of information and data on our Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme and targets.

A NEW HORIZON

Since 2016, SAIL'22 has guided us well on our journey to become a successful, professional and attractive company in our markets.

As its name suggests, SAIL'22 is now coming to an end, and 2022 will be a year of transition. During the second half of 2021 and early 2022, we went through the process of defining our next strategy. In doing so, we engaged a large number of colleagues from various markets and functions across our regions, bringing

in diverse thinking and input to ensure relevance and viability.

As we are confident that there is still more on tap for many of the SAIL'22 priorities, the new strategy is an evolution rather than a revolution. We have therefore named it SAIL'27.

SAIL'27 will define our business agenda and support continued value growth in the years to come. SAIL'27 is presented on pages 31-32.

ORGANISATIONAL HEALTH

Considering the immense challenges for all employees - on a personal and professional level - in both 2020 and 2021, we were very pleased with the results of our 2021 employee survey.

The results were largely on a par with the latest survey conducted in 2019, indicating that our many initiatives during the challenging times of COVID-19 to support and take care of our employees, to empower them and to ensure good communication have resonated well.

We are proud of our strong purpose and raison d'être (see page 24). We are confident that this has been an important contributing factor for the motivation of our people and our ability to navigate the uncharted waters of COVID-19.

In 2021, we intensified our focus and commitment in relation to diversity and inclusion (D&I). Our D&I Council will play a pivotal role in driving our D&I agenda across our business and shaping our future D&I journey.

CHANGING REGIONAL STRUCTURE AND EXCOM

In 2021, we changed our regional structure to optimise the regional management and ensure a better balance between our European regions.

During the year, we welcomed three new members to the Executive Committee: Leo Evers took over the responsibility for Asia from Graham Fewkes, who went to Western Europe; Victor Shevtsov became head of Supply Chain; and Joris Huijsmans joined as CHRO. Meet the ExCom on pages 46-47.

SUPERVISORY BOARD CHANGES AND NEW CHAIR

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 March 2022, the Carlsberg Foundation will reduce its representation on the Supervisory Board from five to three members.

Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen and Lars Stemmerik have notified the Board that they are not standing for re- election. Both have been valued members of the Board and we would like to extend our gratitude to them.

The Board will propose Punita Lal and Mikael Aro as new members. See page 45.

THANK YOU

Once again this past year, we were impressed by the high level of engagement and commitment from Carlsberg's employees and would like to say thank you to each and every one.

We greatly appreciate the continued support and trust shown to us by our shareholders. We also extend our thanks to all suppliers and customers

  • not least our on-trade customers, many of whom have been through another very difficult year - for their cooperation during 2021.

We are well prepared for 2022 which will bring headwind in the form of cost inflation and possibly further COVID-19 obstacles. We remain hopeful that the continued roll-out of vaccines across the world will be successful in curtailing the pandemic.

Flemming Besenbacher, Chair Cees 't Hart, CEO

PASSING ON THE BATON

The upcoming AGM will mark the end of my ten-year Chairship of the Supervisory Board. As the end of SAIL'22 approaches, I have decided that the time is right to pass on the responsibility to Henrik Poulsen,

whom the Supervisory Board will propose as new Chair. The Board will propose the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Carlsberg Foundation, Majken Schultz, as new Deputy Chair.

I am proud to hand over a company that has seen some really impressive development since Cees 't Hart took the helm in 2015, and that today is stronger than ever. Since June 2015, Carlsberg's share price has increased by around 90%, dividend per share has increased two-and-a-half times and share buy-backs totalling DKK 10.6bn have been carried out.

The changing of the guards also involves an historic change with the reduced representation of the Carlsberg Foundation on the Board. In 2023, the Foundation will further reduce its representation on the Board to only two members. This change is in line with good corporate governance and to the benefit of Carlsberg. The Foundation will remain a committed, value-oriented shareholder, safeguarding the long- term health of the Carlsberg Group.

I would like to personally thank the employees and management team for the excellent cooperation during the past years, and the Carlsberg shareholders for trusting me with the Chairship of this great company.

Flemming Besenbacher, Chair

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

RESILIENCE

AND DELIVERY

CARLSBERG GROUP ANNUAL REPORT 2021 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

5

The resilience of our SAIL'22 strategy was confirmed again in 2021. We saw strong progress on our strategic priorities despite the continued challenges posed by COVID-19 in many of our markets.

POSITION FOR GROWTH STRENGTHEN THE CORE

CHINA

FUNDING

+15% GROWTH

THE

VOLUME

JOURNEY

+3% HL

REVENUE/

Our Chinese business delivered strong

Our Funding the Journey culture, with its

volume and value growth, driven by our

continuous focus on efficiencies and costs,

attractive portfolio of local and international

remained an important driver of our financial

premium brands. Read more on page 19.

performance. Read more on pages 12-15.

POSITION FOR GROWTH

+15%

GROWTH IN

CRAFT & SPECIALITY

Our craft & speciality portfolio had another year of strong volume growth, supported in particular by the global speciality brands 1664 Blanc and Somersby. Read more on page 28.

POSITION FOR GROWTH

+17%

GROWTH IN ALCOHOL-FREE BREWS

Baltika 0 continued to lead the alcohol- free brew (AFB) category in Eastern Europe, including Russia and Ukraine. Local brands have been key for our AFB growth. Read more on page 28.

STRENGTHEN THE CORE

>50%

E-COMMERCE

REVENUE GROWTH

Working with third-party retailers and using our own Carl's Shop, our e-commerce business is rapidly expanding. Supported by strong volume growth, revenue was up by more than 50%.

