Carlsberg A/S : Group 2021 ESG report summary

At Carlsberg, we are brewing for a better today and tomorrow. We believe that our business performance and environment, social and governance (ESG) performance go hand in hand. One cannot thrive without the other. We must make sure we conduct our business in a way that is sustainable for the long term, as well as optimising financial returns in the short term. We're convinced that our commitment to sustainability has bolstered our resilience through another very difficult year. We ended 2021 with reported revenue of DKK 66.6bn, up 10% organically on the previous year, and organic operating profit up 12.5%. Return on invested capital has now reached 10.3%. Our robust financial performance also empowers us to take further bold action to counter accelerating global sustainability challenges. COVID-19 is just one of the major crises the world faces. The extreme weather experienced in many regions in 2021 underlines the need for urgent action to tackle the climate emergency. The science is clear: we

are at a pivotal moment and the next ten years will be crucial to protect the future of our planet. No one can tackle this global challenge alone - we need businesses, governments and society to come together for a better tomorrow. Carlsberg was among the first ten companies - and the first brewer - to set science-based targets that align with the goal to limit global warming to 1.5oC, and I am delighted to see more and more companies joining the movement. Ahead of COP26, I joined other CEOs in a call for policymakers to supercharge momentum towards net-zero economies with bold commitments, policies and actions. I welcome the commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep the 1.5oC goal alive. Consumers also have a critical role in a low-carbon future and it is encouraging that more people want to buy from brands with strong sustainability credentials. We are harnessing the power of our brands to encourage people to adopt more sustainable behaviours through the Planet Pledge and local campaigns to inspire consumers.

ZERO carbon footprint is one of four ambitions in the Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme that underpins our SAIL'22 company strategy, and we are working hard to do our part by cutting emissions from our breweries and our value chain. We have achieved a lot over the past six years. Brewery carbon emissions per hectolitre of beer are down by 40% since 2015, and we are making good progress in reducing beer-in-hand emissions. We have also made great strides on ZERO water waste with a 21% reduction in water use per hectolitre of beer, and on ZERO irresponsible drinking with a further 114% growth in AFB volumes since 2015. However, these successes are tempered by a setback in our previously good progress on creating a ZERO accidents culture. This year, we endured an unacceptable rise in lost-time accidents and the terrible loss of two contractors' lives. We are making every effort to prevent further tragedies with a renewed campaign to enforce our Life Saving Rules and stamp out unsafe behaviours.