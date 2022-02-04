Carlsberg A/S : Group 2021 ESG report summary

"We're convinced that our commitment to sustainability has bolstered our resilience through another very difficult year."
Cees 't Hart
CEO, Carlsberg Group
At Carlsberg, we are brewing for a better today and tomorrow.
We believe that our business performance and environment, social and governance (ESG) performance go hand in hand. One cannot thrive without the other. We must make sure we conduct our business in a way that is sustainable for the long term, as well as optimising financial returns in the short term.
We're convinced that our commitment to sustainability has bolstered our resilience through another very difficult year. We ended 2021 with reported revenue of DKK 66.6bn, up 10% organically on the previous year, and organic operating profit up 12.5%. Return on invested capital has now reached 10.3%.
Our robust financial performance also empowers us to take further bold action to counter accelerating global sustainability challenges.
COVID-19 is just one of the major crises the world faces. The extreme weather experienced in many regions in 2021 underlines the need for urgent action to tackle the climate emergency. The science is clear: we
are at a pivotal moment and the next ten years will be crucial to protect the future of our planet.
No one can tackle this global challenge alone - we need businesses, governments and society to come together for a better tomorrow. Carlsberg was among the first ten companies - and the first brewer - to set science-based targets that align with the goal to limit global warming to 1.5oC, and I am delighted to see more and more companies joining the movement.
Ahead of COP26, I joined other CEOs in a call for policymakers to supercharge momentum towards net-zero economies with bold commitments, policies and actions. I welcome the commitments made in the Glasgow Climate Pact to keep the 1.5oC goal alive.
Consumers also have a critical role in a low-carbon future and it is encouraging that more people want to buy from brands with strong sustainability credentials. We are harnessing the power of our brands to encourage people to adopt more sustainable behaviours through the Planet Pledge and local campaigns to inspire consumers.
ZERO carbon footprint is one of four ambitions in the Together Towards ZERO sustainability programme that underpins our SAIL'22 company strategy, and we are working hard to do our part by cutting emissions from our breweries and our value chain. We have achieved a lot over the past six years. Brewery carbon emissions per hectolitre of beer are down by 40% since 2015, and we are making good progress in reducing beer-in-hand emissions.
We have also made great strides on ZERO water waste with a 21% reduction in water use per hectolitre of beer, and on ZERO irresponsible drinking with a further 114% growth in AFB volumes since 2015.
However, these successes are tempered by a setback in our previously good progress on creating a ZERO accidents culture. This year, we endured an unacceptable rise in lost-time accidents and the terrible loss of two contractors' lives. We are making every effort to prevent further tragedies with a renewed campaign to enforce our Life Saving Rules and stamp out unsafe behaviours.
We remain steadfastly committed to upholding the principles of the UN Global Compact, and we have increased our focus on topics such as diversity, inclusion and ethical conduct with employees over the past year. To me, how we do things is just as important as the results we deliver. At the end of the day, it is about treating people with respect. And respect goes hand in hand with employee engagement, which remained strong this year, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
Employees will help us drive progress on sustainability from within, and it was a pleasure to include 138 colleagues as co-strategists in the development of SAIL'27 and our updated Together Towards ZERO programme.
The world around us is changing, and we will ensure that we change with it and stay relevant to our consumers and society at large. Our new strategy will drive business growth in the coming years and remain as ambitious as ever as we work towards, and even beyond, ZERO.
Cees 't Hart
CEO, Carlsberg Group
CARLSBERG GROUP ESG SUMMARY 2021 INTRODUCTION
TOGETHER
TOWARDS ZERO
Our ambition is to achieve ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture by 2030.
We are making good progress towards our targets by working in partnership with our colleagues, customers, communities, suppliers and other stakeholders.
Doing business responsibly supports our Together Towards ZERO ambition and our purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow.
ZERO carbon footprint
ZERO water waste
OUR PLANET PLEDGE
"The Planet Pledge targets are ambitious and very much in line with our own. They recognise that success will require getting our consumers, customers and suppliers on board. In doing so,
ZERO irresponsible drinking
ZERO accidents culture
In 2021, we joined major consumer businesses and advertisers from around the world in signing up to the World Federation of Advertisers' Planet Pledge.
Together, we will deliver change in our own organisations and supply chains that contributes to the global
Race to Zero campaign to reach net- zero carbon emissions by 2050. And we will harness the power of global brands to inspire consumers to adopt more sustainable behaviours.
Examples of our brands in action are included throughout this ESG Summary as we work Together Towards ZERO.
I truly believe in the power of effective marketing communication as a way of winning the hearts and minds of beer lovers everywhere."
Robbie Millar
VP, Global Marketing, Carlsberg Group
We must play our part in tackling the climate emergency for the future of our business and our planet.
The COP26 climate conference and the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have reinforced the urgent need for collective action to tackle the climate crisis. In the lead-up to COP26, our CEO, Cees 't Hart, joined other members of the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders in calling for bold commitments, policies and actions towards net zero.
Our ZERO carbon ambitions commit us to eliminate emissions from our breweries by 2030 and cut our value chain carbon footprint from field to glass - what we call our beer-in-hand emissions. Back in 2017, we were one of the first ten companies in the world, and the first brewer, to have our targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in line with keeping global warming below 1.5°C. We are happy to see that the movement has since grown to more than 1,000 companies from different industries and regions of the world.
But we know targets are not enough to fight climate change unless they are backed up by action. That is why we are working hard to increase efficiency, switch to renewables and eliminate coal at our breweries. We also partner with suppliers to
reduce our value chain footprint as we work to develop innovative packaging solutions, promote sustainable agriculture and shift to low-carbon transport and cooling.
Understanding the risks climate change poses to our brewing operations and to our key ingredients, like crops and water, enables us to anticipate, adapt and build resilience. We report on management of our climate risks in line with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In 2021, we were again included in the CDP A List, which recognises corporate leaders for transparency and action on climate risks and opportunities.
PLANTING SEEDS
OF HOPE BY RESTORING SEAGRASS IN THE UK
Seagrass is no ordinary plant. It is a natural superhero with the power to absorb carbon up to 35 times faster than a rainforest1 and provide habitats that enable ocean wildlife to thrive. But this "underwater Amazon" is under threat. In the UK alone, more that 90% of seagrass meadows have been lost.
Our Carlsberg brand is partnering with WWF in the UK to restore this precious resource and raise climate awareness through a high-profile consumer campaign.
Carlsberg has made it easy for consumers to do their bit to protect the planet simply through their choice of beer. That is because we donate
50p to WWF from every speciale dition pack of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Expørt sold to support the seagrass restoration project.
WWF has used this funding to start scoping work, including identifying areas along the UK coastline that would be most suitable to grow seagrass, with an ambition to plant seeds that will grow into 30,000 m2 of seagrass meadow by 2024. The consumer campaign led with a TV ad featuring a seal that takes viewers under the waves to the seagrass meadows below. A second ad starring a turtle focuses on our Snap Pack, an innovative solution to hold multipacks of cans together without plastic rings.
"With such high levels of public concern about environmental issues, we're delighted to be working with Carlsberg to inspire new audiences to fight for their world. Their donation helps us restore precious seagrass along the UK coastline, which provides an important habitat for ocean wildlife as well as absorbing carbon from the atmosphere."
"As a purpose-led brand, Carlsberg has led the sustainability charge in recent years, such as introducing Snap Pack, an innovative technology that removes plastic rings from our packaging. Now, in collaboration with WWF, we are bringing the choice to our consumers by inspiring them to do their bit for the planet - simply by choosing our beer."
VP, Marketing, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company
McLeod E, et al. 2011. A blueprint for blue carbon: toward an improved understanding of the role of vegetated coastal habitats in sequestering CO2. Front. Ecol. Environ. 9, 552-560. (doi:10.1890/110004).
