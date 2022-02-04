Carlsberg A/S : Group 2021 Remuneration Report

The fundamentals of our business continue to be strong, and we're looking forward to the next stage of our strategic journey.

The Carlsberg Group's Remuneration Policy balances our short-term and long-term performance, taking into consideration our business strategy, our purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow, and our aim to deliver value for shareholders. 2021 was a strong year for the Carlsberg Group despite the continued challenges posed by COVID-19. As was the case in 2020, our main focus remained the health

and wellbeing of our people and at the same time ensuring the health of our business. Performance against our key financial metrics was strong, and ongoing cost mitigation efforts continue to enable us to reinvest in marketing spend and other growth- focused activities. In 2021, the Supervisory Board increased the weighting of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance in

the annual bonus plan to 20%, with the focus being to deliver against our Together Towards ZERO targets and build a more diverse and inclusive workplace. Accordingly, annual incentive payments to the Executive Board recognise this performance and the strong delivery of our annual business plan against the tough external trading environment.

Longer term, in the three-year period ending in 2021, the business fundamentals and results continued to be very strong. Total shareholder return was above the upper quartile against the peer group. ROIC and earnings per share developed strongly, even with significant headwinds in 2020. The variable remuneration of the Executive Board for 2021 reflects the strong performance of the key business metrics, including the share price, which were above or around pre-COVID levels despite the continued very difficult operating environment.