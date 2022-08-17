Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-16 am EDT
959.80 DKK   -0.17%
02:19aCarlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag
RE
02:14aCARLSBERG A/S : H1 2022 Financial Statement
PU
02:14aCARLSBERG A/S : H1 2022 Financial Statement Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlsberg A/S : H1 2022 Financial Statement Presentation

08/17/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FINANCIAL STATEMENT

H1 2022

17 August 2022

1

H1 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION

Forward-looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Group's sales, revenues, earnings, spending, margins, cash flow, inventory, products, actions, plans, strategies, objectives and guidance with respect to the Group's future operating results. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "project", "will be", "will continue", "will result", "could", "may", "might", or any variations of such words or other words with similar meanings. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in such forward- looking statements. Prospective information is based on management's then current expectations or forecasts. Such information is subject to the risk that such expectations or forecasts, or the assumptions underlying such expectations or forecasts, may change. The Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward- looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Some important risk factors that could cause the Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic and political uncertainty (including interest rates and exchange rates), financial and regulatory developments, demand for the Group's products, increasing industry consolidation, competition from other breweries, the availability and pricing of raw materials and packaging materials, cost of energy, production and distribution related issues, information technology failures, breach or unexpected termination of contracts, price reductions resulting from market driven price reductions, market acceptance of new products, changes in consumer preferences, launches of rival products, stipulation of fair value in the opening balance sheet of acquired entities, litigation, environmental issues and other unforeseen factors. New risk factors can arise, and it may not be possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor to assess the impact of all such risk factors on the Group's business or the extent to which any individual risk factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied on as a prediction of actual results.

2

H1 2022

H1 2022 well ahead of pre-pandemic

2019 level

TOTAL VOLUME

64.2 m.hl

Total volume¹

Revenue¹

Operating profit¹

Adjusted EPS²

+8.9%¹

REVENUE

DKK 35.4bn

+20.7%¹

REVENUE/HL

+11%¹

OPERATING PROFIT

DKK 6.4bn

+31.8%¹

+11%

H1 2019

H1 2022

+21%

H1 2019

H1 2022

+42%

H1 2019

H1 2022

+89%

H1 2019

H1 2022

¹ Organic growth vs. H1 2021

¹ Excluding Russia ² Adjusted for special items after tax and impairment in Russia

H1 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION

INTERNATIONAL PREMIUM

H1 2022 vs. H1 2021

1664 BLANC¹

+5%

TUBORG

+14%

CARLSBERG

¹ Excluding Ukraine+20% 4

ALCOHOL-FREE BREWS

33%

17%

15%

11%

7%

4%

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 H1 2022²

² Excluding Ukraine

CARL'S SHOP

+84% +7%

Volume Revenue/

growth hl

H1 2022 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION

Our new ESG programme is an enhancement of Together Towards ZERO with higher ambitions

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARLSBERG A/S
02:19aCarlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag
RE
02:14aCARLSBERG A/S : H1 2022 Financial Statement
PU
02:14aCARLSBERG A/S : H1 2022 Financial Statement Presentation
PU
02:05aCarlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag
RE
01:57aStrong business performance
AQ
01:01aMARKETMIND : More doom and gloom looms for Europe
RE
12:52aShopper360 Appoints New Financial Controller
MT
08/16CARLSBERG A/S : João Abecasis appointed as Executive Vice President, Asia
PU
08/15Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
AQ
08/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Carlsberg, Novavax, Micron, Snap, Tesla...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLSBERG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 68 213 M 9 334 M 9 334 M
Net income 2022 -810 M -111 M -111 M
Net Debt 2022 20 068 M 2 746 M 2 746 M
P/E ratio 2022 165x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 143 B 19 585 M 19 585 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 959,80 DKK
Average target price 1 035,09 DKK
Spread / Average Target 7,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-15.02%19 585