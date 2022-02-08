Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlsberg A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

02/08/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

8.2.2022 22:53:07 CET | Carlsberg A/S | Managers' Transactions

The attached documents discloses the data of the transactions made in Carlsberg shares by the Company's executive directors in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

Attachments Attachments ritzau-4791-en.pdf
20220208_Cees 't Hart.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 22:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CARLSBERG A/S
05:08pCARLSBERG A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares..
PU
02/07Carlsberg A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/06Chongqing Brewery Posts 8.3% Jump in 2021 Profit After Asset Restructuring
MT
02/04Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons d..
AQ
02/04CARLSBERG A/S : Group 2021 ESG report summary
PU
02/04CARLSBERG A/S : on track to meet Together Towards ZERO targets
PU
02/04CARLSBERG A/S : Group 2021 Annual Report
PU
02/04CARLSBERG A/S : Group 2021 Remuneration Report
PU
02/04CARLSBERG A/S : Group 2021 ESG report
PU
02/04Carlsberg A/S 2021 Annual Report, Environment, Social & Governance Report and Remunerat..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CARLSBERG A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 72 530 M 11 122 M 11 122 M
Net income 2022 7 424 M 1 138 M 1 138 M
Net Debt 2022 19 845 M 3 043 M 3 043 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 153 B 23 498 M 23 498 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 072,00 DKK
Average target price 1 228,68 DKK
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Member-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-3.72%23 935
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV1.17%121 688
HEINEKEN N.V.-5.32%61 581
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-5.32%44 551
AMBEV S.A.-7.26%42 598
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED6.11%36 818