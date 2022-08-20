Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-08-19 am EDT
1001.00 DKK   +0.85%
03:36aCARLSBERG A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
PU
08/18Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
AQ
08/17Carlsberg A/S Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Carlsberg A/S : Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

08/20/2022 | 03:36am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions in Carlsberg A/S shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

20.8.2022 09:28:21 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Managers' Transactions

The attached documents discloses the data of the transactions made in Carlsberg shares by the Company's executive directors in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 07:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 69 890 M 9 441 M 9 441 M
Net income 2022 -2 492 M -337 M -337 M
Net Debt 2022 19 716 M 2 663 M 2 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1 717x
Yield 2022 2,58%
Capitalization 148 B 20 007 M 20 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,40x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 001,00 DKK
Average target price 1 078,30 DKK
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-11.38%20 007
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-1.50%104 255
HEINEKEN N.V.-2.81%55 525
AMBEV S.A.3.76%47 349
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.0.29%47 250
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED12.96%39 174