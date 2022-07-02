Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-07-01 am EDT
907.20 DKK   +0.35%
Carlsberg A/S : Sweden opens underwater bar

07/02/2022 | 05:23am EDT
To remind Swedes to abstain from alcohol when sailing, Carlsberg Sweden has created an underwater bar at the bottom of the sea.

At the lake, alcohol intake can be life-threatening. Intoxication impairs judgment, responsiveness and coordination, which increases the risk of a serious accident. According to statistics from the Swedish Transportation Agency, more than every second person who dies in recreational boating accidents has alcohol in their blood (2011-2020). That is why "Don't drink and boat" is the call to the Swedes this summer. To remind people to abstain from alcohol at sea.

"As a leading brewery and distributor of alcoholic beverages, we have a responsibility for how our beverages are consumed. Our ambition with the underwater bar is that it will be an important reminder to abstain from alcohol at sea, and instead choose an alcohol-free alternative," says Henric Byström, Communications Manager at Carlsberg Sweden.

Underwater bar in Smögen
The full-size bar measures 3.5 meters in width and 2.5 meters in height and comes complete with bar counter, bar stools, neon signs, beer cooler and taps. During the week, there is an opportunity for holiday guests on the west coast to visit the underwater bar, which has been sunk outside the seafood restaurant Gösta's fish and Smögen's fish auction.

Alcohol-free beer trend
It has been 16 years since Carlsberg Sweden began its major investment in alcohol-free beer with the launch of Carlsberg Alcohol Free. Since then, more and more Swedes have caught on to the alcohol-free trend, and now drink just over 20 million liters of alcohol-free beer every year.

"For those who still want to enjoy a good beer on the lake, there is now a large selection of tasty alcohol-free beer. At Carlsberg Sweden alone, we currently have 15 different alcohol-free brews in our portfolio," says Henric Byström.

Contact Please address enquiries to:

For any press inquiries

Press phone Tel +45 4179 1216 Email [email protected]

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 02 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2022 09:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 67 716 M 9 469 M 9 469 M
Net income 2022 -2 147 M -300 M -300 M
Net Debt 2022 20 234 M 2 829 M 2 829 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1 119x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 129 B 18 106 M 18 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 39 000
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 907,20 DKK
Average target price 1 031,61 DKK
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen Member-Supervisory Board
Lilian Margareta Fossum Biner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-19.68%18 106
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-1.67%106 362
HEINEKEN N.V.-10.48%52 349
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-6.19%43 947
AMBEV S.A.-13.10%40 331
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED14.91%39 590