Carlsberg A/S : Tax Policy

The purpose of the Carlsberg Group's Tax Policy is to set direction and communicate how we conduct our tax affairs in pursuit of a compliant and competitive tax position.
We recognize the importance of how tax contributes to local society and the development of countries in which we do business. On an annual basis, we publish the Carlsberg Group's total tax contribution as part of the Carlsberg Annual Reportand our Sustainability Report. We manage all tax affairs in accordance with applicable law.
We acknowledge the increased focus on our decision-making processes related to tax affairs, not least how much tax we pay and where it is paid. We support standardization, transparency, predictability and equal treatment with respect to tax affairs as a way of ensuring equal conditions for all market participants.
At Carlsberg we are committed to running our business in a way that contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Tax payments are important contributors directly and indirectly to many of the SDGs.
We are committed to paying all applicable taxes in the countries in which we do business. In addition to paying corporate income tax, we also pay a significant amount of withholding taxes, excise duties, VAT and other taxes. Our Tax Policy applies to all taxes.
We aim to manage tax risks through appropriate policies and communication, as well as robust documentation. The foundation for our Tax Policy is good corporate citizenship within tax management, compliance and transparency.
.
Our Tax Policy applies globally and is mandatory for management and employees, including third-party personnel working on our behalf in all entities that are de facto controlled by the Carlsberg Group
The Tax Policy is relevant for any individual working with matters that directly or indirectly impact taxes. It aims to set out expectations and responsibilities for key roles, including how to interact with external stakeholders, tax advisers and tax authorities.
In conducting our business, we will observe and act in compliance with applicable tax regulations and in accordance with our corporate values expressed in the Carlsberg Code of Conduct, which is a part of Carlsberg's "Live by our Compass" framework.
As part of Live by our Compass, we have a Speak Up system encouraging Carlsberg Group's employees, insourced contractors and external partners to speak up and raise concerns about any conduct (including tax-related) that is not in line with Carlsberg Group policies, applicable laws and regulations.
The Tax Policy is approved by the Supervisory Board, and the Executive Committee (ExCom) exercises oversight of the tax affairs of the Group.
The VP & Head of Group Tax is responsible for the creation and design of the Tax Policy, its implementation, and ensuring that it is adhered to throughout the organization.
In addition, Group Tax maintains oversight of the Group's day-to-day tax affairs.
Tax Policy Policy
2
OUR TAX PRINCIPLES
1. COMPLIANCE
In conducting our business, we will observe and act in compliance with relevant laws, practice and international guidelines. Our tax principles set the direction in the Carlsberg Group for how we conduct our tax affairs in pursuit of a compliant and competitive tax position.
We are committed to fulfilling our global tax obligations, which
means we will comply with national tax laws in the countries in which we operate and accept the benefits and obligations that follow from double tax treaties, EU regulation and commonly accepted international tax principles. We will comply not only with the wording of the law but also its intent, where such intent is clearly communicated.
We will apply best practice and act in accordance with relevant legislation in our tax computations and reporting to ensure that we pay our taxes accurately and timely.
We will structure our tax affairs to support our commercial and economic activities through: • Identification of relevant tax laws and regulations. • Adherence to local practice and international guidance. • Technical assessment and documentation of positions. • Obtaining professional opinions and advice where the intention or interpretation of applicable law is not clear. • Rulings from tax authorities to confirm the treatment based on full disclosure of the relevant facts when feasible. • Adoption of tax positions that are justifiable and which we are prepared to defend in tribunals or courts.
Manuals and guidelines are issued to provide details on how to comply with the policy. Through our Tax Risk Management (TRM) tool, the Carlsberg Group Tax department systematically maps, monitors and collects information on tax risks in cooperation with local stakeholders.
On a biannual basis, the Carlsberg Group's tax risks are reported to the Executive Committee (ExCom) and the Audit Committee.
1.5. All inter-company transactions (transfer pricing) are calculated and charged using arm's length principles, and closely managed to ensure that taxes are paid where value is being created.
2. COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY
We recognize the interest of our various stakeholders in our tax affairs, including insight into our tax management and fulfillment of disclosure requirements.
We value a good working relationship with tax authorities and rely on their support. In this context, we strive to establish and maintain a constructive working relationship with authorities on all aspects of taxation and to engage in a constructive dialogue with these authorities in all markets in which we operate.
We formally engage with the Danish tax authorities in the Tax Governance program and work with the authorities to ensure transparency with respect to our business transactions and tax reporting.
We consider tax laws in all countries to be equally important and do not rank or prioritize such laws. We are committed to following established procedures when dealing with tax authorities and when accepting government grants.
While conducting business globally, there may be uncertainties or differences in the application of tax laws, leading to discussions with tax authorities. Regardless of the issues, relevant employees and supporting functions must actively seek open dialogue with tax authorities and, if required, involve tax authorities in resolving potential double taxation issues that may arise.
Tax Policy Policy
3
We will respond to reasonable, legitimate and specific requests from tax authorities and disclose information required to enable an informed assessment of our tax position.
We will disclose relevant information to the public, balancing the need for confidentiality regarding business-critical information and the public's legitimate interest in our tax affairs. We will communicate in a clear and timely manner on topics such as our total tax contribution, tax payments and this Tax Policy.
We will report our tax payments in more detail where such reporting is based on generally accepted standards and introduced within our industry sector as a common practice. Our publicly available tax reporting can be found in theCarlsberg Annual Reportand our Sustainability Report.
We will engage in dialogue with policymakers as a way of ensuring equal conditions for all market participants. We urge policymakers to implement coordinated and coherent tax reforms that minimize the risk of double taxation.
3. SHAREHOLDER VALUE
We aim to have a compliant and competitive tax position within the context of our commercial activities, and to contribute to the societies in which we do business. We undertake tax planning based on sound commercial rationale and focus on preventing double taxation.
3.1. Within the limits established by laws and regulations, and subject to the principles set out in the Tax Policy and Code of Ethics and Conduct, we manage our tax affairs proactively, seeking to maximize shareholder value in accordance with our Group's Strategy while at the same time contributing to society by paying the right amount of tax at the right time. This includes:
Tax planning based on interpretation of applicable laws aligned with the substance of the economic and commercial activity.
Reduction of tax cost and risk of double taxation, e.g. by using appropriate debt financing, holding companies and tax loss carryforwards.
Use of tax incentives, exemptions and deductions that are made available to taxpayers through tax legislation or practice in the markets in which we carry out business activity.
Use of all reasonable means available to minimize double taxation, including use of double tax treaties applicable to our commercial activities that fulfil the requirements.
Monitoring and reviewing current and legacy tax positions and structures with a view to changes in tax practice.
3.2. We do not undertake aggressive tax planning such as exploitation of inconsistencies in technicalities or tax regimes through e.g.:
• Passive investments in countries officially classified by the EU or OECD as "secrecy jurisdictions" or "non-co-operative countries".
• Artificially transferring profits from one country to another to avoid taxation by using hybrid financing and entities or by abuse of double tax treaties or similar structures.
We do not use so-called "tax havens" to avoid taxes on activities that take place elsewhere. Any Carlsberg Group entities that are incorporated and resident in low- or zero-tax jurisdictions are commercially justified.
Tax Policy Policy
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Carlsberg A/S published this content on 12 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 11:39:09 UTC.