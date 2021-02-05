Carlsberg A/S : Tax Policy

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of the Carlsberg Group's Tax Policy is to set direction and communicate how we conduct our tax affairs in pursuit of a compliant and competitive tax position.

We recognize the importance of how tax contributes to local society and the development of countries in which we do business. On an annual basis, we publish the Carlsberg Group's total tax contribution as part of the Carlsberg Annual Reportand our Sustainability Report. We manage all tax affairs in accordance with applicable law.

We acknowledge the increased focus on our decision-making processes related to tax affairs, not least how much tax we pay and where it is paid. We support standardization, transparency, predictability and equal treatment with respect to tax affairs as a way of ensuring equal conditions for all market participants.

At Carlsberg we are committed to running our business in a way that contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Tax payments are important contributors directly and indirectly to many of the SDGs.

We are committed to paying all applicable taxes in the countries in which we do business. In addition to paying corporate income tax, we also pay a significant amount of withholding taxes, excise duties, VAT and other taxes. Our Tax Policy applies to all taxes.

We aim to manage tax risks through appropriate policies and communication, as well as robust documentation. The foundation for our Tax Policy is good corporate citizenship within tax management, compliance and transparency.

