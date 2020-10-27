Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Carlsberg A/S    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Carlsberg A/S : Trading statement as at 30 September 2020 and earnings upgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Unless otherwise stated, comments in this announcement refer to Q3 performance.

Highlights

  • Total organic volume growth of 2.4% (9M: -4.0%).
    • Total organic volume development in Western Europe -0.8%, Asia -0.4% and Eastern Europe +12.6%.
    • Tuborg volume +4%, Carlsberg -2%, Grimbergen +12%, 1664 Blanc +13% and Somersby +9%.
    • Craft & speciality volume +12%, alcohol-free brews +29%.
  • Organic revenue decline of 2.1% (9M: -8.2%). Reported decline of 6.8% to DKK 17.3bn (9M: -10.5% to DKK 46.1bn).
    • Organic revenue development in Western Europe -5.0%, Asia -1.5% and Eastern Europe +6.4%.
  • Price/mix -4% (9M: -4%).

2020 Earnings expectations

In the light of strong performance in Q3, continued positive volume development in Russia and China at the beginning of Q4, solid execution of cost reductions and despite current uncertainty in Western Europe, we are adjusting our 2020 earnings expectations upwards. Consequently, we now expect:

  • Organic operating profit decline of a mid-single-digit percentage (previously a decline of high-single-digit percentage).
  • Translation impact on operating profit of around DKK -450m, based on the spot rates at 27 October (previously DKK -400m).

Assumptions regarding financial expenses, effective tax rate and capital expenditures have been updated; see page 5.

CEO Cees 't Hart says: 'We're satisfied with our Q3 performance and the fact that we were able to deliver more than 2% volume growth, including strong figures for craft & speciality and alcohol-free brews. Our earnings upgrade is the result of solid execution and our ability to adjust our business and costs to changing market conditions.

'The pandemic remains a concern for us, impacting our people, our customers and our businesses in many of our markets. Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers, while also ensuring the health of our business, both short term and long term. Consequently, we're continuing to adapt our organisation, processes and structures to a new market reality, including changed consumer preferences and a temporarily reduced level of on-trade activity.'

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Kasper Elbjørn +45 4179 1216
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Carlsberg will present the results at a conference call on 28 October at 9.00 a.m. CET (8.00 a.m. GMT). Dial-in information and a slide deck are available on www.carlsberggroup.com.

44-27102020-q3-2020-trading-statement-and-earnings-upgrade.pdf
quarterly-financial-data-carlsberg-group.xlsx

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 17:34:09 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CARLSBERG A/S
01:50pCARLSBERG A/S : lifts full-year profit guidance on strong sales in China and Rus..
RE
01:35pCARLSBERG A/S : Trading statement as at 30 September 2020 and earnings upgrade
PU
01:27pCARLSBERG A/S : Trading statement as at 30 September 2020 and earnings upgrade
AQ
10/09MARSTON : Deal between Carlsberg and Marston's given the go-ahead
AQ
10/09MARSTON : UK Regulator Approves Carlsberg and Marston's Joint Venture
DJ
09/17Carlsberg raises 2020 outlook on strong sales in China, Eastern Europe
RE
09/17Carlsberg Expects 2020 Organic Operating Profit to Drop by High Single Digit ..
DJ
09/17CARLSBERG A/S : Upgrade of 2020 earnings expectations
PU
09/17CARLSBERG A/S : Upgrade of 2020 earnings expectations
AQ
09/17CARLSBERG A/S : Upgrade of 2020 earnings expectations
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 59 512 M 9 459 M 9 459 M
Net income 2020 5 557 M 883 M 883 M
Net Debt 2020 22 180 M 3 525 M 3 525 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 125 B 19 872 M 19 882 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,47x
EV / Sales 2021 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 40 000
Free-Float 68,0%
Chart CARLSBERG A/S
Duration : Period :
Carlsberg A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CARLSBERG A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 1 035,57 DKK
Last Close Price 845,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 41,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cees't C. Hart President & Chief Executive Officer
Flemming Besenbacher Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heine Dalsgaard Chief Financial Officer
Hans S. Andersen Member-Supervisory Board
Richard George William Burrows Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CARLSBERG A/S-14.89%19 872
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-34.20%111 451
HEINEKEN N.V.-14.77%55 002
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-6.27%42 049
AMBEV S.A.-23.94%39 724
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-7.79%33 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group