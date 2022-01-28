Carlsberg A/S : celebrates Chinese New Year with unique limited-edition packaging

Victo Ngai is a Forbes' 30 Under 30 (Art and Style) Honoree and Society of Illustrators New York Gold Medalist. Her works use vivid and detailed lines, contrasting colors, and detailed textures, often with familiar Chinese elements.



"We are thrilled to work with Victo to bring to life the limited-edition packaging to usher in the Year of the Tiger. This packaging represents our best wishes to our consumers for a smooth and better 2022," says Andrew Khan, VP of Marketing at Carlsberg China.



The limited edition packaging is based on a Victo Ngai painting, following the theme of starting a smooth new year and the celebration of Spring and new prosperity. The palette is inspired by the Carlsberg greens and Chinese New Year festivities.