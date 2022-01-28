Log in
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Carlsberg A/S : celebrates Chinese New Year with unique limited-edition packaging

01/28/2022 | 08:33am EST
To celebrate Chinese New Year and the Year of the Tiger, Carlsberg launches a limited edition packaging designed by world-renowned illustrator Victo Ngai.

Victo Ngai is a Forbes' 30 Under 30 (Art and Style) Honoree and Society of Illustrators New York Gold Medalist. Her works use vivid and detailed lines, contrasting colors, and detailed textures, often with familiar Chinese elements.

"We are thrilled to work with Victo to bring to life the limited-edition packaging to usher in the Year of the Tiger. This packaging represents our best wishes to our consumers for a smooth and better 2022," says Andrew Khan, VP of Marketing at Carlsberg China.

The limited edition packaging is based on a Victo Ngai painting, following the theme of starting a smooth new year and the celebration of Spring and new prosperity. The palette is inspired by the Carlsberg greens and Chinese New Year festivities.

Contact Please address enquiries to:

Senior Director, Group External Communication

Nina Brønden Jakobsen Tel +45 4186 1391 Email ninabronden.jakobsen@carlsberg.com

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 13:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
