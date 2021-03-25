Carlsberg A/S : Group participates in Earth Hour 2021

17 markets across Carlsberg Group will be participating in the global Earth Hour on Saturday 27 March 2021 by taking one iconic action: switching off the lights.

The Earth Hour initiative organized by WWF reminds societies across the globe about our planet issues. Over the years, the lights-off moment has seen entire streets, buildings, landmarks, and city skylines go dark - an unmissable sight that has drawn public attention to nature loss and the climate crisis.

'Our Together Towards ZERO program encourages bold decisions to mitigate and solve complex sustainability challenges including climate change, water resources scarcity and public wellbeing. We are cooperating with WWF on many issues and join the Earth Hour initiative for the 14th time to inspire our employees, partners and customers to take action for our planet,' says Simon Boas Hoffmeyer.

Taking into account the ongoing pandemic, the Carlsberg Group recommends everyone to participate in Earth Hour from home.

'WWF Denmark and Carlsberg are already working together to protect nature's water resources for the benefit of biodiversity and the climate. I am extremely pleased that Carlsberg is also willing to back up Earth Hour and turn off their lights for the planet on Saturday. When we stop the over-consumption of the planet's resources and produce and consume smarter from nature's resources instead, we also solve the biodiversity crisis,' says Bo Øksnebjerg, Secretary General of WWF Denmark.

The Carlsberg Group recently published its 2020 Sustainability Report showing steady progress against the targets set out in its sustainability programme, Together Towards ZERO - including targets to eliminate carbon emissions at its breweries by 2030, and to use 100% renewable electricity by 2022.

Together Towards ZERO calls for strong action in the face of complex sustainability challenges such as climate change, access to water resources and public health concerns. It consists of four major ambitions - ZERO carbon footprint, ZERO water waste, ZERO irresponsible drinking and a ZERO accidents culture - each with individual targets for 2022 and 2030 respectively.