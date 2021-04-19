Log in
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04/19 05:19:04 am
1062.25 DKK   +0.50%
Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

04/19/2021 | 04:55am EDT
Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

19.4.2021 10:47:08 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 12 April - 16 April

On 5 February 2021, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1/2021. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 0.75bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 5 February 2021 to 23 April 2021, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 12 April - 16 April can be found in the attached Company announcement.

After the transactions stated above and the share capital reduction on 13 April 2021, by which 2,900,000 of Carlsberg's holding of B shares were cancelled, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 697,111 own B shares, corresponding to 0,5% of the 145,256,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 08:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
