Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme
10.5.2021 11:11:37 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares
Transactions during 28 April - 7 May
On 28 April 2021, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 17/2021. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 28 April 2021 to 13 August 2021, during which a maximum of 13 million B shares will be bought.
The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 28 April - 7 May can be found in the attached Company announcement.
With the transactions stated in the announcement, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 834,568 own B shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the 145,256,806 total A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
