Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

05/10/2021 | 05:20am EDT
Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

10.5.2021 11:11:37 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 28 April - 7 May

On 28 April 2021, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 17/2021. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 28 April 2021 to 13 August 2021, during which a maximum of 13 million B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 28 April - 7 May can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated in the announcement, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 834,568 own B shares, corresponding to 0.6% of the 145,256,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments Attachments ritzau-3806-en.pdf
18_10052021_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 28 April-7 May 2021.pdf
Appendix_18_10052021.pdf
20210510 - Carlsbergfondet - PDMR reporting.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 09:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
