    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/12 04:09:50 am
1169 DKK   +0.91%
CARLSBERG A/S  : share buy-back programme
PU
CARLSBERG A/S  : share buy-back programme
AQ
07/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CareMax, EBay, NCC Group, PayPal, Tesla...
Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

07/12/2021 | 03:20am EDT
Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

12.7.2021 09:15:31 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 5 July - 9 July

On 28 April 2021, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 17/2021. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 28 April 2021 to 13 August 2021, during which a maximum of 13 million B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 5 July - 9 July can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated in the announcement, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,308,006 own B shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the 145,256,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
Nina Brønden Jakobsen +45 4186 1391
Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 07:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
