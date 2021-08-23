Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

23.8.2021 09:41:59 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 18 August - 20 August

On 18 August 2021, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 33/2021. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 18 August 2021 to 22 October 2021, during which a maximum of 12m B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 18 August - 20 August can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated in the announcement, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 1,703,342 own B shares, corresponding to 1.2% of the 145,256,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

This concludes the share buy-back programme.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:

Nina Brønden Jakobsen +45 4186 1391

Christian Wulff Søndergaard +45 3144 7965

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow @CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.