    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:44 2022-07-25 am EDT
935.40 DKK   -0.51%
CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
Why Western beers are still sold in Russia
RE
Last orders? Foreign beers remain on Russian shelves months after brewers halt sales
RE
Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

07/25/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

25.7.2022 10:06:13 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 18 - 22 July

On 28 April 2022, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in the Q1 2022 Trading Statement. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 28 April 2022 to 12 August 2022, during which a maximum of 12m B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 18 - 22 July can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,138,901 own B shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the 141,856,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
+45 4179 1216

For more news, follow Carlsberg Group on LinkedIn or sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe.

Attachments Attachments ritzau-5460-en.pdf
38_25072022_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 18-22 July 2022.pdf
Appendix_38_25072022.pdf
20220725 - Carlsbergfondet - PDMR reporting.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
