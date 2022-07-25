Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

25.7.2022 10:06:13 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 18 - 22 July

On 28 April 2022, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in the Q1 2022 Trading Statement. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 28 April 2022 to 12 August 2022, during which a maximum of 12m B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 18 - 22 July can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated above Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,138,901 own B shares, corresponding to 1.5% of the 141,856,806 total A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221

Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:

+45 4179 1216

