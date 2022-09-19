Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Carlsberg A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CARL B   DK0010181759

CARLSBERG A/S

(CARL B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:13 2022-09-19 am EDT
930.40 DKK   +0.58%
09/13Russian brewers tap local market for hops as foreign supplies dry up
RE
09/12CARLSBERG A/S : share buy-back programme
PU
09/12CARLSBERG A/S : Share buyback
CO
Carlsberg A/S : share buy-back programme

09/19/2022 | 03:50am EDT
Carlsberg A/S share buy-back programme

19.9.2022 09:36:39 CEST | Carlsberg A/S | Changes in company's own shares

Transactions during 12-16 September

On 17 August 2022, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in the H1 2022 Financial Statement. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 1bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 17 August 2022 to 21 October 2022, during which a maximum of 11m B shares will be bought.

The transactions made under the share buy-back programme during 12 - 16 September can be found in the attached Company announcement.

With the transactions stated in the attachment, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 2,960,662 own B shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the 141,856,806 total A and B shares.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Peter Kondrup +45 2219 1221
Iben Steiness +45 2088 1232

Media Relations:
+45 4179 1216

For more news, follow Carlsberg Group on LinkedIn or sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe.

Attachments Attachments ritzau-5644-en.pdf
48_19092022_Carlsberg share buy-back_Transactions 12-16 Sept. 2022.pdf
Appendix_48_19092022.pdf
20220919 - Carlsbergfondet - PDMR reporting.pdf

Disclaimer

Carlsberg A/S published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 07:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
